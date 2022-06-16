Next Rwanda flight attempt could be weeks away, Cabinet minister hints

The Boeing 767 was unable to take off for Rwanda on Tuesday night (PA Wire)

A Cabinet minister suggested on Thursday that it will be weeks before the Government tries again to send migrants to Rwanda and refused to say that a single person will be deported there by the end of the year.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has stressed that the Government is already preparing for a second flight after the first one was grounded on Tuesday night after an injunction by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

However, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab hinted that the second flight may not happen before a full court hearing in Britain by the end of July on the legality of the deeply controversial policy.

Asked on LBC Radio when the first migrant would be deported to Rwanda, whether it would be this month, next month, this year or next year, Mr Raab said: “I don’t think I can give a precise date.

“The important thing to understand is that this ongoing legal challenge has been around the injunctions.

“There is a full hearing due in a few weeks. All the issues can be aired there.

“I would expect and I hope, because we are confident of our position, that we get clarity from the UK courts and then we can proceed.

“But of course now there is the question mark about whether Strasbourg will intervene so we will need to see how that goes.”

Pressed by presenter Nick Ferrari on whether he would stake his professional reputation on at least one person being deported to Rwanda by the end of the year, Deputy Prime Minister Mr Raab responded: “You are asking me to give the kind of cast iron guarantee that I know your listeners need and hanker for, look I can tell you, I’m fully supportive of what Priti Patel is doing.

“I don’t know quite what the courts are going to decide on the main hearing, I can tell you that I’m very confident that we set out a sensible, proportionate plane, which far from eroding human rights will protect human rights because it will help stem this flow, this trade of migrants, a trade in human misery.”

However, the policy has been widely condemned by Church leaders, many MPs, human rights organisations and reportedly Prince Charles in private.

Mr Raab also argued that the European court was wrong to grant the injunction and said the Government’s proposed Bill of Rights would address this issue.

He argued that this Rule 39 interim orders power was not in the European Convention on Human Rights but was part of the procedure adopted by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

Deputy Prime Minister Mr Raab told Times Radio: “I certainly believe they should not have a legally binding effect under UK law, particularly in a situation as we’ve seen recently where the High Court (and) the Court of Appeal have considered at length the issues, in particular the question of whether to allow injunctive relief, and have roundly in that particular case, rejected them.

“I don’t think that either in this case or in general it is right for the Strasbourg court to assume a power of injunction and then apply it.

“It’s not grounded in the Convention and I don’t think it’s right as a matter of policy.”