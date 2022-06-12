European judges to be stripped of Northern Ireland Protocol powers under new Brexit law

Charles Hymas
·6 min read
Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, during a visit to Northern Ireland. She will present the new Brexit law to the House of Commons on Monday - Niall Carson
Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, during a visit to Northern Ireland. She will present the new Brexit law to the House of Commons on Monday - Niall Carson

European judges will be blocked from having the final say on Northern Ireland disputes under a new Brexit law set to spark a fresh Tory rebellion against Boris Johnson.

The proposed legislation will remove the oversight of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and hand the final judgment on disputes to the British courts under new powers that will effectively mean parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol do not apply.

“There will still be a limited role for European courts but they won’t get the final say,” said a government source.

The Bill, to be presented to the Commons on Monday by Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, aims to reverse the damaging impact of border checks introduced as part of the Brexit deal to allow Northern Ireland unique dual access to both EU and UK markets.

It seeks to remove almost all customs checks on products entering the province from Great Britain, creating a “green lane” for those goods destined for shelves in Northern Ireland. Northern Irish businesses will be allowed to choose between following UK or EU regulations.

It will also fix “the unacceptable situation” whereby people in Northern Ireland cannot avail of the same tax benefits as everyone else in the UK, Whitehall sources said.

The move to limit the ECJ’s role will be seen as a tactic to force the EU back to the negotiating table rather than spark an immediate trade war with the bloc given that it is expected to be resisted in the Lords for months and unlikely to become law for a year.

Boris Johnson is understood to have agreed to a more hardline version of the Bill supported by Ms Truss and senior Brexiteer Tory MPs despite reported opposition from Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor.

It comes as the Prime Minister seeks to shore up his support on the Right of the party in the wake of last week’s confidence vote that saw 41 per cent of his MPs call for his removal.

‘This isn’t about picking a fight with the EU’

A source close to the Foreign Secretary said: “The logic of this is simple. The EU won’t agree to change the Protocol - even though it is undermining the Belfast Good Friday Agreement - so therefore we’re obliged to act. This isn’t about picking a fight with the EU, it’s about doing right by the people of Northern Ireland.”

One senior Brexiteer MP gave the proposed law “eight of 10” as he claimed it was likely to be opposed only by those Remainers who would “vote against it no matter what was presented in front of them.”

It will, however, spark a fresh Tory rebellion with MPs opposed to the Protocol plan this weekend sharing an explosive briefing document setting out why they intend to vote against the Bill.

The note said the proposed legislation was “damaging to everything the UK and Conservatives stand for”, was “toxic to the very swing voters the Union depends on”, and “breaks international law”.

There is, however, thought to be a large section of Tory MPs who voted to stay with the EU but will back the Bill provided it is shown to be lawful.

On Sunday, Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, sought to reassure them as he pledged the legislation would not breach international law and that the Government would set out its legal position in a separate document. “What we’re going to do is lawful and it is correct,” he said.

But he said it was “wrong at the moment. And it's proving part of the problem of having a UK internal market having governance from the ECJ. There's no logic to that”.

Sir James Eadie, the first Treasury counsel, the Government's independent barrister on nationally important legal issues, was consulted but unusually was not asked for a specific legal opinion.

Suella Braverman, the Attorney General, is believed to have legally greenlighted the Bill on the basis that it is necessary to defend the higher-priority Good Friday Agreement, which ended conflict in Northern Ireland and the Government says is being endangered by the Protocol.

The Bill follows months of pressure from the Prime Minister on the EU to agree “significant change” to the Protocol including freeing Northern Ireland from the ECJ.

Mr Johnson dropped the demand earlier this year although it was revived by Ms Truss. According to reports on Sunday, Michael Gove and Rishi Sunak joined forces last week to fight plans by the Foreign Secretary to force through legislation to override the Protocol.

In a heated meeting with representatives of the eurosceptic ERG on Wednesday, Mr Johnson was said to have initially sided with Mr Sunak and Mr Gove against the ERG, who were arguing for all reference to the ECJ to be struck from the Protocol.

However, on Thursday, the Bill was tabled with clauses limiting the role of the ECJ and giving British courts the final say, prompting claims by senior Civil Service officials that its writing had been “subcontracted” by Ms Truss to the ERG, a charge strongly denied by the Foreign Secretary.

UK courts ‘must have final say’

The Bill is expected to meet fierce opposition in the Lords. Writing in The Telegraph, Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, accused some peers such as Baroness Wheatcroft of already “strutting around” saying they would block the Bill because they claimed it was the job of the Lords to “uphold the law”.

“The Government will only bring such a Bill in if it complies with international law…We simply cannot go on like this watching the Good Friday Agreement being damaged by the Protocol. We have to act,” he said.

“We have to ensure the UK courts have the final say in the operation of any agreement, not the European Court of Justice.”

The DUP is reportedly expected by ministers to re-enter a power-sharing arrangement at Stormont before the summer recess in order to prove to the EU and the US that issues around the Protocol can be resolved.

Stormont is not currently sitting after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's party blocked the appointment of an assembly speaker in the wake of the Northern Ireland Assembly election results last month.

“The onus is on the DUP to show good faith and nominate not just a Speaker for the Stormont Assembly but also a deputy first minister to allow power-sharing to get up and running fully,” a government source told the Times.

Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin president, claimed the Government was planning to break international law and suggested it was part of an agenda to subvert the Good Friday Agreement.

Speaking on Sky News, Mrs McDonald said: “What the Tory government is proposing to do in breaching international law is to create huge, huge damage to the northern economy, to the Irish economy.

“They propose to breach international law and are on an agenda of undermining, attacking and damaging the Good Friday Agreement.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • NHL Draft: Penguins' biggest needs, top prospects

    With the Crosby-Malkin era conceivably coming to an end, the prospect pool for the Penguins also appears to be at an all-time low.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    GALLOWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES — Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Henderson eagled the par-5 18th hole in a one-hole playoff with American Lindsey Weaver-Wright. It's Henderson's 11th win on the LPGA Tour. The product of Smiths Falls, Ont., is the winningest golfer in Canadian history. Henderson shot a 7-under 64 in the final round of the three-round event. Weaver-Wright, who finished her round after Henderson, birdied her final two holes to tie Henderson at 12-u

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,