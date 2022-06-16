European judges' last minute injunctions may be ignored, says Dominic Raab - Anadolu Agency /Anadolu

Last minute injunctions by European judges may be ignored in future by ministers after they blocked the first flight to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, says Dominic Raab.

The Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister said the European court of human rights’ injunction which led to the Rwanda flight on Tuesday being halted was “not grounded” in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) but was part of the court’s “internal rules.”

He said the Government’s new Bill of Rights, due to be published within weeks, would ensure such injunctions - so-called rule 39 interim orders - would not have a legally binding effect under UK law.

In a dramatic last minute intervention, the European court halted Tuesday’s flight with four of the seven asylum seekers already having boarded after it backed a legal challenge by one of them, a 54 year old Iraqi, known as KN, who came to Britain by small boat less than a month ago.

The court’s injunction blocked the deportation until at least three weeks after a judicial review next month had decided whether the Government’s Rwanda policy was lawful. His case had previously been rejected by the UK’s high court, court of appeal and supreme court.

The closed-doors decision by an out of hours duty judge had a domino effect on the legal challenges trying to block the flight. Two more had their cases back by the European court before the remaining four - said to be victims of trafficking - were removed from the 767 jet due to fly them to Rwanda.

Mr Raab told Times Radio: "In relation to the latest intervention from Strasbourg, so-called Rule 39 interim orders, which are not grounded in the European Convention, they're based on the rules and procedure, internal rules of the court. I certainly believe they should not have a legally binding effect under UK law.

"Particularly in a situation as we've seen recently where the High Court (and) the Court of Appeal have considered at length the issues, in particular the question of whether to allow injunctive relief, and have roundly in that particular case, rejected them.

"I don't think that either in this case or in general it is right for the Strasbourg court to assume a power of injunction and then apply it. It's not grounded in the Convention and I don't think it's right as a matter of policy."

Ministers are also considering an "opt out" from European human rights laws for migrants who enter the UK illegally and try to fight deportation by claiming it breaches their right to a family life.

Article 8 rights to a family or private life in the ECHR is the main route used by asylum seekers fighting removal from the UK - and was deployed by many of the 130 migrants who successfully challenged their deportation to Rwanda on Tuesday’s flight.

Under plans being considered for a new British bill of rights to be published within weeks, illegal migrants could see their ability to use the right to a family life to prevent deportation severely limited.

However, Mr Raab played down the prospects of the UK leaving the ECHR despite reported support for considering the move by Boris Johnson and Attorney General Suella Braverman. “Our plan is a bill of rights within the ECHR,” he said.

Sources told the Telegraph on Wednesday that the Prime Minister finds the arguments for leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) “persuasive” and is seriously considering the move despite some Cabinet opposition.

Flights could be delayed by a year

It comes after the Telegraph revealed that ministers have been told that flights to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda could be delayed for a year by the European Court of Human Rights.

Senior lawyers and Government insiders fear that the court could use the rule 39 injunctions to delay the operation of the Government’s Rwanda policy aimed at deterring migrants from crossing the Channel.

A Government source said the three-week delay could be critical in allowing time for an appeal to be lodged with the European court if ministers won the judicial review.

“The Strasbourg court would be motivated to protect its process by a similar injunction preventing the flights until the case was resolved, which could take a year or more,” said the source.

The warning has been laid out by some of Britain’s leading constitutional lawyers including Richard Ekins, Oxford university’s professor of law and constitutional government, and ex-mandarin Sir Stephen Laws, former Parliamentary counsel who prepared Government legislation.

“If the Supreme Court in the end upholds the lawfulness of removal to Rwanda, it is of course entirely conceivable – indeed probable – that the [European court] will make further interim measures restricting removals to Rwanda until the [court] has itself had time to hold a hearing and to make its own decision,” they wrote in a paper for think tank Policy Exchange.

“What this means is that, if the UK complies and if the [European court] - as it routinely does - takes its time then the Government’s Rwanda policy may not go ahead for years. That would effectively end it.”