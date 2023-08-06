European II Women's Hockey Championship: Wales clinch bronze after Ukraine penalty shoot-out

Wales clinched bronze at the European II Women's Hockey Championship after a penalty shoot-out against Ukraine.

Ukraine had led 2-0 in Prague through Veronika Movchan and Yevheniia Moroz.

But Wales fought back when Xenna Hughes' flick set up Beth Bingham to tap the ball into the net, before Izzie Howell claimed the equaliser.

Ella Jackson took over in Wales' goal for the shoot-out and shut out Ukraine, with Bingham, Izzy Webb and Millie Holme finding the back of the net.

Wales had finished the pool stage second in Group B thanks to a draw with Austria, a loss to overall champions France and then a 5-0 thumping of Lithuania to qualify for the semi-finals on goal difference.

They fell 1-0 to Group A winners Czech Republic in the semis but finished on a high with the win over Ukraine in the bronze medal match.

Wales head coach Kevin Johnson said: "Much credit to a spirited and technically skilful Ukraine team who gave us a huge challenge to overcome with us being 2-0 down at half-time.

"But the team spirit of this group along with some learning from the semi-final the night before ensured we stuck to our process and deserved to get back into the game.

"Our shoot-out takers were brilliant in holding their nerve, as well as Ella Jackson in the goal in keeping Ukraine out.

"We have thoroughly deserved our bronze medal and one we will cherish as only the second Wales senior women's side to medal at this level of European competition, with this one being the first since 2009.

"We have had terrific support out here and at home and we would like to thank everyone for this."

Wales squad: Beth Bingham (Wimbledon, captain), Hannah Cozens (Reading HC), Rebecca Daniel (Durham University), Emily Drysdale (Clifton Robinsons), Millie Holme (ISCA/University of Exeter), Livvy Hoskins (Clifton Robinsons), Izzie Howell (Zehlendorfer Wespen, vice-captain), Xenna Hughes (Bowdon HC), Ella Jackson, (Swansea HC, GK), Sarah Jones (Wimbledon, vice-captain), Eloise Laity (Clifton Robinsons), Megan Lewis-Williams (Buckingham), Molly Munro (Clifton Robinsons), Lauren Roberts (East Grinstead, GK), Emily Rowlands (Hampstead & Westminster), Phoebe Richards (Clifton Robinsons), Betsan Thomas (University of Birmingham), Izzy Webb (Clifton Robinsons).