European Helicopter Modernization Program Growth Opportunities Report 2022: Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) Program has a Potential Market Size of $35 Billion
April 21, 2022 -- The "European Helicopter Modernization Program Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study highlights the European military helicopter market and the latest European modernization needs for short- and long-term legacy platforms.
Europe needs a new generation of helicopters, and the region is starting a massive modernization program to develop new employment and technology concepts. This new program, the Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC), could compete with or incorporate the more advanced US military helicopter program, the Future Vertical Lift (FVL).
The NGRC has a potential market size of $35 billion. The program is nascent, and 5 countries are currently integrating it (France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Greece). Spain and the United States are also interested in the program.
Among the 3 helicopter markets by type, 2 show interesting growth potential: the attack helicopter market and the heavy-lift helicopter market. These 2 markets lack modern platforms or acceptable fleet availability rates. Regarding the modernization of military helicopter fleets, European countries' most significant challenge is building the political will to consolidate their fleets into common models to reduce their logistical footprint.
The 2 leading European military helicopter companies have to integrate each other and consider the possibility of integrating with US military helicopter companies if they want to keep up with cutting-edge technologies during the next 2 decades.
The market size for new modernization programs in the next 5 years will reach approximately $60.00 billion, at $12.0 billion per year. Some military development projects involve sensitive information that is classified and not available to the public; therefore, the number of current contracts may actually be higher than depicted in the forecasts.
The competitive landscape shows a high market concentration among two major players. Drivers and restraints are cited within this analysis that primarily focuses on industrial, political, and foreign challenges affecting future NATO Europe scenarios that will impact current modernization efforts.
Finally, the analysis offers growth opportunities for companies currently in or considering entering the military helicopter market or vertical take-off and landing aircraft market.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on European Helicopter Modernization Programs
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Overview, Trends and Challenges
Scope of Research
European Military Helicopter Segmentation by Type
European Key Competitors by Military Helicopter Type
European Military Helicopters by Type
European Military Helicopters by OEM
Growth Drivers for European Helicopter Modernization Programs
Growth Restraints for European Helicopter Modernization Programs
Military Helicopter Programs in Europe
Growth Opportunity Analysis - European Utility Helicopter
Growth Opportunity Analysis - European Attack Helicopter
Growth Opportunity Analysis - European Heavy Lift Helicopter
European Helicopter Market - Germany
European Helicopter Market - France
European Helicopter Market - United Kingdom
European Helicopter Market - Italy
European Helicopter Market - Sweden
European Helicopter Market - Other Countries
Growth Opportunity Universe - European Helicopter Modernization Program
Growth Opportunity 1: NGRC Modernization Program for a European Medium Utility Multi-role Helicopter
Growth Opportunity 2: Heavy lift Helicopter Fleet for France
Growth Opportunity 3: Military eVTOL for European Armed Forces to Enable a Smaller Logistic Footprint
Growth Opportunity 4: High Speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing Aircraft for an European Long-distance Strategic Projection Unit
Conclusion
Appendix
Top 5 Countries for Current Helicopter Fleet - Europe: 2020
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba3q4k
