European Healthcare Smart Beds Market Report 2021, Featuring Stryker, Hill-Rom Holdings, Invacare, Arjo, Joerns Healthcare and Paramount Bed Co.

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Healthcare Smart Beds Market By Application (Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Medical Nursing Homes and Medical Laboratory and Research), By Country, Growth Potential, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Healthcare Smart Beds Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The growing popularity of smart beds among consumers is anticipated to boost the demand for the healthcare smart beds market. People are evolving their lifestyles and are demanding unique products integrated with AI and advanced technology. Customers have also become conscious about their health which has a positive impact on the growth of the healthcare smart beds market. Companies are also excessively spending on the development of healthcare smart beds with various innovative features like a thermostat, blood pressure measuring device, air pressure, and other devices that are offering lucrative opportunities for the healthcare smart bed market.

Europe is witnessing a rise in the aging population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the unveiling of technologically advanced beds, thereby opening new growth avenues for the regional market. The rising demand for smart beds for long-term care, the launch of IoT integrated smart beds & robotic beds are contributing towards surging the growth of the healthcare smart beds market in this region. On contrary, fewer hospitals & smart hospital beds in various nations of Europe and a growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are some of the factors that are responsible for the decline in the growth of the healthcare smart beds market in this region.

Moreover, the availability and rising demand for advanced technology are some of the key trends in the market. Thus, various hospitals in Europe are adopting flexible and latest models and avoiding conventional hospital-centric models to tackle such clashing scenarios. Hospitals are now largely spending money on smart technologies for the precise treatment of patients which will help in speeding up the medical treatment and further recovery of the patient. These emerging trends are anticipated to bolster the growth of the healthcare smart beds market during the forecast period.

Though, it is anticipated that the rise in demand for technological-driven devices that provide significant data related to health will fuel the adoption rate of healthcare smart beds in the upcoming years. Smart beds integrate improved features along with innovation that helps in offering comfortable adjustments during connectivity and sleep. These features comprise smart home connectivity, tracking of sleep, atmosphere control, smart fabric innovation, movable bases, tracking of sleep, IoT, and programmed bedding firmness adjustment. Hence, the developments in smart hospital beds are offering lucrative opportunities for the market vendors and it is expected that the growth of healthcare smart beds will increase in the upcoming years.

The German market dominated the European Outpatient Clinics Market by Country in 2020, thereby, achieving a market value of $8.1 Million by 2027. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, the French market is poised to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2021 - 2027).

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Medical Nursing Homes and Medical Laboratory and Research. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

