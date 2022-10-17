European govts see rise in median primary debt dealers for first time since 2013

Oct 17 (Reuters) - European governments saw a net increase in the median number of primary dealers managing the trading of their debt for the first time since 2013, industry body the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) said on Monday.

There were six entries and four exits from primary dealerships between January and September 2022. The net increase of two dealers meant the median number of primary dealers across the European market, increased for the first time since September 2013, AFME said in a report on government bond markets.

The increase was driven by three banks joining Italy's primary dealership, AFME said. It added that Italy now has 19 active primary dealers, the highest since 2015.

Trading volumes on European government bonds remained elevated in the second quarter, showing a 10% increase year-on-year, AFME said. This was the highest second quarter average daily trading volumes on record, AFME added, though that was down 4.9% compared to the first quarter. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)