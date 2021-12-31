European Frozen Food Market Growth Trends to 2027: Compound Annual Growth of 5.15% Forecast During 2020-2027

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Frozen Food Market, Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Product, Category, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Frozen Food Market is expected to reach US$ 124.1 Billion by 2027. As per this research study, the European Frozen Food Industry will grow with a CAGR of 5.15% from 2020-2027.



The rising popularity of ready-to-eat foods is also propelling the European frozen food industry. Customer tastes and preferences altering in response to lifestyle changes are one of the key drivers of European market expansion. The established urban and regional sectors, in particular, have played a significant role in popularizing this tendency. Another crucial consideration for the growth of the European Frozen Food market is the increasing regulation regarding frozen food safety and measures taken by major manufacturers.



In the European region, the demand for frozen food in the UK has risen dramatically due to a rise in living standards and the shift to a more convenient lifestyle. The tight government restrictions to preserve product quality, certifications/labels, and make products more appealing are bolstering the expansion of this market.

The frozen food business in Germany is expected to be a significant growth driver in the region. The rise of the German frozen food business is fueled by rising demand for frozen meat and seafoods. The European Frozen Food Market Size was worth US$ 87.3 Billion in 2020.



COVID-19 Impact on Europe Frozen Food Market Size

Since COVID-19 began, the frozen food industry has seen steady growth. The primary reason for this growth is that people have gravitated towards foods with longer shelf lives. Furthermore, sales of frozen foods in the European region, especially frozen ready meals, have increased, as consumers are stockpiling food products. Frozen foods also appealed to customers as it helps them avoid cooking when they cannot visit restaurants in lockdown.



Challenges faced by European Frozen Food Industry

Story continues

The growth of the European frozen food industry has been hampered by rising fresh food consumption. Besides, there is also a misconception about frozen food that it leads to adverse side effects, such as heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. The European frozen food market is expected to grow slowly due to high maintenance and shipping expenses. The lack of appropriate supply is one of the most serious issues confronting the frozen food sector.



The report provides comprehensive details about Europe Frozen Food Industry across the following segmentations:



Product - Market breakup from 5 viewpoints

Frozen Ready Meals

Frozen Fish and Seafood

Frozen Meat and Poultry

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Product Category - Market breakup from 3 viewpoints

Raw Material

Half- Cooked

Ready-To-Eat

Country - Market breakup from 6 viewpoints

U.K

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Distribution Channel - Market breakup from 4 viewpoints

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

Others

All companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints

Overview

Recent Developments

Revenues

Company Analysis

General Mills

Kellogg's Company

Cargill

Nestle





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgnzk9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



