European football matchday: Manchester United take on Liverpool; Barcelona visit Valencia
A look at what's happening in European football on Sunday:
England
Manchester City will clinch the Premier League if fierce rival Manchester United loses at home to Liverpool. City hold a 13-point lead from United and needs three more to reclaim the league trophy. Liverpool, however, could seal the deal for City if the soon-to-be-ousted champion win at Old Trafford. A United win wouldn't just keep the title race barely alive, but also move Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team seven points clear of third-placed Leicester. The game is arguably bigger for sixth-placed Liverpool, who need a win to stay in realistic contention for a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League. It's the same scenario for Tottenham, who is a point and a place behind Liverpool, when they play at home to already-relegated Sheffield United. Newcastle face Arsenal and are looking for a win to virtually ensure their survival for another season.
Spain
Barcelona visit Valencia needing a win to bounce back from their shock loss at home to Granada that cost them the chance to take the lead of the Spanish league. Barcelona travel to Mestalla Stadium trailing leader AtlÃ©tico Madrid by five points and second-placed Real Madrid by three. Coach Ronald Koeman will miss the game after being suspended for using inappropriate language with a referee assistant in the defeat to Granada. Villarreal welcomes Getafe before they visit Arsenal leading their Europa League semifinal 2-1. Granada play CÃ¡diz aiming for a win that would help their fight for a Europa League berth. Valladolid host Real Betis needing a win to escape the relegation zone.
Italy
Inter Milan can clinch their first Serie A title in more than a decade if Atalanta don't win at Sassuolo. Inter won at last-placed Crotone 2-0 on Saturday to move 13 points clear of AC Milan and 14 ahead of Atalanta with four games to play. Atalanta is more concerned with securing a Champions League spot amid a tight battle for the remaining three spots with Milan, Napoli and Juventus. Juventus visit Udinese having won only two of their last six games. Napoli host Cagliari.
France
Third-placed Monaco need to beat fourth-placed Lyon at home to stay one point behind second-placed Paris Saint-Germain and two behind leader Lille in a close title race. Rennes can move one point above Lens and into fifth for the Europa League spot if they win at a struggling Bordeaux side in turmoil. Elsewhere, Montpellier is at home against Saint-Etienne.
