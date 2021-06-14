How European fintechs are surviving world pandemic helping their customers to do so: the Quppy case

It's already been over a year that we are living with the COVID-19 pandemic and it's not yet over. At the same time, businesses and customers much more that governments seem to get not only used to it but even try to take their profits of it.

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / While customers around the world are feeling the pressure of uncertain future and unpredictable change in the pandemic situation, the fintech projects are also significantly affected by general economic decrease. At the same time, early-stage projects in this area are facing investment difficulties as in the same uncertain financial an economic atmosphere VCs are mostly looking at already developed products to minimize their risks. It might thus seem that the area should show a general slowdown in self-development and yet it is not the case.

According to some recent reports, including the one presented by Deloitte, the COVID-19 has opened additional opportunities for fintechs as the massive lockdowns and imposed distancing have increased the user demand for digital solutions including contactless payments and finances. The fintech field has also turned its face to potential synergies with proptech and the increased investment rate in real estate as one of the social and economic reactions to the current crisis. At the same time, different lending solutions are also adopting their strategies to the changed market vectors and demands.

Fintech remains one of the most adoptive fields with the highest adoption and innovation potentials and rates. While smaller projects are adjusting their value propositions by efficiently analyzing massive data sets, market leaders are offering reduced fees and profitable chargebacks on some of their services. There is also an important trend in finding synergies between different market players in order to assure the Open Banking field development vector. The same partnership trend spread is supported by a constantly growing popularity of whitelabel solutions. The expansion tendencies together with current metrics highlight that the pandemic situation is the very right moment to work on the financial and social inclusion of those regions and population categories that remain outside the current system.

European fintech startup Quppy operating since 2017 on the European market has recently shown several important steps towards its ambitious goal to become an all-in-one financial superapp:

When we started this, we wanted to build a comfortable, unique, all-in-one solution for all the operations with digital currencies. But when we built it, we saw the problem is already solved; we needed to explore further problems that our clients might be facing.

So we started to build a truly all-in-one financial solution to provide our customers with a unique, personal banking, everyday financial experience. This problem became more crucial last year, with the quarantine, when local bank offices were closed.

We're working on building a card consolidator so that you can choose the right card and account at the time of payment.

While the pandemic was taking over whole countries and regions, Quppy managed to provide instant mobile top-ups in digital and traditional currencies directly from the app to help its reunited customers stay in touch with their beloved ones. Quppy has then integrated instant account top-ups with any bank or payment card as far as direct connection of Quppy account to its owner PayPal account. The Quppy officials state making the last tests of Quppy digital card offering for ApplePay which shows the project priority in contactless payment field.

The Quppy team has recently announced closing its investment B-round at a very promising valuation of 25 mln euros. As states Mr. Dmitry Nikiforov, the Quppy CEO and co-founder, Quppy is ‘proud to close this round despite general decrease in financial activity on both EU and US markets. Our metrics, including the constantly growing number of customers, of partners, a widening range of services we offer our clients and our expansion to Latin America show that we are responsive to market tendencies and clients' needs."

Moreover, the company is highly respectful to diversity and inclusion creating workplaces for female highly qualified specialists and proving that fintech is an equal and respectful ground with endless opportunities for all genders and races:

As Quppy is constantly growing and expanding to new regions, we love hiring professionals from those regions. We love hiring not only experts on regions, but regional experts grown in those regions, who understand clients' needs and minority needs as we aim to build a universal all-in-one app that would become the most convenient financial management service for every citizen around the globe.

We are now developing our network and hiring professionals in LatAm and Africa later this year.

The Quppy team aims to expand their solution to Latin America offering citizens and residents not only its services in euros and British pounds but also in local currencies. According to the project timeline, by the end of 2021 both Quppy EU and non-EU users would receive their plastic cards emitted by this promising fintech neobank affirming today to increase its revenue by 20% on a monthly basis.

