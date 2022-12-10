European Film Awards Winners: ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Dominates With Four Wins Including Best Film

Ruben Östlund’s latest satire, Triangle of Sadness, dominated the European Film Awards with four wins, including Best Film, the evening’s top prize.

Östlund also picked up the Best Screenplay and Best Director Awards for his work on the film, and Zlatko Burić nabbed Best Actor for his leading role.

The film, which picked up this year’s Palme d’Or, follows Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), a celebrity model couple who are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting to stay alive.

In other top prizes, Vicky Krieps won the Best Actress award for the well-received period drama Corsage, and the Javier Bardem starrer, The Good Boss, won Best Comedy.

The awards ceremony, overseen by the European Film Academy, took place in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík. The nominations in the key categories, including European Film, Director, Actor, and Actress, are voted on by the 4,400 members of the academy in a three-stage process.

The event was preceded this year by the academy’s inaugural edition of the Month of European Film.

As previously announced, German director Margarethe von Trotta was honored with the European Lifetime Achievement award while Palestinian filmmaker Elia Suleiman was feted with the European Achievement in World Cinema award.

Italian director March Bellocchio picked up the Award for European Innovative Storytelling for his mini-series Exterior Night.

The European Film Academy’s Excellence Awards honoring achievement in the arts and crafts categories were announced on November 23. Winners included Edward Berger’s All Quiet On The Western Front, which picked up best European Make-up & Hair for Heike Merker, and Best European Special Effects for Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, and Markus Frank. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast nabbed European Production Design for Jim Clay.

Check out the full EFA winners list below:

European Film:

ALCARRÀS directed by Carla Simón, produced by María Zamora, Stefan Schmitz, Tono Folguera & Giovanni Pompili (Spain/ Italy)

CLOSE directed by Lukas Dhont, produced by Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens, Michel Saint-Jean, Laurette Schillings, Arnold Heslenfeld, Frans van Gestel & Jacques-Henri Bronckart (Belgium/ France/ Netherlands)

CORSAGE directed by Marie Kreutzer, produced by Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz, Bernard Michaux, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Maren Ade & Jean-Christophe Reymond (Austria/ Luxembourg/ Germany/ France)

HOLY SPIDER directed by Ali Abbasi, produced by Sol Bondy & Jacob Jarek (Denmark/ Germany/ Sweden/ France)

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS directed by Ruben Östlund, produced by Erik Hemmendorff & Philippe Bober (Sweden/ Germany/ France/ United Kingdom)

European Documentary:

A HOUSE MADE OF SPLINTERS directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont (Denmark/ Sweden/ Finland/ Ukraine)

GIRL GANG directed by Susanne Regina Meures (Switzerland)

MARIUPOLIS 2 directed by Mantas Kvedaravičius (Lithuania/ France/ Germany)

THE BALCONY MOVIE (FILM BALKONOWY) directed by Paweł Łoziński (Poland)

THE MARCH ON ROME (MARCIA SU ROMA) directed by Mark Cousins (Italy)

European Director:

Lukas Dhont for CLOSE

Marie Kreutzer for CORSAGE

Jerzy Skolimowski for EO

Ali Abbasi for HOLY SPIDER

Alice Diop for SAINT OMER

Ruben Östlund for TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

European Actress:

Vicky Krieps in CORSAGE

Zar Amir Ebrahimi in HOLY SPIDER

Léa Seydoux in ONE FINE MORNING

Penélope Cruz in PARALLEL MOTHERS

Meltem Kaptan in RABIYE KURNAZ VS. GEORGE W. BUSH

European Actor:

Paul Mescal in AFTERSUN

Eden Dambrine in CLOSE

Elliott Crosset Hove in GODLAND

Pierfrancesco Favino in NOSTALGIA

Zlatko Burić in TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

European Screenwriter:

Carla Simón & Arnau Vilaró for ALCARRÀS

Kenneth Branagh for BELFAST

Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens for CLOSE

Ali Abbasi & Afshin Kamran Bahrami for HOLY SPIDER

Ruben Östlund for TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

European Comedy

COP SECRET (LEYNILÖGGA), directed by Hannes Þór Halldórsson (Iceland)

THE GOOD BOSS (EL BUEN PATRÓN), directed by Fernando León de Aranoa (Spain)

THE DIVIDE (LA FRACTURE), directed by Catherine Corsini (France)

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI

107 MOTHERS (CENZORKA) directed by Peter Kerekes (Slovakia/ Czech Republic/ Ukraine)

LOVE ACCORDING TO DALVA (DALVA) directed by Emmanuelle Nicot (Belgium/ France)

OTHER PEOPLE (INNI LUDZIE) directed by Aleksandra Terpińska (Poland/ France)

PAMFIR directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk (Ukraine/ France/ Poland/ Germany/ Chile)

SMALL BODY (PICCOLO CORPO) directed by Laura Samani (Italy/ Slovenia/ France)

SONNE directed by Kurdwin Ayub (Austria)

European Animated Film

LITTLE NICHOLAS – HAPPY AS CAN BE (LE PETIT NICOLAS – QU’EST-CE QU’ON ATTEND POUR ÊTRE HEUREUX?) directed by Amandine Fredon & Benjamin Massoubre (France, Luxembourg)

MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH MARRIAGE directed by Signe Baumane (Latvia, United States, Luxembourg)

MY NEIGHBORS’ NEIGHBORS (LES VOISINS DE MES VOISINS SONT MES VOISINS) directed by Anne-Laure Daffis & Léo Marchand (France)

NO DOGS OR ITALIANS ALLOWED (INTERDIT AUX CHIENS ET AUX ITALIENS) directed by Alain Ughetto (France, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal)

OINK (KNOR) directed by Mascha Halberstad (Netherlands, Belgium)

European Short Film:

GRANNY’S SEXUAL LIFE (BABIČINO SEKSUALNO ŽIVLJENJE) directed by Urška Djukič & Émilie Pigeard (Slovenia/France)

ICE MERCHANTS directed by João Gonzalez (Portugal/France/UK)

LOVE, DAD (MILÝ TATI), directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen (Czech Republic/Slovakia)

TECHNO, MAMA directed by Saulius Baradinskas (Lithuania)

WILL MY PARENTS COME TO SEE ME, directed by Mo Harawe (Austria/Germany/Somalia)

