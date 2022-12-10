European Film Awards Winners: ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Dominates With Four Wins Including Best Film

Zac Ntim
·4 min read

Ruben Östlund’s latest satire, Triangle of Sadness, dominated the European Film Awards with four wins, including Best Film, the evening’s top prize.

Östlund also picked up the Best Screenplay and Best Director Awards for his work on the film, and Zlatko Burić nabbed Best Actor for his leading role.

More from Deadline

The film, which picked up this year’s Palme d’Or, follows Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), a celebrity model couple who are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting to stay alive.

In other top prizes, Vicky Krieps won the Best Actress award for the well-received period drama Corsage, and the Javier Bardem starrer, The Good Boss, won Best Comedy.

The awards ceremony, overseen by the European Film Academy, took place in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík. The nominations in the key categories, including European Film, Director, Actor, and Actress, are voted on by the 4,400 members of the academy in a three-stage process.

The event was preceded this year by the academy’s inaugural edition of the Month of European Film.

As previously announced, German director Margarethe von Trotta was honored with the European Lifetime Achievement award while Palestinian filmmaker Elia Suleiman was feted with the European Achievement in World Cinema award.

Italian director March Bellocchio picked up the Award for European Innovative Storytelling for his mini-series Exterior Night.

The European Film Academy’s Excellence Awards honoring achievement in the arts and crafts categories were announced on November 23. Winners included Edward Berger’s All Quiet On The Western Front, which picked up best European Make-up & Hair for Heike Merker, and Best European Special Effects for Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, and Markus Frank. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast nabbed European Production Design for Jim Clay.

Check out the full EFA winners list below:

European Film:
ALCARRÀS directed by Carla Simón, produced by María Zamora, Stefan Schmitz, Tono Folguera & Giovanni Pompili (Spain/ Italy)
CLOSE directed by Lukas Dhont, produced by Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens, Michel Saint-Jean, Laurette Schillings, Arnold Heslenfeld, Frans van Gestel & Jacques-Henri Bronckart (Belgium/ France/ Netherlands)
CORSAGE directed by Marie Kreutzer, produced by Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz, Bernard Michaux, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Maren Ade & Jean-Christophe Reymond (Austria/ Luxembourg/ Germany/ France)
HOLY SPIDER directed by Ali Abbasi, produced by Sol Bondy & Jacob Jarek (Denmark/ Germany/ Sweden/ France)
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS directed by Ruben Östlund, produced by Erik Hemmendorff & Philippe Bober (Sweden/ Germany/ France/ United Kingdom)

European Documentary:
A HOUSE MADE OF SPLINTERS directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont (Denmark/ Sweden/ Finland/ Ukraine)
GIRL GANG directed by Susanne Regina Meures (Switzerland)
MARIUPOLIS 2 directed by Mantas Kvedaravičius (Lithuania/ France/ Germany)
THE BALCONY MOVIE (FILM BALKONOWY) directed by Paweł Łoziński (Poland)
THE MARCH ON ROME (MARCIA SU ROMA) directed by Mark Cousins (Italy)

European Director:
Lukas Dhont for CLOSE
Marie Kreutzer for CORSAGE
Jerzy Skolimowski for EO
Ali Abbasi for HOLY SPIDER
Alice Diop for SAINT OMER
Ruben Östlund for TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

European Actress:
Vicky Krieps in CORSAGE
Zar Amir Ebrahimi in HOLY SPIDER
Léa Seydoux in ONE FINE MORNING
Penélope Cruz in PARALLEL MOTHERS
Meltem Kaptan in RABIYE KURNAZ VS. GEORGE W. BUSH

European Actor:
Paul Mescal in AFTERSUN
Eden Dambrine in CLOSE
Elliott Crosset Hove in GODLAND
Pierfrancesco Favino in NOSTALGIA
Zlatko Burić in TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

European Screenwriter:
Carla Simón & Arnau Vilaró for ALCARRÀS
Kenneth Branagh for BELFAST
Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens for CLOSE
Ali Abbasi & Afshin Kamran Bahrami for HOLY SPIDER
Ruben Östlund for TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

European Comedy
COP SECRET (LEYNILÖGGA), directed by Hannes Þór Halldórsson (Iceland)
THE GOOD BOSS (EL BUEN PATRÓN), directed by Fernando León de Aranoa (Spain)
THE DIVIDE (LA FRACTURE), directed by Catherine Corsini (France)

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI
107 MOTHERS (CENZORKA) directed by Peter Kerekes (Slovakia/ Czech Republic/ Ukraine)
LOVE ACCORDING TO DALVA (DALVA) directed by Emmanuelle Nicot (Belgium/ France)
OTHER PEOPLE (INNI LUDZIE) directed by Aleksandra Terpińska (Poland/ France)
PAMFIR directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk (Ukraine/ France/ Poland/ Germany/ Chile)
SMALL BODY (PICCOLO CORPO) directed by Laura Samani (Italy/ Slovenia/ France)
SONNE directed by Kurdwin Ayub (Austria)

European Animated Film
LITTLE NICHOLAS – HAPPY AS CAN BE (LE PETIT NICOLAS – QU’EST-CE QU’ON ATTEND POUR ÊTRE HEUREUX?) directed by Amandine Fredon & Benjamin Massoubre (France, Luxembourg)
MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH MARRIAGE directed by Signe Baumane (Latvia, United States, Luxembourg)
MY NEIGHBORS’ NEIGHBORS (LES VOISINS DE MES VOISINS SONT MES VOISINS) directed by Anne-Laure Daffis & Léo Marchand (France)
NO DOGS OR ITALIANS ALLOWED (INTERDIT AUX CHIENS ET AUX ITALIENS) directed by Alain Ughetto (France, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal)
OINK (KNOR) directed by Mascha Halberstad (Netherlands, Belgium)

European Short Film:
GRANNY’S SEXUAL LIFE (BABIČINO SEKSUALNO ŽIVLJENJE) directed by Urška Djukič & Émilie Pigeard (Slovenia/France)
ICE MERCHANTS directed by João Gonzalez (Portugal/France/UK)
LOVE, DAD (MILÝ TATI), directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen (Czech Republic/Slovakia)
TECHNO, MAMA directed by Saulius Baradinskas (Lithuania)
WILL MY PARENTS COME TO SEE ME, directed by Mo Harawe (Austria/Germany/Somalia)

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Former Canuck Bieksa denies Zdeno Chara's premature Cup celebration claims

    "We saw players from Vancouver coming on the ice... they were actually practicing how they would be lifting the Cup and handing [it] off to each other."

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Andersson's three-point night helps Calgary Flames to 5-3 win over Minnesota Wild

    CALGARY — Rasmus Andersson notched the game-winner at 15:57 of the third period and added two assists as the Calgary Flames overcame a disastrous start in a 5-3 comeback victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. Tyler Toffoli with a pair, including an empty netter, Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (13-10-3). Elias Lindholm had three assists. The Flames have won three games in a row and earned eight points on their five-game homestand. Kirill Kaprizov extended his goal st

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Bonds, Clemens Hall of Fame bids now on even shakier ground

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were rejected by baseball writers in their bids for the Baseball Hall of Fame 10 times. On Sunday, the duo chased by steroid suspicions got another rebuke from a panel that included many of their peers. The door hasn't formally shut on their Cooperstown chances. But the latest letdown means the pair — with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them — may never be celebrated with the sport's greatest individual honor. Fred McGriff was the only

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • Marie-Philip Poulin named Canadian athlete of the year

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, claiming gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics and the women's world championships.