European F3 Red Bull Ring: Schumacher secures another double pole
Mick Schumacher took a further step towards the Formula 3 European Championship title by taking a double pole position for Sunday's two races at the Red Bull Ring.
Schumacher, who took the points lead with victory in Saturday's race in Austria, set three laps quicker than anyone else's best in second qualifying.
But the opposition, which again came from his Prema Powerteam stablemates, was closer this time, with Ferrari proteges Marcus Armstrong and Robert Shwartzman each taking a front-row starting slot for Sunday - Armstrong's best lap was just 0.087 seconds adrift of Schumacher's.
Schumacher had already stamped in a 1m23.230s, possibly benefiting from some tow from Artem Petrov, but he then cleared the Russian and produced his standard-setting 1m23.170s on his own, the car squirming on the exit of Turn 10 as he approached the finish line.
He then also put in a 1m23.225s, despite having to overtake Julian Hanses.
Armstrong set his best time while chasing Prema team-mate Guan Yu Zhou, but got possibly too close to the Chinese afterwards, with his second-best lap good only for fifth on the grid for race three.
Shwartzman was third overall, but moves up to another front-row start for the finale.
A flurry of last-lap improvements was topped by Juri Vips, who moved forward to put his Motopark car fourth on the grid for both races.
Team-mate Jonathan Aberdein was fifth overall, but his second-best time leapfrogs him ahead of Vips to third for race three.
Carlin duo Jehan Daruvala and Sacha Fenestraz also set their best times on the final lap for sixth and seventh, but are eighth and 11th respectively for the finale.
Pre-weekend series leader Dan Ticktum was the big loser at the end, the Motopark-run Red Bull Junior dropping to eighth, while he will start seventh for race three.
Ralf Aron will line his Prema car up ninth for race two, and sixth for the finale, while Nikita Troitskiy (Carlin) and Zhou took a 10th place apiece.
Local hero Ferdinand Habsburg was 13th for Carlin, but his second-best time puts him ninth for race three.
Race two qualifying
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
1
Mick Schumacher
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.170s
-
2
Marcus Armstrong
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.257s
0.087s
3
Robert Shwartzman
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.377s
0.207s
4
Juri Vips
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.437s
0.267s
5
Jonathan Aberdein
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.463s
0.293s
6
Jehan Daruvala
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.544s
0.374s
7
Sacha Fenestraz
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.592s
0.422s
8
Dan Ticktum
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.625s
0.455s
9
Ralf Aron
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.629s
0.459s
10
Nikita Troitskiy
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.646s
0.476s
11
Guan Yu Zhou
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.646s
0.476s
12
Fabio Scherer
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.722s
0.552s
13
Ferdinand Habsburg
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.749s
0.579s
14
Enaam Ahmed
Hitech Bullfrog GP
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.798s
0.628s
15
Alex Palou
Hitech Bullfrog GP
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.833s
0.663s
16
Sebastian Fernandez
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.844s
0.674s
17
Artem Petrov
Van Amersfoort Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.892s
0.722s
18
Keyvan Andres
Van Amersfoort Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.966s
0.796s
19
Marino Sato
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m24.011s
0.841s
20
Sophia Florsch
Van Amersfoort Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m24.175s
1.005s
21
Julian Hanses
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m24.282s
1.112s
22
Ameya Vaidyanathan
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m24.307s
1.137s
23
Ben Hingeley
Hitech Bullfrog GP
Dallara/Mercedes
1m24.450s
1.280s
Race three qualifying
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
1
Mick Schumacher
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.225s
-
2
Robert Shwartzman
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.451s
0.226s
3
Jonathan Aberdein
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.488s
0.263s
4
Juri Vips
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.504s
0.279s
5
Marcus Armstrong
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.530s
0.305s
6
Ralf Aron
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.643s
0.418s
7
Dan Ticktum
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.698s
0.473s
8
Jehan Daruvala
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.748s
0.523s
9
Ferdinand Habsburg
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.760s
0.535s
10
Guan Yu Zhou
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.777s
0.552s
11
Sacha Fenestraz
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.806s
0.581s
12
Enaam Ahmed
Hitech Bullfrog GP
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.811s
0.586s
13
Sebastian Fernandez
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.846s
0.621s
14
Alex Palou
Hitech Bullfrog GP
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.869s
0.644s
15
Fabio Scherer
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m23.911s
0.686s
16
Keyvan Andres
Van Amersfoort Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m23.987s
0.762s
17
Nikita Troitskiy
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m24.026s
0.801s
18
Artem Petrov
Van Amersfoort Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m24.033s
0.808s
19
Marino Sato
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m24.128s
0.903s
20
Sophia Florsch
Van Amersfoort Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m24.183s
0.958s
21
Ben Hingeley
Hitech Bullfrog GP
Dallara/Mercedes
1m24.451s
1.226s
22
Julian Hanses
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m24.498s
1.273s
23
Ameya Vaidyanathan
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m24.709s
1.484s