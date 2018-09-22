European F3 Red Bull Ring: Schumacher secures another double pole

Schumacher takes another double pole

Mick Schumacher took a further step towards the Formula 3 European Championship title by taking a double pole position for Sunday's two races at the Red Bull Ring.

Schumacher, who took the points lead with victory in Saturday's race in Austria, set three laps quicker than anyone else's best in second qualifying.

But the opposition, which again came from his Prema Powerteam stablemates, was closer this time, with Ferrari proteges Marcus Armstrong and Robert Shwartzman each taking a front-row starting slot for Sunday - Armstrong's best lap was just 0.087 seconds adrift of Schumacher's.

Schumacher had already stamped in a 1m23.230s, possibly benefiting from some tow from Artem Petrov, but he then cleared the Russian and produced his standard-setting 1m23.170s on his own, the car squirming on the exit of Turn 10 as he approached the finish line.

He then also put in a 1m23.225s, despite having to overtake Julian Hanses.

Armstrong set his best time while chasing Prema team-mate Guan Yu Zhou, but got possibly too close to the Chinese afterwards, with his second-best lap good only for fifth on the grid for race three.

Shwartzman was third overall, but moves up to another front-row start for the finale.

A flurry of last-lap improvements was topped by Juri Vips, who moved forward to put his Motopark car fourth on the grid for both races.

Team-mate Jonathan Aberdein was fifth overall, but his second-best time leapfrogs him ahead of Vips to third for race three.

Carlin duo Jehan Daruvala and Sacha Fenestraz also set their best times on the final lap for sixth and seventh, but are eighth and 11th respectively for the finale.

Pre-weekend series leader Dan Ticktum was the big loser at the end, the Motopark-run Red Bull Junior dropping to eighth, while he will start seventh for race three.

Ralf Aron will line his Prema car up ninth for race two, and sixth for the finale, while Nikita Troitskiy (Carlin) and Zhou took a 10th place apiece.

Story Continues

Local hero Ferdinand Habsburg was 13th for Carlin, but his second-best time puts him ninth for race three.

Race two qualifying

Pos Driver Team Car Time Gap 1 Mick Schumacher PREMA Theodore Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m23.170s - 2 Marcus Armstrong PREMA Theodore Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m23.257s 0.087s 3 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Theodore Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m23.377s 0.207s 4 Juri Vips Motopark Dallara/Volkswagen 1m23.437s 0.267s 5 Jonathan Aberdein Motopark Dallara/Volkswagen 1m23.463s 0.293s 6 Jehan Daruvala Carlin Dallara/Volkswagen 1m23.544s 0.374s 7 Sacha Fenestraz Carlin Dallara/Volkswagen 1m23.592s 0.422s 8 Dan Ticktum Motopark Dallara/Volkswagen 1m23.625s 0.455s 9 Ralf Aron PREMA Theodore Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m23.629s 0.459s 10 Nikita Troitskiy Carlin Dallara/Volkswagen 1m23.646s 0.476s 11 Guan Yu Zhou PREMA Theodore Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m23.646s 0.476s 12 Fabio Scherer Motopark Dallara/Volkswagen 1m23.722s 0.552s 13 Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin Dallara/Volkswagen 1m23.749s 0.579s 14 Enaam Ahmed Hitech Bullfrog GP Dallara/Mercedes 1m23.798s 0.628s 15 Alex Palou Hitech Bullfrog GP Dallara/Mercedes 1m23.833s 0.663s 16 Sebastian Fernandez Motopark Dallara/Volkswagen 1m23.844s 0.674s 17 Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m23.892s 0.722s 18 Keyvan Andres Van Amersfoort Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m23.966s 0.796s 19 Marino Sato Motopark Dallara/Volkswagen 1m24.011s 0.841s 20 Sophia Florsch Van Amersfoort Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m24.175s 1.005s 21 Julian Hanses Carlin Dallara/Volkswagen 1m24.282s 1.112s 22 Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin Dallara/Volkswagen 1m24.307s 1.137s 23 Ben Hingeley Hitech Bullfrog GP Dallara/Mercedes 1m24.450s 1.280s

Race three qualifying