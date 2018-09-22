European F3 Red Bull Ring: Schumacher secures another double pole

Marcus Simmons
Autosport
Schumacher takes another double pole
Schumacher takes another double pole

Mick Schumacher took a further step towards the Formula 3 European Championship title by taking a double pole position for Sunday's two races at the Red Bull Ring.

Schumacher, who took the points lead with victory in Saturday's race in Austria, set three laps quicker than anyone else's best in second qualifying.

But the opposition, which again came from his Prema Powerteam stablemates, was closer this time, with Ferrari proteges Marcus Armstrong and Robert Shwartzman each taking a front-row starting slot for Sunday - Armstrong's best lap was just 0.087 seconds adrift of Schumacher's.

Schumacher had already stamped in a 1m23.230s, possibly benefiting from some tow from Artem Petrov, but he then cleared the Russian and produced his standard-setting 1m23.170s on his own, the car squirming on the exit of Turn 10 as he approached the finish line.

He then also put in a 1m23.225s, despite having to overtake Julian Hanses.

Armstrong set his best time while chasing Prema team-mate Guan Yu Zhou, but got possibly too close to the Chinese afterwards, with his second-best lap good only for fifth on the grid for race three.

Shwartzman was third overall, but moves up to another front-row start for the finale.

A flurry of last-lap improvements was topped by Juri Vips, who moved forward to put his Motopark car fourth on the grid for both races.

Team-mate Jonathan Aberdein was fifth overall, but his second-best time leapfrogs him ahead of Vips to third for race three.

Carlin duo Jehan Daruvala and Sacha Fenestraz also set their best times on the final lap for sixth and seventh, but are eighth and 11th respectively for the finale.

Pre-weekend series leader Dan Ticktum was the big loser at the end, the Motopark-run Red Bull Junior dropping to eighth, while he will start seventh for race three.

Ralf Aron will line his Prema car up ninth for race two, and sixth for the finale, while Nikita Troitskiy (Carlin) and Zhou took a 10th place apiece.

Local hero Ferdinand Habsburg was 13th for Carlin, but his second-best time puts him ninth for race three.

Race two qualifying

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

1

Mick Schumacher

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.170s

-

2

Marcus Armstrong

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.257s

0.087s

3

Robert Shwartzman

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.377s

0.207s

4

Juri Vips

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.437s

0.267s

5

Jonathan Aberdein

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.463s

0.293s

6

Jehan Daruvala

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.544s

0.374s

7

Sacha Fenestraz

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.592s

0.422s

8

Dan Ticktum

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.625s

0.455s

9

Ralf Aron

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.629s

0.459s

10

Nikita Troitskiy

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.646s

0.476s

11

Guan Yu Zhou

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.646s

0.476s

12

Fabio Scherer

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.722s

0.552s

13

Ferdinand Habsburg

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.749s

0.579s

14

Enaam Ahmed

Hitech Bullfrog GP

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.798s

0.628s

15

Alex Palou

Hitech Bullfrog GP

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.833s

0.663s

16

Sebastian Fernandez

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.844s

0.674s

17

Artem Petrov

Van Amersfoort Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.892s

0.722s

18

Keyvan Andres

Van Amersfoort Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.966s

0.796s

19

Marino Sato

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m24.011s

0.841s

20

Sophia Florsch

Van Amersfoort Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m24.175s

1.005s

21

Julian Hanses

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m24.282s

1.112s

22

Ameya Vaidyanathan

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m24.307s

1.137s

23

Ben Hingeley

Hitech Bullfrog GP

Dallara/Mercedes

1m24.450s

1.280s

Race three qualifying

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

1

Mick Schumacher

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.225s

-

2

Robert Shwartzman

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.451s

0.226s

3

Jonathan Aberdein

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.488s

0.263s

4

Juri Vips

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.504s

0.279s

5

Marcus Armstrong

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.530s

0.305s

6

Ralf Aron

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.643s

0.418s

7

Dan Ticktum

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.698s

0.473s

8

Jehan Daruvala

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.748s

0.523s

9

Ferdinand Habsburg

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.760s

0.535s

10

Guan Yu Zhou

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.777s

0.552s

11

Sacha Fenestraz

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.806s

0.581s

12

Enaam Ahmed

Hitech Bullfrog GP

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.811s

0.586s

13

Sebastian Fernandez

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.846s

0.621s

14

Alex Palou

Hitech Bullfrog GP

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.869s

0.644s

15

Fabio Scherer

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m23.911s

0.686s

16

Keyvan Andres

Van Amersfoort Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m23.987s

0.762s

17

Nikita Troitskiy

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m24.026s

0.801s

18

Artem Petrov

Van Amersfoort Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m24.033s

0.808s

19

Marino Sato

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m24.128s

0.903s

20

Sophia Florsch

Van Amersfoort Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m24.183s

0.958s

21

Ben Hingeley

Hitech Bullfrog GP

Dallara/Mercedes

1m24.451s

1.226s

22

Julian Hanses

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m24.498s

1.273s

23

Ameya Vaidyanathan

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m24.709s

1.484s

What to Read Next