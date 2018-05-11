European F3 Pau: Schumacher beats MABA winner Ticktum in practice

Mick Schumacher topped an incident-packed free practice as the Formula 3 European Championship kicked off on the streets of Pau.

The smooth-driving son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher was the only driver to dip below the 1m10s barrier in either session, whisking his Prema Powerteam Dallara-Mercedes around in a time that beat Dan Ticktum by 0.236 seconds in FP2.

The second of the two 40-minute sessions was the one that featured most incidents, with no fewer than three full course yellows followed by a red flag that terminated running with two minutes remaining.

This meant that some drivers could not get a decent run in on new tyres.

In contrast to Schumacher, McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner Ticktum was in flamboyant form and was top of the times in his Red Bull-liveried Motopark car until the German's late effort.

Guan Yu Zhou, Robert Shwartzman and Ralf Aron made it four Prema cars in the top five as they took third, fourth and fifth respectively.

With Ticktum and Shwartzman having raced in Formula Renault at Pau, the quickest circuit newcomer was impressive reigning German Formula 4 champion Juri Vips, who took sixth fastest in his spectacularly driven Motopark machine despite a mid-session gearbox issue.

Jehan Daruvala was top of the Carlin brigade in seventh, narrowly ahead of Ferdinand Habsburg, who topped the first session with a late effort to beat Ticktum.

Their highly regarded Formula Renault Eurocup champion team-mate Sacha Fenestraz ended FP2 down in 13th.

Rounding out the top 10 were Prema's Marcus Armstrong and Motopark's Jonathan Aberdein, who very nearly crunched into the barrier at the last chicane but continued unscathed.

First of those to hit the wall was Artem Petrov, the Van Amersfoort Racing man clouting the barriers at Parc Beaumont just 17 minutes into FP1, while Carlin's Devlin DeFrancesco binned it just before the end of that session.

In the second session, Hitech GP's trio of Enaam Ahmed, Ben Hingeley and Alex Palou (who caused the red flag) all shunted and deranged the left-front corners of their cars, with Sebastian Fernandez also plonking his Motopark car in the barriers.

With Pau the first round of the season, the groups for Friday's qualifying session are being determined by alternate free practice times.

This means that Schumacher, Zhou, Aron, Daruvala and Armstrong will be in one group, with Ticktum, Shwartzman, Vips, Habsburg and Aberdein in the other.

Qualifying groups for the second and third races will be determined by the finishing order in the opening race on Saturday.

FP1 times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Ferdinand Habsburg

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m10.950s

-

23

2

Dan Ticktum

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m11.078s

0.128s

20

3

Robert Shwartzman

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m11.104s

0.154s

21

4

Ralf Aron

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m11.149s

0.199s

20

5

Mick Schumacher

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m11.233s

0.283s

18

6

Sacha Fenestraz

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m11.415s

0.465s

23

7

Jonathan Aberdein

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m11.420s

0.470s

21

8

Marcus Armstrong

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m11.426s

0.476s

18

9

Devlin Defrancesco

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m11.467s

0.517s

19

10

Juri Vips

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m11.506s

0.556s

19

11

Guan Yu Zhou

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m11.514s

0.564s

20

12

Jehan Daruvala

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m11.662s

0.712s

17

13

Enaam Ahmed

Hitech Grand Prix

Dallara/Mercedes

1m11.781s

0.831s

12

14

Keyvan Andres

Van Amersfoort Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m12.053s

1.103s

21

15

Ben Hingeley

Hitech Grand Prix

Dallara/Mercedes

1m12.074s

1.124s

22

16

Nikita Troitskiy

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m12.179s

1.229s

22

17

Alex Palou

Hitech Grand Prix

Dallara/Mercedes

1m12.256s

1.306s

17

18

Fabio Scherer

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m12.263s

1.313s

20

19

Sebastian Fernandez

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m12.307s

1.357s

18

20

Marino Sato

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m12.463s

1.513s

19

21

Julian Hanses

ma-con

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m12.994s

2.044s

19

22

Artem Petrov

Van Amersfoort Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m13.652s

2.702s

12

23

Ameya Vaidyanathan

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m14.175s

3.225s

20

FP2 times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Mick Schumacher

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m09.970s

-

23

2

Dan Ticktum

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m10.206s

0.236s

22

3

Guan Yu Zhou

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m10.324s

0.354s

24

4

Robert Shwartzman

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m10.389s

0.419s

21

5

Ralf Aron

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m10.416s

0.446s

19

6

Juri Vips

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m10.441s

0.471s

16

7

Jehan Daruvala

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m10.621s

0.651s

22

8

Ferdinand Habsburg

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m10.661s

0.691s

21

9

Marcus Armstrong

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m10.773s

0.803s

20

10

Jonathan Aberdein

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m10.873s

0.903s

21

11

Fabio Scherer

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m10.896s

0.926s

22

12

Alex Palou

Hitech Grand Prix

Dallara/Mercedes

1m10.938s

0.968s

27

13

Sacha Fenestraz

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m10.947s

0.977s

17

14

Marino Sato

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m10.971s

1.001s

23

15

Ben Hingeley

Hitech Grand Prix

Dallara/Mercedes

1m11.156s

1.186s

13

16

Enaam Ahmed

Hitech Grand Prix

Dallara/Mercedes

1m11.274s

1.304s

12

17

Keyvan Andres

Van Amersfoort Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m11.430s

1.460s

20

18

Nikita Troitskiy

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m11.498s

1.528s

21

19

Julian Hanses

ma-con

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m12.256s

2.286s

26

20

Sebastian Fernandez

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m12.329s

2.359s

5

21

Ameya Vaidyanathan

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m12.539s

2.569s

23

