European F3 Pau: Schumacher beats MABA winner Ticktum in practice
Mick Schumacher topped an incident-packed free practice as the Formula 3 European Championship kicked off on the streets of Pau.
The smooth-driving son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher was the only driver to dip below the 1m10s barrier in either session, whisking his Prema Powerteam Dallara-Mercedes around in a time that beat Dan Ticktum by 0.236 seconds in FP2.
The second of the two 40-minute sessions was the one that featured most incidents, with no fewer than three full course yellows followed by a red flag that terminated running with two minutes remaining.
This meant that some drivers could not get a decent run in on new tyres.
In contrast to Schumacher, McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner Ticktum was in flamboyant form and was top of the times in his Red Bull-liveried Motopark car until the German's late effort.
Guan Yu Zhou, Robert Shwartzman and Ralf Aron made it four Prema cars in the top five as they took third, fourth and fifth respectively.
With Ticktum and Shwartzman having raced in Formula Renault at Pau, the quickest circuit newcomer was impressive reigning German Formula 4 champion Juri Vips, who took sixth fastest in his spectacularly driven Motopark machine despite a mid-session gearbox issue.
Jehan Daruvala was top of the Carlin brigade in seventh, narrowly ahead of Ferdinand Habsburg, who topped the first session with a late effort to beat Ticktum.
Their highly regarded Formula Renault Eurocup champion team-mate Sacha Fenestraz ended FP2 down in 13th.
Rounding out the top 10 were Prema's Marcus Armstrong and Motopark's Jonathan Aberdein, who very nearly crunched into the barrier at the last chicane but continued unscathed.
First of those to hit the wall was Artem Petrov, the Van Amersfoort Racing man clouting the barriers at Parc Beaumont just 17 minutes into FP1, while Carlin's Devlin DeFrancesco binned it just before the end of that session.
In the second session, Hitech GP's trio of Enaam Ahmed, Ben Hingeley and Alex Palou (who caused the red flag) all shunted and deranged the left-front corners of their cars, with Sebastian Fernandez also plonking his Motopark car in the barriers.
With Pau the first round of the season, the groups for Friday's qualifying session are being determined by alternate free practice times.
This means that Schumacher, Zhou, Aron, Daruvala and Armstrong will be in one group, with Ticktum, Shwartzman, Vips, Habsburg and Aberdein in the other.
Qualifying groups for the second and third races will be determined by the finishing order in the opening race on Saturday.
FP1 times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Ferdinand Habsburg
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m10.950s
-
23
2
Dan Ticktum
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m11.078s
0.128s
20
3
Robert Shwartzman
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m11.104s
0.154s
21
4
Ralf Aron
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m11.149s
0.199s
20
5
Mick Schumacher
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m11.233s
0.283s
18
6
Sacha Fenestraz
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m11.415s
0.465s
23
7
Jonathan Aberdein
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m11.420s
0.470s
21
8
Marcus Armstrong
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m11.426s
0.476s
18
9
Devlin Defrancesco
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m11.467s
0.517s
19
10
Juri Vips
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m11.506s
0.556s
19
11
Guan Yu Zhou
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m11.514s
0.564s
20
12
Jehan Daruvala
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m11.662s
0.712s
17
13
Enaam Ahmed
Hitech Grand Prix
Dallara/Mercedes
1m11.781s
0.831s
12
14
Keyvan Andres
Van Amersfoort Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m12.053s
1.103s
21
15
Ben Hingeley
Hitech Grand Prix
Dallara/Mercedes
1m12.074s
1.124s
22
16
Nikita Troitskiy
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m12.179s
1.229s
22
17
Alex Palou
Hitech Grand Prix
Dallara/Mercedes
1m12.256s
1.306s
17
18
Fabio Scherer
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m12.263s
1.313s
20
19
Sebastian Fernandez
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m12.307s
1.357s
18
20
Marino Sato
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m12.463s
1.513s
19
21
Julian Hanses
ma-con
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m12.994s
2.044s
19
22
Artem Petrov
Van Amersfoort Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m13.652s
2.702s
12
23
Ameya Vaidyanathan
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m14.175s
3.225s
20
FP2 times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Mick Schumacher
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m09.970s
-
23
2
Dan Ticktum
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m10.206s
0.236s
22
3
Guan Yu Zhou
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m10.324s
0.354s
24
4
Robert Shwartzman
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m10.389s
0.419s
21
5
Ralf Aron
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m10.416s
0.446s
19
6
Juri Vips
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m10.441s
0.471s
16
7
Jehan Daruvala
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m10.621s
0.651s
22
8
Ferdinand Habsburg
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m10.661s
0.691s
21
9
Marcus Armstrong
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m10.773s
0.803s
20
10
Jonathan Aberdein
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m10.873s
0.903s
21
11
Fabio Scherer
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m10.896s
0.926s
22
12
Alex Palou
Hitech Grand Prix
Dallara/Mercedes
1m10.938s
0.968s
27
13
Sacha Fenestraz
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m10.947s
0.977s
17
14
Marino Sato
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m10.971s
1.001s
23
15
Ben Hingeley
Hitech Grand Prix
Dallara/Mercedes
1m11.156s
1.186s
13
16
Enaam Ahmed
Hitech Grand Prix
Dallara/Mercedes
1m11.274s
1.304s
12
17
Keyvan Andres
Van Amersfoort Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m11.430s
1.460s
20
18
Nikita Troitskiy
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m11.498s
1.528s
21
19
Julian Hanses
ma-con
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m12.256s
2.286s
26
20
Sebastian Fernandez
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m12.329s
2.359s
5
21
Ameya Vaidyanathan
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m12.539s
2.569s
23