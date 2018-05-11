European F3 Pau: Schumacher beats MABA winner Ticktum in practice

Schumacher beats Ticktum in Pau practice

Mick Schumacher topped an incident-packed free practice as the Formula 3 European Championship kicked off on the streets of Pau.

The smooth-driving son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher was the only driver to dip below the 1m10s barrier in either session, whisking his Prema Powerteam Dallara-Mercedes around in a time that beat Dan Ticktum by 0.236 seconds in FP2.

The second of the two 40-minute sessions was the one that featured most incidents, with no fewer than three full course yellows followed by a red flag that terminated running with two minutes remaining.

This meant that some drivers could not get a decent run in on new tyres.

In contrast to Schumacher, McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner Ticktum was in flamboyant form and was top of the times in his Red Bull-liveried Motopark car until the German's late effort.

Guan Yu Zhou, Robert Shwartzman and Ralf Aron made it four Prema cars in the top five as they took third, fourth and fifth respectively.

With Ticktum and Shwartzman having raced in Formula Renault at Pau, the quickest circuit newcomer was impressive reigning German Formula 4 champion Juri Vips, who took sixth fastest in his spectacularly driven Motopark machine despite a mid-session gearbox issue.

Jehan Daruvala was top of the Carlin brigade in seventh, narrowly ahead of Ferdinand Habsburg, who topped the first session with a late effort to beat Ticktum.

Their highly regarded Formula Renault Eurocup champion team-mate Sacha Fenestraz ended FP2 down in 13th.

Rounding out the top 10 were Prema's Marcus Armstrong and Motopark's Jonathan Aberdein, who very nearly crunched into the barrier at the last chicane but continued unscathed.

First of those to hit the wall was Artem Petrov, the Van Amersfoort Racing man clouting the barriers at Parc Beaumont just 17 minutes into FP1, while Carlin's Devlin DeFrancesco binned it just before the end of that session.

In the second session, Hitech GP's trio of Enaam Ahmed, Ben Hingeley and Alex Palou (who caused the red flag) all shunted and deranged the left-front corners of their cars, with Sebastian Fernandez also plonking his Motopark car in the barriers.

With Pau the first round of the season, the groups for Friday's qualifying session are being determined by alternate free practice times.

This means that Schumacher, Zhou, Aron, Daruvala and Armstrong will be in one group, with Ticktum, Shwartzman, Vips, Habsburg and Aberdein in the other.

Qualifying groups for the second and third races will be determined by the finishing order in the opening race on Saturday.

Pos Driver Team Car Time Gap Laps 1 Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin Dallara/Volkswagen 1m10.950s - 23 2 Dan Ticktum Motopark Dallara/Volkswagen 1m11.078s 0.128s 20 3 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Theodore Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m11.104s 0.154s 21 4 Ralf Aron PREMA Theodore Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m11.149s 0.199s 20 5 Mick Schumacher PREMA Theodore Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m11.233s 0.283s 18 6 Sacha Fenestraz Carlin Dallara/Volkswagen 1m11.415s 0.465s 23 7 Jonathan Aberdein Motopark Dallara/Volkswagen 1m11.420s 0.470s 21 8 Marcus Armstrong PREMA Theodore Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m11.426s 0.476s 18 9 Devlin Defrancesco Carlin Dallara/Volkswagen 1m11.467s 0.517s 19 10 Juri Vips Motopark Dallara/Volkswagen 1m11.506s 0.556s 19 11 Guan Yu Zhou PREMA Theodore Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m11.514s 0.564s 20 12 Jehan Daruvala Carlin Dallara/Volkswagen 1m11.662s 0.712s 17 13 Enaam Ahmed Hitech Grand Prix Dallara/Mercedes 1m11.781s 0.831s 12 14 Keyvan Andres Van Amersfoort Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m12.053s 1.103s 21 15 Ben Hingeley Hitech Grand Prix Dallara/Mercedes 1m12.074s 1.124s 22 16 Nikita Troitskiy Carlin Dallara/Volkswagen 1m12.179s 1.229s 22 17 Alex Palou Hitech Grand Prix Dallara/Mercedes 1m12.256s 1.306s 17 18 Fabio Scherer Motopark Dallara/Volkswagen 1m12.263s 1.313s 20 19 Sebastian Fernandez Motopark Dallara/Volkswagen 1m12.307s 1.357s 18 20 Marino Sato Motopark Dallara/Volkswagen 1m12.463s 1.513s 19 21 Julian Hanses ma-con Dallara/Volkswagen 1m12.994s 2.044s 19 22 Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort Racing Dallara/Mercedes 1m13.652s 2.702s 12 23 Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin Dallara/Volkswagen 1m14.175s 3.225s 20

