European Energy A/S: Sale of a solar park in Denmark with a total capacity of 55 MW completed

Company announcement 19/2022 (28.12.2022)

Today, European Energy has completed the sale of a solar park in Denmark with a total capacity of 55 MW.



European Energy’s financial guidance for 2022 remains unchanged at an EBITDA of EUR 135m and profit before tax of EUR 100m.

