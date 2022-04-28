German and Austrian energy firms seek to meet Putin’s terms for gas payments

Photograph: Thilo Schmülgen/Reuters

Uniper and OMV to open rouble accounts with Gazprombank after Russia refuses dollars or euros

• Why are firms agreeing to pay in roubles for Russia’s gas?





Energy companies in Europe are considering opening Russian accounts to pay for gas from Gazprom after Vladimir Putin’s regime cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria and insisted other countries must pay in roubles.

Big gas distributors in Germany and Austria confirmed they were seeking ways to continue to make payments after Putin signed a decree at the end of March calling for a “special procedure for foreign buyers’ fulfilment of obligations to Russian suppliers of natural gas”.

The decree stipulates that non-Russian buyers of gas must open special “K” type rouble and foreign currency accounts at Gazprombank, the third-largest bank in Russia. Gazprombank was set up to be a service provider to Gazprom, the state-owned gas producer that has a monopoly on exports via gas pipelines to Europe.

The German distributor Uniper and Austria’s OMV confirmed they were considering how to comply with the decree. The Financial Times reported that companies in Hungary and Slovakia, as well as Italy’s Eni, were also considering signing up for the accounts in the hope of securing continued supplies, despite the European Commission saying that doing so could breach sanctions.

Poland and Bulgaria have taken a defiant position, refusing to sign up to Putin’s preferred arrangement. Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, described Russia’s retaliatory suspension of gas supplies as a “direct attack”.

However, Germany, Europe’s largest economy and largest Russian gas user, has adopted a more emollient tone amid fears – disputed by some analysts – that an embargo would be impossible without crashing its economy.

A spokesperson for Uniper, one of Germany’s main buyers of gas from Russia, on Thursday confirmed it was in talks with Gazprom “in close coordination with the German government” over “concrete payment modalities”, but that it would continue to pay in euros for now.

“Uniper can say for its contracts: we consider a payment conversion compliant with sanctions law and the Russian decree to be possible,” the spokesperson said. “For our company and for Germany as a whole, it is not possible to do without Russian gas in the short term; this would have dramatic consequences for our economy.”

OMV, an Austrian oil and gas company, is also looking at ways to pay for gas without contravening EU sanctions. In a statement OMV said: “We have analysed the Gazprom request about payment methods in light of the EU sanctions and are now working on a sanctions-compliant solution.”

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday said the Kremlin was using “fossil fuels to try to blackmail us”, and that the EU was seeking to reduce its reliance on Russian gas by importing more from the US. However, the EU has not attempted to impose sanctions on Gazprom or Gazprombank.

Bloomberg News on Wednesday reported that four European companies have paid in roubles, citing a person close to Gazprom, while another 10 have opened accounts.

Under the arrangement demanded by Russia, gas would be paid for in euros – the currency in which contracts were written – and those euros would be sold on the Moscow exchange for roubles, which would then be transferred to Gazprom.

The extra demand for roubles would help to sustain the currency, helping importers in Russia’s economy, which has been hit hard by the war and the economic isolation caused by sanctions imposed by many other major countries.

Eni was approached for comment.