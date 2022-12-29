European Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2022-2032: Most of the Developments will Occur in the Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Data Center Colocation Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the European data center colocation services market by vertical (content and digital media, IT and telecom, financial services, government, and other enterprises), region (United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, France, and the Rest of Europe), and segment (retail and hyperscale/wholesale).

The world's third-largest data center colocation services market after Asia-Pacific and North America, Europe accounts for 18% of the global revenues in 2022.

We expect its revenue growth to outpace North America during the forecast period (2023-2032). While much of the development will occur in the Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris markets, secondary markets (tier 2 and tier 3 cities) will be crucial in hyperscale expansion over the next five years.

Data centers are becoming vital for various business functions in the modern world. For example, enterprises increasingly outsource their data operations to third-party colocation service providers.

These providers' ability to scale in terms of physical space, adequate power supply, cooling systems for servers and network connectivity, and effective processes to ensure high service level agreements boost enterprise confidence in outsourcing services. The COVID-19 pandemic also accelerated enterprise digitalization, creating higher demand for storage and computing capabilities.

Internet-enabled devices and industrial sensors such as internet of things (IoT) devices are ubiquitous across sectors, significantly increasing data creation. This leads to high demand for data transfer and storage systems and massive investments in data centers. Other factors influencing the European market for data center colocation services include hybrid cloud adoption and a high degree of data center activity in primary and secondary markets.

Most importantly, we offer insights into growth opportunities to enable stakeholders to capitalize and grow their market share over the forecast period.

Other information includes:

  • Growth drivers and restraints

  • Revenue forecast and analysis by vertical and segment for each region

  • Competitive environment and revenue share of top participants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Competitors

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: The United Kingdom

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast by Service Type

  • Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Germany

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast by Service Type

  • Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Netherlands

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast by Service Type

  • Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: France

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast by Service Type

  • Forecast Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rest of Europe

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast by Service Type

  • Forecast Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Expanding Demand for Colocation

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Geographic Expansion for Revenue Acceleration

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Edge and Modular Data Centers for Latency Needs

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Capitalization on Cloud Growth for Revenue Diversification

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3w304

