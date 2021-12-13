European Conversational AI Market 2021 - 2027: German Market Dominated in 2020 and is Forecast to Reach $202.8 million by 2027
Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Conversational AI Market By Component, By Technology, By Deployment Type, By Type, By End User, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Conversational AI Market is expected to witness market growth of 15.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).
The increase in demand for AI-based customer support services is projected to drive the growth of the conversational AI market during the forecast period. Additionally, the growth of conversational AI market is expected to witness bright prospects due to the growing deployment of omnichannel methods.
Along with that, increasing customer engagement via social media platforms is estimated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the key market players in the conversational AI market over the forecast period. Though, the low level of awareness regarding conversational AI solutions is expected to hamper the growth of the market.
There are several benefits offered by conversational AI technology to the enterprises like reduction in cost, more efficiency, better customer experience, and many more. These benefits are attracting more companies towards its adoption and thus, fueling the growth of the regional conversational AI market. By using conversational AI, companies can enhance their interaction with the customer and provide a better customer experience.
The automotive industry is one of the major industries using conversational AI-based solutions to improve their products and the strong automotive sector of this region is escalating the growth of the regional market over the forecast period. Along with that, the increasing customer engagement on social media platforms is also paving way for the companies to expand their business and outreach more consumers. This is expected to further accelerate the growth of the regional conversational AI market.
Additionally, conversational AI consists of elements that are developed to enable Gartner chatbot or virtual agents to process, understand and create a response. In addition, conversational AI is further advanced by the improvements in artificial technology which is expected to surge the growth of the conversational AI market in the coming years.
The German market dominated the Europe Conversational AI Automated Speech Recognition Market by Country 2020, thereby, achieving a market value of $202.8 million by 2027.
The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 14.1% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, the French market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.8% during (2021 - 2027).
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Baidu, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Google, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Artificial Solutions, Conversica, Inc. and Inbenta Technologies, Inc.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Component
Platform
Services
By Technology
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Automated Speech Recognition
Deep Learning
Others
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-premise
By Type
Chatbots
Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA)
By End User
Retail & eCommerce
BFSI
Travel & Hospitality
Healthcare
Telecom
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Country
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
