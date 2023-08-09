What is the European Convention on Human Rights?

The ECHR was first envisaged by Winston Churchill who called for a charter of human rights in 1948 - Keystone/HULTON ARCHIVE

Rishi Sunak will face calls from at least eight Cabinet ministers, along with other senior Tories, to put leaving the European Convention on Human Rights at the heart of the Conservative Party’s election campaign – especially if migrant deportation flights to Rwanda are blocked again by the courts, The Telegraph has been told.

Here are details on the convention, the potential implications of the UK leaving it and what might happen next.

What is the ECHR?

The European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is an international treaty which came into force in 1953 and was first envisaged by Winston Churchill who called for a charter of human rights in 1948.

It broadly protects the human rights and political freedoms of all citizens within the 46 states belonging to the Council of Europe.

This means the ECHR is not a European Union convention so the UK’s adherence to its principles were not affected by Brexit.

The convention is ruled on by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, with judgments binding on the states concerned.

Why is the ECHR in the news again?

There have been repeated calls from Tory MPs to leave the ECHR, which intensified after a single judge from the Strasbourg court granted an injunction blocking the first deportation flight of asylum seekers to Rwanda in June last year.

The Government has been forced as a result to seek to establish the legality of the policy in the UK courts, which will finally be resolved this autumn when the Supreme Court passes its judgement.

The Court of Appeal ruled by a two to one majority that the Rwanda scheme was unlawful on the basis that there was a risk that asylum seekers’ human rights could be breached by sending them to the central African state.

Robert Jenrick, the Immigration Minister, on Wednesday indicated that the Government may be prepared to quit the ECHR if the Supreme Court rules against the Government.

He follows Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, who has called for the UK to leave the convention as a constraint on attempts to stem the flow of illegal migrants into the UK.

What are the implications of leaving for the UK?

For the UK to leave the ECHR, the Human Rights Act 1998 would have to be repealed.

Various other legislation which refers to the Act, including statutes relating to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, would also have to be amended.

There is also the complex matter of a potential violation of internal law relating to the UK’s agreement to be part of the ECHR in signing a number of treaties.

For example, the Good Friday Agreement requires the ECHR to be part of law in Northern Ireland and this has not changed due to the Windsor Framework.

Therefore, the UK departure from the convention would be a breach of the Good Friday Agreement, which would still be the case if a new domestic Bill of rights replaced it.

Furthermore, the UK-EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement, which governs the post-Brexit relationship, contains an obligation for both the UK and the EU to continue their commitment to human rights.

However, the removal of the ECHR would not automatically lead to a suspension or termination of the agreement.

The only other two states to leave the Council of Europe are Russia and Belarus, which were expelled following the invasion of Ukraine.