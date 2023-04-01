European contenders share the spoils in Amex thriller

Alexis Mac Allister - Alexis Mac Allister rescues a point for Brighton in final minutes in thrilling six-goal draw - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

What a firecracker. Back in August, this hardly had the making of a tussle between challengers for Europe, but both Brighton and Brentford have grown accustomed to their place. Seventh-place Brighton and eighth place Brentford remain separated only be six goals.

Alexis Mac Allister’s 90th minute penalty ensured a breathless game finished three goals apiece, but frolics came before theat. Brighton sere behind three times, they levelled three times in a game they dominated. Brentford should have won, could have won, but, all things considered, a draw was about right.

Brighton’s highly rated tyro Evan Ferguson was injured, Jason Steele returned in goal to confirm his overtaking of Robert Sanchez and they were out of the traps like especially frisky greyhounds and only a fabulous Ethan Pinnock tackle foiled Kaoru Mitoma who bore down on goal after Danny Welbeck had dummied Pervis Estupinan’s through ball. That was merely the opening salvo of what would turn out to be a breathless first half.

Brentford had barely had a kick, but when they did, they scored when Mathias Jensen collected a throw-in and curled in a cross. Captain Pontus Jansson, making his first start since October, sneaked in ahead of Lewis Dunk to power a firm header past Steele.

Brighton were admirably undeterred and they were soon level. Steele walloped a ball forwards from his own penalty are. Aaron Hickey misjudged it. Mitoma nipped in behind him and gleefully lobbed over the onrushing David Raya.

Time to pause for thought and breath? Not for Brentford and they were ahead again within a minute when Jansson headed Joel Veltman’s sloppy throw-in back into the danger zone. Bryan Mbeumo flicked it on to the lurking Ivan Toney, who twisted and fired past Steele.

With defending bordering on farcical, there would be a fourth goal before the half-hour was up. Solly March jinked around Jensen and crossed deep where Jansson and Hickey allowed Welbeck to leap between them and head his third league goal of the year past Raya.

It could have been even more before the break, but Dunk’s header flew just over and Raya tipped aside Alexis Mac Allister’s piledriver. After it, they mayhem carried right on. Pascal Gross foolishly tripped Toney 25 yards out. Mbuemo curled the free kick to the back post where Pinnock’s deft sidefooted volley glided past Steele for the centre back’s first away goal since scoring at Birmingham City in February 2020.

Still Brighton had much the better, territorially speaking, and still Raya was at the top of his game, saving well from March, from Veltman and from Moises Caicedo, while a succession of home players failed to hit the target and when Raya did seem to be beaten by Mac Allister, his effort cannoned off Ben Mee’s shoulder, but when VAR summoned referee to the monitor after Hickey handled Deniz Undav’s goalbound effort at point-blank range, there would be some measure of redemption.