European competition draw lists

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Canadian men reconvene next week for the first time since Qatar as coach John Herdman starts the road to the 2026 World Cup. There is plenty to do before the men's soccer showcase kicks off 39 months from now in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. Herdman knows there will be transition in his roster, with some of the veterans moving on. And after seeing his team beaten 2-1 in its World Cup swansong by a Morocco team full of players plying their trade in top European leagues, he hopes more