European competition draw lists
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Champions League
Quarterfinals
First Leg
April 11-12
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)
Benfica (Portugal) vs. Inter Milan (Italy)
Manchester City (England) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)
AC Milan (Italy) vs. Napoli (Italy)
Second Leg
April 18-19
Chelsea (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)
Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Benfica (Portugal)
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)
Napoli (Italy) vs. AC Milan (Italy)
Semifinals
First Leg
May 9-10
AC Milan (Italy) or Napoli (Italy) vs. Benfica (Portugal) or Inter Milan (Italy)
Real Madrid (Spain) or Chelsea (England) vs. Manchester City (England) or Bayern Munich (Germany)
Second Leg
May 16-17
Benfica (Portugal) or Inter Milan (Italy) vs. AC Milan (Italy) or Napoli (Italy)
Manchester City (England) or Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Real Madrid (Spain) or Chelsea (England)
