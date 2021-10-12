UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Inside Information) 12 October 2021 at 13:40 EEST

European Commission is conducting an unannounced inspection at UPM’s premises

European Commission’s competition authorities have today started an unannounced inspection at UPM’s premises. The Commission has concerns that the inspected companies in the wood pulp sector may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices. The press release by the Commission is attached to this release.

At this stage, UPM does not have information on the outcome of the inspection. UPM supports the Commission in its investigation but cannot comment any further on the ongoing investigation.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Pirkko Harrela

Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils

Attachment



