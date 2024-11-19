European club set to step up their bid to sign €20m Chelsea ace ahead of January window

European club set to step up their bid to sign €20m Chelsea ace ahead of January window

La Liga side Real Betis are expected to step up their bid to sign Cesare Casadei on loan in January according to reports.

Casadei arrived from Inter Milan in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth an initial £12.6m with a further £4.2m in potential add ons.

The Italian has struggled for regular minutes in the first team during his time at the club so far and has spent time on loan at both Reading and Leicester City.

Real Betis to step up their pursuit of Casadei

The 21-year-old was tipped to potentially leave the club in the summer, whilst he’s also recently been linked with Villarreal.

Casadei ultimately ended up staying at Stamford Bridge, a decision he later revealed was solely his choice, although his game time has been very limited.

The midfielder hasn’t played a single minute in the Premier League and has only made the match day squad on two occasions.

Casadei has yet to feature in the Premier League this season. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

He’s fared better in the Conference League and has started two of Chelsea’s three games in the league phase, whilst appearing as substitute in the other, and also played 90 minutes against Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

For a young player Casadei needs to be playing on a regular basis in order to develop and getting minutes here and there in the cup games doesn’t appear to be the ideal scenario.

Casadei has previously stated he wasn’t planning a January exit, but given his lack of game time and how it seems he’s no closer to getting an opportunity in the Premier League his thoughts may have changed.

Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web as cited on X.com have reported Real Betis are set to step up their bid to sign the Italy U21 international on loan in January.

More Stories / Latest News

European club set to step up their bid to sign €20m Chelsea ace ahead of January window

19th Nov 2024, 09:30am

Chelsea eye shock swoop on European giants as they keep tabs on defensive duo

19th Nov 2024, 09:00am

Multiple Premier League clubs monitoring underperforming star, Chelsea could accept January offer

19th Nov 2024, 08:30am

A loan move would seem like the ideal solution as it would offer Casadei regular playing time in an attempt to boost his value ahead of what feels like an inevitable sale next summer.

There are simply too many options ahead of Casadei in the pecking order and it’s hard to see how he has a long term future at the club.