European Cinema Giant Vue Rejigs Leadership in U.K., Italy Ahead of Theaters Reopening

As it looks to reopen its theaters after the coronavirus lockdown, European cinema giant Vue International has restructured its leadership across the U.K. and Italy.

Toby Bradon, general manager of Vue’s Italian business The Space Cinema, will switch markets, taking on the role of territory general manager for Vue U.K., Ireland and Denmark. He will report directly into Kevin Styles, group operating managing director.

Meanwhile, Francesco Grandinetti, who currently serves as chief financial officer and deputy managing director for The Space Cinema, will succeed Bradon as general manager for the Italian business. Vue has said the restructure allows Styles to focus on leadership of each of the territories in which Vue operates.

Commenting on the appointments, Styles said: “I am proud to be promoting talent from within the business, and both Toby and Francesco are great examples of our commitment to the growth of Vue International.

“Under Toby’s leadership, Vue’s Italian business has gone through significant positive change and is in a good position for Francesco to continue to develop TSC and our sector-leading customer experience even further. I look forward to passing the reins to Toby and to working ever more closely with each of our country teams,” said Styles.

The appointments take effect from July 1.

Vue is eyeing a reopening date of July 4 for the U.K., as previously reported. The business will open doors again at 80% capacity, CEO Tim Richards confirmed. The cinema operator has already reopened around 41 venues in Europe, including all screens in Denmark and the Netherlands and half of its sites in Germany.

As revealed by Variety, the chain will offer a 4K version of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” which has never previously been screened to audiences. Disney’s remastered print will also be shown at Cineworld cinemas, the Mooky Greidinger-run firm confirmed on Friday.

