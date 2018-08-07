European Championships: Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes deliver golden night for British sprinting

Britain enjoyed a golden night of sprinting in Berlin on Tuesday as their brightest young talents shone on the major stage, with Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes crowned European champions over 100m.

Asher-Smith dominated the women's final to win gold in 10.85 sec, beating her own national record and claiming her first major title over the distance, having won 200m European gold two years ago in Amsterdam.

The 22-year-old beat local favourite Gina Luckenkemper (10.98 sec) into second, with the reigning world champion Dafne Schippers (10.99 sec) forced to settle for bronze.

Dina-Asher-Smith-0.jpg

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates as she crosses the line (Getty Images)

“I am so happy right now,” said Asher-Smith. “To run a 10.8 in the championships is a big deal. I knew I had it in me but anything can happen as you can see with the upsets this morning.

“I did everything right. I was so happy to nail it in the final because I know there are so many talented people around me but you have to ignore that. I wanted the world leading time, but I will try again later in the season. I am hoping to do the same thing in Tokyo [2020 Olympics].”

A few minutes later the 23-year-old Hughes delivered more glory, winning in a championship record time of 9.95 sec from his team-mate and training partner Reece Prescod (9.96 sec), 22, to secure a British one-two, with Turkey's Jak Ali Harvey (10.01 sec) winning bronze.

Zharnel Hughes

Zharnel Hughes clinches his first major title (Getty Images)

It was a particularly sweet moment for Hughes, winning his first senior title having been disqualified from the 200m final of Commonwealth Games for a clash on the home straight.

"I am happy and the job is done," Hughes said. "I felt a bit of cramp so I don't think I could have gone any faster but I'm just happy. Reece Prescod is a fast finisher so I knew I had to stay relaxed as he would challenge me towards the end. I am happy that we came out victorious."

Story Continues

Briton narrowly missed out on a clean sweep of the men's podium as the 24-year-old CJ Ujah finished fourth, while the 20-year-old Imani-Lara Lansiquot also finished sixth in the women's final, in what was her first major championships.

Zharnel-Hughes.jpg

Zharnel Hughes, left, celebrates alongside Reece Prescod (Getty Images)

“It is good to have a British one-two. Sprinting is in a good place right now,” said Prescod. “It’s nice to have someone pushing you. We push each other hard and we run hard. I hope it continues in future Games.”

It was the first time Britain have won both the 100m titles in the same European Championships. Asher-Smith will now look to complete a triple sweep, with the 200m and 4x100m events to come.



