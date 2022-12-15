European Central Bank expected to slow pace of rate hikes

·3 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is expected to slow the fast and furious pace of its interest rate increases aimed at fighting inflation — but not by much as high energy prices driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine ravage consumer finances and threaten a recession in Europe.

Analysts foresee a still-sizable rate hike of a half-percentage point at Thursday's meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, following record increases of three-quarters of a point in July and October. That would echo the U.S. Federal Reserve, which made a half-point increase Wednesday, following four straight hikes of three-quarters of a point.

The Swiss National Bank and Bank of England also raised by a half-point Thursday, while Norway's central bank did a smaller quarter-point hike. Inflation has eased in the United Kingdom, U.S. and Europe but is still painful as food, energy and housing costs squeeze households.

The ECB will consider how inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency unexpectedly fell to 10% last month from 10.6% in October. It was the first drop since June 2021 but still far above the ECB's goal of 2%.

Despite the decrease, it's “too early” to say inflation has peaked, the ECB's chief economist, Philip Lane, said in an interview with the Milano Finanza newspaper.

"I would be reasonably confident in saying that we are close to a peak in inflation,” he said, but cautioned that the journey back to 2% “will take time.”

Bank President Christine Lagarde is expected to stick to a strong anti-inflation message during a news conference after the decision, with a three-quarter-point rate increase not absolutely ruled out. Analysts say rate hikes are likely to continue into next year, and Lagarde's remarks will be watched for hints on how high rates might go.

Analysts at Pictet Wealth Management said the prospects for inflation remaining above target for some time mean that Lagarde “at a minimum ... should lean against the idea of a pause any time soon.”

One reason for sticking to the tough anti-inflation message: the growth outlook for the European economy has improved, to mere shallow recession from possible disaster.

Despite energy prices surging after Russia cut off most natural gas shipments, the European Union succeeded in largely filling underground storage for the winter heating season. That has eased concern about running low on gas, which is used for heating, industry and power generation, and reduced fears of rolling electricity blackouts and industrial shutoffs.

Interest rate increases are central banks' chief tool to fight inflation. Higher benchmarks are soon reflected in higher market borrowing costs for consumers looking for mortgages and businesses needing credit to operate or invest in new facilities. More costly credit reduces demand for goods, and, in theory, also reduces price increases.

The flip side is that higher rates can slow economic growth, and that has become a concern in the U.S. and Europe. The slightly improved, or at least less disastrous, outlook for growth in the eurozone is seen as a green light for Lagarde and the ECB to keep their focus firmly on inflation.

Bank officials say getting tough now prevents inflation from becoming chronic and requiring even more painful medicine.

The ECB's benchmark rate for lending to banks stands at 2%, and its rate on deposits left overnight by commercial banks is 1.5%.

Between the July and October meetings, the bank raised both benchmarks by 2 percentage points in just three months, the fastest pace since the founding of the shared euro currency in 1999 and covering ground that took 18 months in early rate-raising cycles.

David Mchugh, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • South Korean woman pleads not guilty to New Zealand suitcase murder

    She faces two counts of murder charges after human remains of her children were found in August

  • New Zealand to introduce near-total smoking ban from next year

    New Zealand will introduce a near-total tobacco ban from next year, prohibiting anyone born after 2008 from ever purchasing cigarettes and reducing the amount of nicotine in products sold in the meantime.

  • Swiss National Bank hikes key interest rate in line with Fed

    GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss National Bank raised its key interest rate Thursday, as other central banks in Europe are starting to follow the playbook of the U.S. Federal Reserve in a bid to tame inflation. Switzerland's central bank hiked its policy rate by half a percentage point, to 1%, the same pace that the Fed chose Wednesday and the Bank of England did a day later. The same hike is expected from the European Central Bank on Thursday, while Norway’s central bank did a smaller quarter-point hike

  • Global house price fall underway won't do much for affordability, say analysts

    House prices in most major property markets will fall in 2023, according to nearly 100 housing market analysts polled by Reuters, but they predicted double-digit peak-to-trough declines will not come close to making them affordable. Mortgage rates have doubled on average in developed economies since the start of the year as their central banks fight runaway inflation with higher interest rates. House prices in the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand rose between 25% and more than 50% since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

  • The self-driving era is here, the question is what comes next

    TORONTO — The self-driving era is here, just not the one that was promised. Instead of sleek pods without steering wheels ready to chauffeur buyers off the lot, there are mostly driverless Chevy compacts, Chrysler minivans, and Ford box trucks with bolted-on hardware trundling around bits of the U.S. southwest and, as of August, a short loop of roads in Ontario. But while the current reality has fallen far short of automaker predictions, it’s worth stopping to acknowledge that there are trucks d

  • Qatar’s $300 Billion World Cup Is Headed for an Epic Comedown

    (Bloomberg) -- When Qatar was drawn out of the envelope as a future host of the World Cup back in 2010, it was doubtful the majority of football fans would have been able to find it on a map. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkA dozen years, $300 billion and a raft of

  • Average house price rises by £33k as costs start climbing again

    The average UK house price was £33,000 higher in October than a year earlier

  • What are the effects of climate change? How they disrupt our daily life, fuel disasters.

    Climate change is real and its effects are spawning a climate crisis that impacts weather, wildlife, food supplies and other aspects of daily life.

  • Mortgage rates set to rise further in latest cost-of-living blow

    Homeowners whose fixed rate loans expire next year face repayment hikes of £250 a month

  • Russia's Magnit races to open discount stores as living standards slump

    Russian supermarket chain Magnit plans to continue the rapid roll-out of discount stores next year as shoppers across the country turn to cut-price options amid a recession that is further squeezing living standards. Real wages, which are adjusted for inflation, fell 1.4% year-on-year in September, according to the latest official statistics - the latest economic hardship for Russian households, who have seen almost a decade of falling living standards. Amid the economic pressure, discount chains selling everything from food and fashion to takeaway coffee and household goods have taken off across the country.

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Lindgren, Thompson, Nylander named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson and Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger William Nylander have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Lindgren led the NHL with four wins and 111 saves while posting a 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage last week. The 28-year-old Lindgren, who signed with Washington during the off-season, has appeared in 12 games this season. He has a 6-3-2 record with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save perc

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF