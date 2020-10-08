European bond and bill issuance topped 1.35 trln euros in Q2 - AFME

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - European governments issued some 1.351 trillion euros ($1.6 trillion) worth of bonds and bills in the second quarter of this year, the largest issuance volume of any quarter to date, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) said on Thursday.

Bond and bills gross issuance from Europe and the UK represented an increase of 85.1% from the volume issued in the first quarter of the year and a jump of around 128% than the volume issued in the second quarter of 2019, according to AFME's second quarter government bond data report.

AFME said the average bid-cover ratio stood at 2.28 in the second quarter, up 5.4% from in the first quarter, suggesting sufficient investor appetite and central bank support for increased bond and bill issuance triggered the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 0.8502 euros) (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)