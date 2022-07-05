European On-board Charger Market Report 2022: Stringent Environmental Rules, Pro-EV Government Policies, & Increased Vehicle Electrification Driving Growth

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe On-board Charger Market By Propulsion Type, By Vehicle Type, By Power Output, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe On-Board Charger Market is expected to witness market growth of 15.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Stringent environmental rules, pro-EV government policies, increased vehicle electrification, and the availability of essential charging infrastructure are all significant factors driving EV adoption in Europe.

Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Propulsion Type

  • Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Car

  • Buses

  • Vans

  • Medium & Heavy-Duty Vehicles

  • Boats

  • Others

By Power Output

  • Less than 11 kW

  • 11 kW to 22 kW

  • Others

Key Market Players

  • Current Ways, Inc.

  • Eaton Corporation PLC

  • STMicroelectronics N.V.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Bel Fuse, Inc.

  • TDK Corporation (InvenSense)

  • Toyota Motor Corporation

  • BorgWarner, Inc.

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • AVID Technology Limited

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisitions and Mergers
3.2.4 Geographical Expansions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2019, May - 2021, Jul) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Europe On-board Charger Market by Propulsion Type
4.1 Europe On-board Charger Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market by Country
4.2 Europe On-board Charger Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe On-board Charger Market by Vehicle Type
5.1 Europe Passenger Car On-board Charger Market by Country
5.2 Europe Buses On-board Charger Market by Country
5.3 Europe Vans On-board Charger Market by Country
5.4 Europe Medium & Heavy-Duty Vehicles On-board Charger Market by Country
5.5 Europe Boats On-board Charger Market by Country
5.6 Europe Other Vehicle Type On-board Charger Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe On-board Charger Market by Power Output
6.1 Europe Less than 11 kW On-board Charger Market by Country
6.2 Europe 11 kW to 22 kW On-board Charger Market by Country
6.3 Europe Others On-board Charger Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe On-board Charger Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

