European banks hope for better 2021 after year to forget

Oscar Williams-Grut
·Senior City Correspondent, Yahoo Finance UK
·6 min read
The London headquarters various banks, including Citi, HSBC and Barclays, at Canary Wharf in east London.
The London headquarters various banks at Canary Wharf in east London. Photo: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment/PA

Europe’s banks are facing into 2021 in a better position than many would have expected just a few months ago — but next year will likely be another 12-months defined by factors beyond banks’ control.

Brexit, the pandemic, and ongoing dividend bans imposed by regulators mean banks’ share prices are likely to be buffeted by the winds of fortune once again in 2021.

“The last 10 years, control of banks over their share prices, that control has slowly seeped away from bank management and COVID has just accelerated that lack of control,” said Fahed Kunwar, head of European banks equity research at Redburn.

Still, recent positive vaccine news and ongoing reviews of dividend bans mean many analysts believe there is cause for cautious optimism.

“We think that the direction of travel is still positive, even if we experience a pullback in the nearer term,” Barclays team of banking analysts, led by Amit Goel, wrote in a recent outlook note.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley think banking stocks could outperform the market by as much as 40% next year.

Part of the reason things are looking up is because it would be hard to get any worse.

European lenders were among the worst performing sectors of the stock market in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Stoxx Euro Bank 30 index (SX7E.Z), which tracks the continent’s 30 biggest lenders, has fallen by 25% so far this year.

Poor performance: The Euro Stoxx Banks ETF, which tracks the share price of Europe's biggest banks, has fallen sharply in 2020.
Poor performance: The Euro Stoxx Banks ETF, which tracks the share price of Europe's biggest banks, has fallen sharply in 2020. Photo: Yahoo Finance UK

Share prices have rallied in recent weeks, boosted by positive vaccine news and better-than-expected recent earnings.

Whether banks keep rising will likely come down to three key issues — COVID-19, dividend bans, and Brexit.

Banks are often seen as a proxy for the economies in which they operate and poor share price performance this year mostly reflects historic GDP declines across much of Europe. Steep drops were caused by COVID-19, which forced governments to shut down economies for months at a time.

Recent positive vaccine news has sparked hope that life can get back to something like normal in 2021.

“We think that the vaccine news should give investors greater confidence that 2022 earnings expectations are achievable,” Barclays European banking team said.

If all goes to plan and vaccines are rolled out smoothly, economies will start to thaw and banks can focus on lending, advising on deals, and facilitating capital market transactions.

“Are we going to see a return to pre-pandemic levels of profitability?” said Kunwar. “I think we’ve got to assume half a recovery very crudely. The question is whether it will be better or worse than that.”

If vaccines prove less effective that currently thought — or simply take longer to be rolled out than assumed — banks and their share prices could suffer.

Clarity could take months and even if economies do begin to recover, interest rates are unlikely to rise anytime soon.

“Overarching all of this is the one thing that always matters most, which is the yield curve,” Kunwar said. “I don’t think we can ever get away from that.”

Interest rates around the world have returned to record lows this year, putting pressure on banks’ core business model of lending. Central banks have signalled that interest rate are unlikely to rise by much in the immediate future.

That forces banks to either seek income elsewhere — through fee generating activities, for example — or to cut costs.

Several major European lenders are already midway through major multi-year transformation programmes, HSBC (HSBA.L) and Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) being the obvious examples. More restructuring plans are likely next year as banks adapt to the post-pandemic world.

Pressure on profitability could also drive M&A given the cost-cutting opportunities presented by tie-ups. Spain’s Sabadell (SAB.MC) and BBVA (BBVA.MC) recently explored a potential merger but ultimately abandoned talks after failing to agree on a price.

For now, a more immediate concern for investors are dividends.

Regulators in the UK and EU blocked banks from making shareholder payouts as the pandemic stuck, urging them to bolster their balance sheets instead. Now, bans are being reconsidered.

“Going into the new year, that is the critical thing that would drive the sector,” said Kunwar.

Lenders across the continent set aside tens of billions to cover an expected wave of defaults, which has so far failed to materialise.

Low defaults and strong balance sheets mean many expect dividend bans to be lifted. Goel and his team at Barclays said they had seen “constructive signals in the market that some banks may be permitted to return capital in 2021”.

However, while defaults have been surprisingly low so far, losses may be around the corner. Government interventions — such as the furlough scheme in the UK — have softened COVID’s economic blow but may have just delayed job losses.

For this reason, not everyone is so sure dividend bans will be lifted. Regulators might be wary of letting banks hand cash back to investors when a spike in loan losses could be looming. UBS sees only a 50% chance of payouts being allowed in the new year.

Kunwar thinks central banks are likely to take a case-by-case approach, creating “haves and have nots”.

“The [share price] rally that we’ve seen over the last couple of months has been quite indiscriminate,” he said. “I think it’ll become more diverse next year because the dividend outlook will become quite diverse, dependant on how well capitalised you are and how well your country is doing.”

Then there’s Brexit. With the end of the transition period looming, banks will be impacted by its resolution one way or another.

“If Brexit is messy for both the UK and Europe, then you can expect economic deterioration, which then leads to those cyclical [income] lines being worse than expect,” Kunwar said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has warned a no deal Brexit could immediately reduce UK GDP by 2%.

Brexit, ongoing pressure on profitability and the pandemic mean some analysts think banks remain a risky bet.

“Only by putting away the micro scope and putting on binoculars focused on recovered earnings – 2022, say – is there significant broad-based value in the sector as a whole,” UBS’ banking analyst Jason Napier wrote in an outlook note.

But after a bombed out 2020, most believe the only way is up.

“I think the market, everyone, consensus believes you’ll see an improvement next year,” said Kunwar. “It’s all about the gradient.”

