Europe is warming faster than anywhere else in the world, UN warns

Temperatures in Europe have increased more than twice as much as the rest of the world over the past 30 years, according to a United Nations report. While many European countries have successfully been cutting emissions, the frequency and intensity of heat extremes on the continent are expected to keep increasing.

From 1991 to 2021, temperatures over Europe warmed at an average of 0.5 degrees Celsius per decade, while the global average was just 0.2 degrees Celsius, the report by the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation found.

"Europe presents a live picture of a warming world and reminds us that even well prepared societies are not safe from impacts of extreme weather events," WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

Heatwave hotspot

The report comes on the back of a summer of extremes in Europe, with record-breaking heatwaves, raging wildfires and a rapidly warming Mediterranean.

It found that Alpine glaciers lost 30 metres in ice thickness between 1997 and 2021, while the Greenland ice sheet is melting quickly and contributing to accelerating sea level rise.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

France bathes in autumn heatwave linked to climate change

Climate pledges still 'nowhere near' enough to limit rising temperatue to 1.5C° - UN

NGOs launch legal battle against French bank BNP over fossil fuel investment