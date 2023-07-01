Europe’s new Ulez schemes threaten chaos for British tourists – and £1,500 fines

Fines in Paris are set to rise to €750 once new rules come into force banning fossil fuel vehicles that were built before 2006 - Nicolas McComber/iStockphoto

Holidaymakers driving in Europe this summer face being caught by a “wave” of low-emission zones springing up across the continent and huge financial penalties.

Hundreds of cities and towns across France, Spain, Italy and elsewhere are imposing a medley of complicated and changing restrictions on diesel and petrol cars that are likely to land travellers with fines as large as €1,803 (£1,500), the AA and Alliance of British Drivers have warned.

Drivers are faced with interpreting varying systems and understanding foreign signage indicating where low-emission boundaries start and finish while driving. In some cases if on-the-spot fines cannot be paid families face being escorted by local police to the nearest cash point, experts say.

Major cities such as Paris, Madrid, Barlcelona and Milan are pushing ahead with plans to impose charges on petrol and diesel vehicles in city centres.

Edmund King, president of the AA, warned of the risk of people being unable “it is now absolutely crucial to do a bit of research before so you don’t fall foul of the laws.”

“In previous days drivers would have to be aware about the yellow vest and a warning triangle and at some periods in France a little self test breathalyser but that’s since fallen by the wayside.

“But beyond that it was pretty simple driving. Nowadays, particularly if your driving takes you into major cities, it is a much more complicated picture. Drivers really have to do a bit of research before they go,” he said.

Cars driving in Paris that must display one of five “Crit’Air” stickers indicating it has paid a charge to enter city’s Zones à Faibles Émissions (LEZ), similar to the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez) in London, which is delineated by the A86 orbital motorway around the French capital.

Fines, currently €68-135, are set to rise to €750 once new rules come into force banning fossil fuel vehicles that were built before 2006 (Crit’Air grades 5-3). The city was originally meant to bring in the ban in 2022, but extended the grace period to July 1.

In France, all vehicles – including those registered outside the country – are required to buy a ‘Crit’Air’ sticker before they can be driven in any ZEF - Lionel Bonaventure/AFP

The measures may be pushed back again, according to the République Française public information website. A vote on the matter, originally scheduled for Friday this week, has been postponed to July 14 due to ongoing riots in Paris.

In January authorities in Madrid extended the Zona de Bajas Emisiones (ZBE), subjecting drivers on the city’s M-30 motorway to strict regulations.

Foreign cars entering the zone must be registered and display a sticker, which can be purchased for around €3 for petrol cars and €4 for diesel. Fines for failing to display the sticker range start at €200 and can go as high as €1,803.

Barcelona, where the ZBE covers the city’s B-20 motorway and everything within it, has enforced a similar policy as Madrid since 2020.

Milan currently imposes a €3 charge on petrol vehicles and a €6 charge on diesel ones across most of the city, ahead of a total ban on diesel in 2030. Florence, Perugia, Naples, Verona and Rome also have their own low emission systems.

So far 11 cities across France, including Paris, Grenoble, Lyon, Toulouse and Strasbourg, have rolled out varying restrictions on petrol and diesel cars.

Nine cities and towns in Spain, including Madrid, Seville, Cordoba and Valencia, have introduced an array of regulations. Under Spanish net zero laws, 150 further municipalities across the country must introduce ZBEs in the coming years.

Between 7am and 8pm from Monday to Friday, only vehicles with an environmental label are allowed to enter Barcelona's ZBE - Philip Hollis

With the cost of air travel becoming increasingly expensive, one third of British holidaymakers are looking to drive to their holiday destination this summer or rent a car whilst there, according to data from Post Office Travel.

More than two in five British motorists planning to drive on holiday are unaware of the new low emission restrictions in European centres, which have sprung up in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdows, according to the same research.

Hugh Bladen, of the Alliance of British Drivers, a voluntary organisation, said that the measures were a “scandal”.

He said: “Where’s the publicity for this? Can you imagine the furore if we did the same here? If we raised some spurious amount that people have to pay and not tell anyone at all”.

He added the lack of publicity with British tourists was “plainly absurd”.

“We know nothing about it [the measures] whatsoever. You can’t treat people like that, it’s ridiculous.”

Post Office research warned low emission rules in European cities are hotly enforced by authorities, who may escort drivers to the nearest ATM should they fail to pay on-the-spot fines. It said failing to comply with European laws could also knock points off British driving licences, making it harder for holidaymakers to escape penalties by simply returning home.

Lara Plunkett, head of Travel Money at the Post Office, said: “With flight costs reported to be soaring, it is understandable that so many Britons have decided to drive to Europe this summer.

“However, it is worrying that many people have not realised that driving laws have changed since their last trip and they could be risking big fines if they don’t learn the rules of the road.

“Popular destinations like France and Spain have long been operating spot fines so it is crucial for holiday motorists to carry foreign currency with them in case they are stopped for speeding or falling foul of new rules.”

