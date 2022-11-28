Europe (Top 5) Automotive Usage-based Insurance (UBI) Market Report 2022-2028: Evolution, Hardware Variations, General and Connected Car Parameters, Trends, Impact of CASE, Future Roadmap

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Usage-based Insurance (UBI) in Europe 5 - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the Europe-5 automotive UBI market. It provides an overview of select automotive insurance companies that provide UBI policies across these countries, including DirectLine Insurance, Allianz SE, Unipolsai Assicurazioni S.p.A, Generali, and Ergo.

In the post-pandemic era, the soaring trend of connected cars, users' adoption of in-vehicle connected services, and rising awareness of vehicle usage are encouraging the growth of automotive usage-based insurance (UBI) in Europe-5 countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain). Insurance companies' telematics adoption is revolutionizing the automotive insurance industry with relevant and innovative insurance policies for customers.



Unlike the west, the European insurance industry is driven by regional companies and significant partnerships between insurers and telematics providers, which will accelerate automotive UBI growth during the forecast period (2022-2028).

A key trend observed in the European industry is the rising number of InsurTechs in the insurance domain; these companies are transforming business models and looking at new ways of data gathering and sharing with improved means of connectivity and data communication across OEMs, TSPs, and insurance providers.

While Italy continues to dominate the connected insurance market in Europe, regional companies in the United Kingdom and Germany are leaving no stone unturned to bring about realistic UBI plans to suit the social shift in the post-pandemic era.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive UBI Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Automotive UBI Trends and Roadmap

Evolution of Automotive UBI

UBI - Hardware Variations

General and Connected Car Parameters to Address Insurance

Trends Impacting Automotive UBI

Impact of CASE on UBI

Automotive Insurance Scenario in Europe-5 Countries

Future Roadmap

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Europe-5 UBI Telematics Vendor Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Germany

German Automotive UBI Market Analysis

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Case Study - HUK-Coburg

Case Study - Ergo Group

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The United Kingdom

UK Automotive UBI Market Analysis

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Case Study - Direct Line

Case Study - ByMiles

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - France

French Automotive UBI Market Analysis

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Case Study - Allianz SE

Case Study - PSA Finance with AXA

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Italy

Italian Automotive UBI Market Analysis

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unipoltech Solution Technology

Linear Assicurazioni

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Spain

Spanish Automotive UBI Market Analysis

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Generali Spain

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - The Shift in UBI User Interface

Growth Opportunity 2 - Next-level Insurance: ADAS and EV Policies

Growth Opportunity 3 - The Big Picture: Connected Lifestyle Insurance

10. Next Steps

