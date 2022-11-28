Europe (Top 5) Automotive Usage-based Insurance (UBI) Market Report 2022-2028: Evolution, Hardware Variations, General and Connected Car Parameters, Trends, Impact of CASE, Future Roadmap

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Usage-based Insurance (UBI) in Europe 5 - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the Europe-5 automotive UBI market. It provides an overview of select automotive insurance companies that provide UBI policies across these countries, including DirectLine Insurance, Allianz SE, Unipolsai Assicurazioni S.p.A, Generali, and Ergo.

In the post-pandemic era, the soaring trend of connected cars, users' adoption of in-vehicle connected services, and rising awareness of vehicle usage are encouraging the growth of automotive usage-based insurance (UBI) in Europe-5 countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain). Insurance companies' telematics adoption is revolutionizing the automotive insurance industry with relevant and innovative insurance policies for customers.

Unlike the west, the European insurance industry is driven by regional companies and significant partnerships between insurers and telematics providers, which will accelerate automotive UBI growth during the forecast period (2022-2028).

A key trend observed in the European industry is the rising number of InsurTechs in the insurance domain; these companies are transforming business models and looking at new ways of data gathering and sharing with improved means of connectivity and data communication across OEMs, TSPs, and insurance providers.

While Italy continues to dominate the connected insurance market in Europe, regional companies in the United Kingdom and Germany are leaving no stone unturned to bring about realistic UBI plans to suit the social shift in the post-pandemic era.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive UBI Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Automotive UBI Trends and Roadmap

  • Evolution of Automotive UBI

  • UBI - Hardware Variations

  • General and Connected Car Parameters to Address Insurance

  • Trends Impacting Automotive UBI

  • Impact of CASE on UBI

  • Automotive Insurance Scenario in Europe-5 Countries

  • Future Roadmap

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Key Competitors

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Metrics

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Europe-5 UBI Telematics Vendor Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Germany

  • German Automotive UBI Market Analysis

  • Growth Metrics

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Case Study - HUK-Coburg

  • Case Study - Ergo Group

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The United Kingdom

  • UK Automotive UBI Market Analysis

  • Growth Metrics

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Case Study - Direct Line

  • Case Study - ByMiles

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - France

  • French Automotive UBI Market Analysis

  • Growth Metrics

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Case Study - Allianz SE

  • Case Study - PSA Finance with AXA

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Italy

  • Italian Automotive UBI Market Analysis

  • Growth Metrics

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Unipoltech Solution Technology

  • Linear Assicurazioni

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Spain

  • Spanish Automotive UBI Market Analysis

  • Growth Metrics

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Generali Spain

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - The Shift in UBI User Interface

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Next-level Insurance: ADAS and EV Policies

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - The Big Picture: Connected Lifestyle Insurance

10. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vin3m1

