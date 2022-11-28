Europe (Top 5) Automotive Usage-based Insurance (UBI) Market Report 2022-2028: Evolution, Hardware Variations, General and Connected Car Parameters, Trends, Impact of CASE, Future Roadmap
Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Usage-based Insurance (UBI) in Europe 5 - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the Europe-5 automotive UBI market. It provides an overview of select automotive insurance companies that provide UBI policies across these countries, including DirectLine Insurance, Allianz SE, Unipolsai Assicurazioni S.p.A, Generali, and Ergo.
In the post-pandemic era, the soaring trend of connected cars, users' adoption of in-vehicle connected services, and rising awareness of vehicle usage are encouraging the growth of automotive usage-based insurance (UBI) in Europe-5 countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain). Insurance companies' telematics adoption is revolutionizing the automotive insurance industry with relevant and innovative insurance policies for customers.
Unlike the west, the European insurance industry is driven by regional companies and significant partnerships between insurers and telematics providers, which will accelerate automotive UBI growth during the forecast period (2022-2028).
A key trend observed in the European industry is the rising number of InsurTechs in the insurance domain; these companies are transforming business models and looking at new ways of data gathering and sharing with improved means of connectivity and data communication across OEMs, TSPs, and insurance providers.
While Italy continues to dominate the connected insurance market in Europe, regional companies in the United Kingdom and Germany are leaving no stone unturned to bring about realistic UBI plans to suit the social shift in the post-pandemic era.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive UBI Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Automotive UBI Trends and Roadmap
Evolution of Automotive UBI
UBI - Hardware Variations
General and Connected Car Parameters to Address Insurance
Trends Impacting Automotive UBI
Impact of CASE on UBI
Automotive Insurance Scenario in Europe-5 Countries
Future Roadmap
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Key Competitors
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Growth Metrics
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Europe-5 UBI Telematics Vendor Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Germany
German Automotive UBI Market Analysis
Growth Metrics
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Case Study - HUK-Coburg
Case Study - Ergo Group
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The United Kingdom
UK Automotive UBI Market Analysis
Growth Metrics
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Case Study - Direct Line
Case Study - ByMiles
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - France
French Automotive UBI Market Analysis
Growth Metrics
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Case Study - Allianz SE
Case Study - PSA Finance with AXA
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Italy
Italian Automotive UBI Market Analysis
Growth Metrics
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Unipoltech Solution Technology
Linear Assicurazioni
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Spain
Spanish Automotive UBI Market Analysis
Growth Metrics
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Generali Spain
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - The Shift in UBI User Interface
Growth Opportunity 2 - Next-level Insurance: ADAS and EV Policies
Growth Opportunity 3 - The Big Picture: Connected Lifestyle Insurance
10. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vin3m1
