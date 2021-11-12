Europe Soft Tissue Repair Market to 2028: Demand for Soft Tissue Repair Products Catering to Sports-Related Injuries
The European soft tissue repair market is anticipated to exhibit growth with a CAGR of 5.81% over the projected years between 2021 and 2028.
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe together form the market in this region.
The rising prevalence of smokers in France is contributing to the growing spread of cardiovascular disorders. For instance, according to the France Foundation data, 1 in every 3 persons in the country present major risk factors for cardiovascular disease.
Nearly 120,000 heart attacks cases are reported here annually, with around 10% of the victims dying within an hour of occurrence. A rising number of CVD-related deaths and rising public awareness are the key factors expected to bolster the soft tissue repair market's growth over the forecast period.
In Italy, the growing usage of cardiovascular & soft tissue repair patches and unhealthy lifestyle habits such as smoking are among the key factors that present lucrative growth opportunities to the market.
The improvement in the pre-vascularization of cardiac patches by the use of 3D porous gelatin scaffolds is estimated to drive the demand for soft tissue repair products in the country. Moreover, Italy focuses on innovation and presents a favorable environment to R&D establishments like biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes.
The growing prevalence of diseases and heavy investments in research & development, along with the rise in the geriatric population, offer significant growth prospects to the Italian soft tissue repair market.
COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK
The leading competitors in the soft tissue repair market include Allergan, WL Gore and Associates, Cryolife Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc, and Athersys Inc.
Market Drivers
Incidence of Soft Tissue-Associated Diseases Driving the Market Growth
Occurrence of Soft Tissue Damage-Related Diseases Diagnosed More Frequently in the Aging Population
Adverse Effects of Obesity on the Musculoskeletal System
Market Challenges
Indistinct Regulatory Environment
Unfavorable Reimbursement Hindering the Market Growth
Market Opportunities
Opportunities for the Soft Tissue Repair Market in Developing Economies
Demand for Soft Tissue Repair Products Catering to Sports-Related Injuries
Market by Product Type
Market by Application
