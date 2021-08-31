Europe Seltzer Market, By ABV Content, By Distribution Channel, By Packaging, By Country, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Europe Seltzer Market, By ABV Content (Less Than and equal to 5%, More Than 5%), By Distribution Channel (Convenience stores, online, supermarkets/hypermarkets, Others), By Packaging (Bottle, Can), By Country, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Europe seltzer market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the forecast period.The rise in disposable income of the consumers and the increased expenditure capacity of consumers are the major driver for the seltzer market growth in the forecast period.



The rapid urbanization of people in search of better job opportunities and quality living standards is influencing the seltzer market growth.The growth in the consumption of alcohol and the rising trend of soft drinks is fostering the demand for seltzer in the region.



Lifestyle changes and changes in consumer preferences are expected to fuel the growth of the seltzer market in the next five years.An increase in the consumption of carbonated beverages and a rise in the health-consciousness of people is accelerating the demand for the seltzer market.



Seltzer contains lower calories, is gluten-free, and has high nutritional value. Seltzers are provided with alternative alcohol bases to satisfy the different consumer needs. The rising demand for low-alcohol and low-calorie containing beverages is fostering the demand for seltzer in Europe as seltzer contains lower carbohydrate content and reduced-calorie compared to other beers and other mixed drinks.

Europe seltzer market can be segmented into ABV content, distribution channel, packaging, regional distribution, and company.Based on packaging, the market can be bifurcated into the bottle and can.



The bottle segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026 owing to the better aesthetic experience offered by the bottles than cans. Due to the transparent nature of the bottles, the material inside the bottle can be displayed more efficiently which is the major reason for its high preference among the consumers.

The major players operating in the Europe seltzer market include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Constellation Brands (Corona Seltzer), Boston Beer Company (Truly Hard Seltzer), San Juan Seltzer Inc., MillerCoors (Henry’s Hard Sparkling Water), Diageo (Smirnoff Seltzers), Molson Coors (Vizzy Hard Seltzer), Boathouse Beverage Co., Future Proof Brands LLC, Lift Bridge Brewing Co., White Claw Hard Seltzer (Mark Anthony Brands International), and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe seltzer market.

• To classify and forecast Europe seltzer market based on ABV content, distribution channel, packaging, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe seltzer market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe seltzer market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Europe seltzer market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe seltzer market by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Seltzer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders.

• Trade associations, organizations, forums, and alliances related to seltzer.

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe seltzer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Europe Seltzers Market, By ABV Content:

o Less Than and equal to 5%

o More Than 5%

• Europe Seltzers Market, By Battery Type:

o Convenience stores

o Online

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Others

• Europe Seltzers Market, By Packaging:

o Bottle

o Can

• Europe Seltzers Market, By Country:

o Germany

o Russia

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o United Kingdom

o Netherlands

o Austria

o Poland

o Switzerland



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe seltzer market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

