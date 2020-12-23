Europe to roll out Covid vaccine on Sunday, nursing homes first in France

·2 min read

France, along with the rest of Europe, is to kick start its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on 27 December, with the most vulnerable population in nursing homes the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.

French Health Minister, Olivier Veran, said a few dozen elderly people will be inoculated with the Cominarty vaccine this Sunday, followed by more in the beginning of January.

Trucks carrying the first batches of Cominarty vaccines for EU citizens left the Pfizer plant in Belgium on Wednesday ahead of a rollout across the 27-nation bloc.

Member states are set to start issuing the Pfizer-BioNTech inoculations from 27 December after the European Union's medicines regulator gave the green light on Monday.

Veran said that “two or three” nursing homes located near Paris and Bourgogne will be the first ones to receive the vaccine on Sunday.

“We are not rushing,” Véran said, stressing the early phase of the vaccine campaign would be gradual and small-scale, aiming to create confidence in the vaccine.

France has one of the highest levels of vaccine scepticism in the world. Polls have shown that some 40-50 percent are not certain that they will get the Covid-19 vaccine.

France has ordered 200 million doses of the Cominarty vaccine, enough to inoculate 100 million people - more than its population of nearly 70 million.

Of these, 1.16 million doses will arrive before the end of the year and another 2.3 million in the coming two months, according to the government.

'Liquid gold'

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is the only vaccine to have been approved in Europe so far, will be transported from Belgium by police escorts and drones.

Drivers, who have signed confidentiality agreements, will only be allowed to make brief stops in motorway rest areas, in order to check the temperature of their cargo.

The vaccines will then be delivered to around 100 secret storage locations, to be kept under surveillance before being given to medical professionals.

A source from Interpol told French public radio, France Info, that such measures were necessary as “the vaccine is liquid gold for 2021. It is the most precious thing to distribute in the coming year. The mafia and other criminal organisations are already prepared".

Latest Stories

  • Report: John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins among Rockets to miss season opener under COVID protocols

    It's the first time players will potentially miss a game due to contact tracing in the league's day-old 2020-21 season.

  • Norman Powell questionable for Raptors opener vs. Pelicans

    Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell is questionable for Wednesday night's season opener against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

  • Report: NBA, Rockets reviewing James Harden's strip club visit; season debut in doubt

    The Houston Rockets-James Harden saga continues.

  • 10 burning questions facing the Toronto Raptors this season

    A lot has changed for the Toronto Raptors since they raised the championship banner to open the season a year ago.

  • Ontario Hockey League pushes back start of season again because of COVID-19

    TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League has delayed the February start of its 2020-21 season.The OHL announced Wednesday the season will not start on Feb. 4, the date targeted earlier this year. Players were scheduled to report to their teams in early January.The decision follows Ontario Premier Doug Ford's decision to put the entire province into lockdown starting Saturday as cases surge during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod said that Ontario's lockdown orders allow for professional and high-performance athletes to train within the province but not to compete."At this point we do not have any further guidance from the chief medical officer of health to allow them to return to play," said MacLeod. "That work is ongoing. "Right now we're focused on getting our health-care system at a capacity where it's not overloaded. That's our No. 1 priority."MacLeod said that any decision to cancel the season would be up to the OHL. She added that the Ontario government has already announced that grants will be made available to small businesses to help them through the province-wide shutdown period and that her ministry plans to announce additional funding for sports organizations in the new year.An added complication is that the OHL has three teams — the Erie Otters, Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit — based in the United States and the border remains closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21."Just like with MLB and the NBA, those decisions on border crossings would be made by the federal government so those are key considerations (the OHL) would have to take in," said MacLeod."We would look at what return-to-play would look like and what that would mean in terms of sanitation, social distancing in the arena before they get on the ice, things like that."The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to have started play this season. Play was suspended Dec. 1, with the league saying it hopes to return with its 12 Quebec teams playing in four markets in late January. No date has been set for the return of the QMJHL's six teams in Atlantic Canada.The Western Hockey League had hoped to start its season in January, but announced another delay earlier this month.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020.John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

  • David Pastrnak donates All-Star MVP winnings to local frontline worker

    The Bruins star identified a candidate and has now since donated a 2021 Honda CRV Hybrid to a frontline worker at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

  • Veteran forward Michael Frolik signs one-year contract with Montreal Canadiens

    The 32-year-old Frolik played 57 games last season with the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres, registering six goals and eight assists.

  • Daryl Morey worried Hong Kong tweet would end NBA career, feels 'comfortable with what I did'

    Daryl Morey explains why he hit "send" on the controversial tweet.

  • The top league-winning, high-risk plays for fantasy finale | The Lineup

    Steven Psihogios and Wesley Cheng count you down to the final week of the fantasy season, and make the case for Jalen Hurts, Cole Beasley, Leonard Fournette and Logan Thomas as league winners.

  • Louisiana-Monroe hires former Auburn and Akron coach Terry Bowden

    After a seven-year run at Akron, Terry Bowden spent the past two seasons as a staffer at Clemson.

  • Hornets exercise options on Washington, Bridges

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets have exercised the third-year contract option on forward PJ Washington and the fourth-year option on forward Miles Bridges.Neither move Wednesday comes as a surprise as both appear to figure into the team’s long-term plans.Washington, a projected starter this season, enters his second NBA season after starting 57 games as a rookie. He averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.3 minutes per game and shot 37.4% from beyond the 3-point arc. The 6-foot-7 forward earned All-Rookie second team honours in 2019-20.Bridges is in his third NBA season. The 6-foot-6 Bridges has played in 145 games with 89 starts, and improved his scoring average to 13 points per game last season after averaging 7.5 as a rookie. Bridges, who is expected to come off the bench this season following the addition of Gordon Hayward, scored 20 points and added five rebounds and five assists during the 2020 Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend in Chicago.The Hornets open the season Wednesday night at Cleveland.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Inter CEO Marotta: Eriksen on 'list of transferable players'

    MILAN — Christian Eriksen’s short-lived Inter Milan career is expected to end in January.Eriksen only joined Inter at the start of the year but club CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed on Wednesday that the midfielder is among the players the Nerazzurri are willing to sell.“We’ll try to satisfy the players who want to play more regularly and from there we’ll look at who we’re going to replace them with,” Marotta said.“Eriksen is on the list of transferable players. It’s not a punishment, but it’s not working out, so it’s right to give him the chance to find more playing time elsewhere.”Eriksen signed a four-and-a-half-year deal when he joined from Premier League side Tottenham in January but has made just 25 league appearances in nearly 12 months, most of those as a late substitute.The 28-year-old Eriksen may have played his last match for Inter because he is due to miss Wednesday’s final match before the winter break, having been given permission to return to his native Denmark for the birth of his child.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Arizona hires Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch to replace Kevin Sumlin

    Fisch spent the 2020 season as the QBs coach for the New England Patriots but has eight years of experience as a college assistant.

  • Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks for betting breaches

    LONDON — Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier was banned from football for 10 weeks on Wednesday for breaching betting rules in a punishment from The English Football Association that applies worldwide. The misconduct, denied by Trippier, happened in July 2019 — the month the England international left Tottenham for Atletico — and was linked to information about his transfer being used for betting. The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches, which also saw Trippier fined 70,000 pounds ($94,000), but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing. “I want to make it clear that, while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football-related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting," Trippier said after being charged in May. The ban takes effect immediately and will deny Atletico a right back who has played every minute of the 13 league games so far as it tries to stay in first place in the Spanish league. But the club said it has yet to be notified by the Spanish football federation of the suspension, so does not consider that Trippier is unavailable. Atletico’s next game is not until Dec. 30 against Getafe. But the FA said the ban was effective worldwide from Wednesday following an application to FIFA. As it stands, Trippier will be suspended for the first leg of the Champions League game against Chelsea in the round of 16 in February. He played the full 90 minutes in all six games in the group stage. The ban expires before England’s national team is next due to play. The FA rule Trippier was found guilty of states: “Where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • The CONCACAF Champions League isn't the measuring stick for MLS everyone seems to think it is

    Two MLS clubs won the continental title in three years around the turn of the century. We're supposed to believe the league has gotten *worse* over that time? Or that there aren't more important measuring sticks?

  • In one year, Dolphins' defence goes from worst to 1st in NFL

    MIAMI — In one year the Miami Dolphins have gone from worst to first in the NFL in points allowed, which is a big reason their playoff hopes are on the rise.So why is cornerback Xavien Howard the Dolphins’ only Pro Bowl player?“Miami always gets overlooked,” Howard said. “If some of the guys were on a different team, they’d get recognized. As a team, we can pick that off with a Super Bowl, and everybody will be happy.”The Super Bowl is heady talk coming from a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game in 20 years, and the Dolphins are probably still not-ready-for-prime-time players — in February at least.But their improvement under second-year coach Brian Flores has been dramatic, especially on defence.Last season the Dolphins gave up a franchise record 494 points, 30.9 per game and the most in the NFL, and went 5-11. This season they’re allowing 18.4 per game, the league’s lowest average, and are contending for an AFC wild-card berth at 9-5.Because defence is often the best way to win on the road, especially in December, the Dolphins’ final two games — at Las Vegas and at Buffalo — don't seem quite so daunting. They probably must win both to reach the post-season for only the third time since 2001.Flores’ defence is a blitz-loving, ball-hawking bunch that leads the league in takeaways (26) and third-down conversions (33%) but ranks near the bottom in star power. That was confirmed by this week’s Pro Bowl picks, when Miami’s lone selection was Howard, who leads the league with nine interceptions, more than nine teams.“He’s just a guy that you can count on consistently week in and week out,” Miami defensive co-ordinator Josh Boyer said. “He’s really a complete player.”But as with any good defence, the Dolphins’ success is a collective effort that includes five new starters this year: four free-agent acquisitions and second-round draft pick Raekwon Davis.“We wanted to add the right people — guys who are tough and smart and competitive and team-first,” Flores said. “With every addition, we have that in mind.”Safety Bobby McCain has been with the Dolphins since 2015, which gives him seniority on the defence and a unique perspective on this year’s transformation.“We’ve got 11 guys who want to do their job well and play for each other,” McCain said. “That’s one of the biggest things — understanding that we’re a family, not just a football team. We have a lot of guys who are being selfless, just doing what they’re supposed to do and having fun doing it.”McCain is part of a secondary that has allowed only 16 touchdown passes, second fewest in the NFL, after getting torched for a league-high 39 in 2019.Sacks have increased to 37 from a league-low 23 last year. And the Dolphins’ streak of at least one takeaway in 20 consecutive games is the NFL’s longest.“It’s just playing hard, just all effort,” the 330-pound Davis said. “It’s not a secret, not a scheme, not a play. It’s just chasing the ball down, getting to the ball and getting the ball.”Davis' teammates echo that attitude, a reflection of a unit that may be low on big names but is also low on ego.“We’ve had a number of interceptions this year where there has been good pressure, and there have been a number of sacks where there has been good coverage,” Boyer said. “It all kind of goes hand in hand. We’ve got a good group of guys who play for each other and are all genuinely happy when somebody else has success.”The disruptive nature of the defence diminishes the significance of some statistics. The Dolphins rank in the bottom half of the league in yards allowed rushing, passing and overall. They’ve been outgained by 426 yards, but are tied for the fifth-best point differential.Which stat best defines a good defence?“Wins,” Boyer said.___AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL___Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wineSteven Wine, The Associated Press

  • Saints look to clinch NFC South with victory over Vikings

    With the NFL opting not to play a Thursday game on Christmas Eve, it moved the prime-time showcase to late afternoon Friday and sent Minnesota down to New Orleans.The game doesn't have the same headline-grabbing potential with the Saints (10-4) unlikely to secure the NFC's only playoff bye, which Green Bay currently owns, and the Vikings (6-8) not going anywhere. Still, it provides some noteworthy viewing appeal.Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and New Orleans' Alvin Kamara have had two of the most productive seasons of any running backs. Rookie receiver Justin Jefferson has been outstanding for the Vikings as the replacement for the traded Stefon Diggs.The Saints have been staunch on defence much of the year, and they have quarterback Drew Brees back — and presumably not rusty like he was in his return last week against the Chiefs.“You want to be playing your best football going into the playoffs,” Brees says, noting that the Saints still need to clinch the NFC South ahead of Tampa Bay (9-5) and can do so with a win. “The most important factor right now is for us to win and win the division, right? And then, continue to kind of build on and ascend, going into the playoffs."No. 18 Minnesota is a 7-point underdog at No. 4 New Orleans. Merry Christmas, Saints.SAINTS, 27-16KNOCKOUT POOL: The Titans kept us flowing with their romp past Detroit. Getting down to the end of available teams worth taking, but Pro Picks kept a good one: NEW ORLEANS.No. 2 Buffalo (minus 5) at No. 19 New England, Monday nightThe Bills' chance to further erase some of that recent ugly history vs. the Patriots.BEST BET: BILLS, 28-19No. 22 (tie) Philadelphia (minus 1 1-2) at No. 24 DallasBoth teams will be eliminated in NFC East if Washington wins.UPSET SPECIAL: COWBOYS, 27-24No. 27 Carolina (plus 2 1-2) at No. 16 WashingtonHow sweet for Ron Rivera, clinching the division against the team that fired him.WASHINGTON, 17-16No. 7 Indianapolis (minus 2 1-2) at No. 10 PittsburghThe sky is falling in Steel City.COLTS, 19-17No. 12 Los Angeles Rams (plus 1 1-2) at No. 6 SeattleWhat was that last Sunday from the Rams? They will show up this time.RAMS, 20-17No. 5 Tennessee (plus 3 1-2) at No. 3 Green BayLambeau in January? The Packers are having sweet dreams of staying home for the playoffs.PACKERS, 26-24No. 21 New York Giants (plus 11) at No. 9 BaltimoreSuddenly, the Ravens are rolling and look dangerous for January.RAVENS, 30-16No. 25 San Francisco (plus 5) at No. 14 Arizona, SaturdayThe Cardinals are creeping closer to the post-season.CARDINALS, 27-20No. 13 Miami (minus 3) at No. 17 Las Vegas, SaturdaySo are the Dolphins, maybe a year ahead of expectations.DOLPHINS, 28-22No. 11 Tampa Bay (minus 9 1-2) at No. 26 Detroit, SaturdayThe Lions can score just enough to keep this close without winning.BUCCANEERS, 27-20No. 29 Atlanta (plus 12) at No. 1 Kansas CityThe Falcons can score just enough to keep this close without winning.CHIEFS, 33-23No. 8 Cleveland (minus 9 1-2) at No. 31 New York JetsSorry, J-E-T-S, we're just not buying another shocking victory.BROWNS, 31-10No. 30 Cincinnati (plus 8) at No. 28 HoustonSeems like a lot of points for such a weak team to lay, even against another tail-ender.TEXANS, 22-16No. 15 Chicago (minus 7 1-2) at No. 32 JacksonvilleNow that Trevor Lawrence can go house-hunting in Jacksonville ...BEARS, 22-13No. 22 (tie) Denver (plus 3) at No. 20 Los Angeles ChargersThe QB choices alone, Justin Herbert and Drew Lock, have us leaning to ...CHARGERS, 33-18___2020 RECORDLast Week: Straight up: 11-5. Against spread: 6-8-2Season: Straight up: 147-75-1. Against spread: 109-98-7Best Bet: Straight up: 11-4. Against spread: 7-8Upset Special: Straight up: 6-9. Against spread: 6-7-2___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • Florida uses full-page ad to thank rival Florida State for helping Keyontae Johnson

    "Our schools compete in so many ways, but the rivalry between our institutions is not a rivalry between our people."

  • Ontario's sport minister says NHL talks ongoing as league plans to announce schedule

    TORONTO — The NHL plans to release its 2021 schedule Wednesday, but Ontario's minister of sport said that discussions are still ongoing about how the all-Canadian North division will operate. Ontario is scheduled to enter a province-wide lockdown on Saturday that will last for 28 days in its most heavily populated regions. The NHL had previously announced that its new season will start on Jan. 13, 10 days before the lockdown is scheduled to lift in Toronto and Ottawa. Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod, who represents the Ottawa area in Ontario's legislature, said federal and provincial governments are still meeting about the NHL's return-to-play plan but that the logistics are complex. "I'll speak for Ontario, we would need clearance from Ottawa's public health officer, Toronto's public health officer, the chief medical officer of health and then it would ultimately go to cabinet for a decision," said MacLeod. "That would happen in every other single province that has a team." The NHL realigned its divisions for the 2021 season so that the North Division — which features all seven Canadian teams — would not have to cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21. However, provincial health orders will make moving the teams across Canada difficult. Ontario's lockdown orders allow professional and elite athletes to train within the province but currently prohibits competition. Premier Doug Ford has also warned against crossing the Ontario-Quebec border, especially in the Ottawa valley region. Quebec is also headed to a lockdown for the holiday season, with its provincial government saying that travel outside of a red zone like Montreal is not recommended unless it's essential. Manitoba's measures require anyone arriving from eastern Canada, like Ontario or Quebec, to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival. Professional athletes employed by or affiliated with a team from Manitoba are exempt from that rule, but there's no official word if the Jets' opponents meet the "affiliation" requirement. Alberta's rules say that group indoor physical activities, including team sports, are prohibited or restricted across the province. However, Alberta has given this month's world junior hockey championship in Edmonton the green light. "If one or two provinces weren't able to (accommodate the NHL) there would probably be potential to play out of a different city that was allowing it," said MacLeod. "We're not at that point yet." MacLeod said that the good news is that she's having regular conversations with the Maple Leafs and Senators and that the talks are going well. "We're also cognizant of the fact that right now we're in a public health crisis," she said. "My goal, and the goal of every other member of our government, is to ensure that there are fewer people travelling during this period than ever before." MacLeod noted that she's had conversations with Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's chief medical officer of health, and said that the public health official was "relatively supportive" of a return to play for the NHL. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020. John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

  • Jets DL Quinnen Williams headed to IR, season over

    New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is headed to injured reserve, ending his breakout second NFL season.Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that Williams remains in the concussion protocol after leaving the team's first victory of the season last Sunday at Los Angeles against the Rams. Williams also is dealing with a neck injury, which is what will land him on IR.“I don't know exactly,” Gase said when asked the nature of Williams' neck ailment. “I just know that it's probably going to keep him out the rest of the year.”Gase said Williams would need to clear the concussion protocol before the team officially places him on IR.Williams has a team-leading seven sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss while rating as one of the NFL's top interior defensive linemen this season. The No. 3 overall draft pick last year has 55 total tackles, two forced fumbles and three passes defenced.That came after an up-and-down rookie season during which Williams played through an ankle injury.“He's done a good job, obviously,” Gase said. "I felt like he had a good run of games. I felt like his consistency was pretty good. There were a few games where he kind of disappeared, but it didn't happen a lot. Last year, there would be a couple of games in a row where you didn't really feel him.“But this year, a high majority of the games, you felt him. If you were on the other team, you felt him, whether you were playing quarterback or in the run game.”Williams could be replaced for the final two games of the season by a combination John Franklin-Myers, Trevon Coley and rookie Jabari Zuniga. The Jets also have Tanzel Smart, who has been active for two games, on the practice squad.In other injuries, Gase said backup cornerback Javelin Guidry will not practice with a knee injury.The 1-13 Jets will be a bit short-handed at inside linebacker Sunday against the 10-4 Cleveland Browns after Harvey Langi was placed on IR with a neck injury. Langi had started the last six games opposite Neville Hewitt after Avery Williamson was traded to Pittsburgh and provided some playmaking spark on New York's defence.Bryce Hager is the only other inside linebacker listed on the active roster. Noah Dawkins, Sharif Finch and Brady Sheldon are also on the practice squad and have experience at the position.“Yeah, we're running thin,” Gase said. “Those practice squad guys will probably get an opportunity.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press