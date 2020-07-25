The Europe road marking materials market was valued at US$ 1,465.55 million in 2018

and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6. 1% from 2019 to 2027, to reach US$ 2,482. 63 million by 2027. Road marking materials are used to create long-lasting markings for heavy traffic roads to guide the users.

They are used to produce highly markings that are visible in dark and wet conditions.



Road marking materials possess reflective properties, brightness, and long life, and are easy to apply.Hydrocarbon resins, mineral powders, plasticizers, pigments, lubricants, and reflective glass beads are the most important constituents of road marking materials.



Road marking materials are used to improve traffic flow and safety by providing guidance, and cautionary and regulatory warnings to drivers.The markings are used to delineate traffic lanes and provide indicators in parking spots.



There are various types of road marking paints and road marking materials, namely solvent-borne, water-borne, cold plastic, thermoplastic, and preformed tape applied universally.



Based on type, the road marking materials market is segmented into performance-based markings and paint-based markings.The paint-based markings segment held a maximum share of the Europe road marking materials market.



These marking materials are mainly made up of water or solvents, binders or resins, and pigments. They are used to draw parking bay lines, arrows, lines, numbers, etc., on bituminous and concrete surfaces. Paint-based markings are typically applied right after the road has been paved. They are resistant to wear and abrasion, and exhibit high drying rate as well as superior adhesion properties. They are ideally used on concrete and asphalt roads, speed humps, and kerbstones, and in areas with light traffic. Water-based road marking paints are low profile and anti-slip materials, which make them ideal for race tracks and runways. They are available in a wide color range, making them ideal for application in warehouses and transport yards, block paving surfaces, shipping ports, and car parks. Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) cold plastic road marking paint is another type of paint-based marking, which has the advantages of paints as well as thermoplastics. It is highly durable and retains its colors without fading. It is widely used for marking high-traffic areas, roundabouts, junctions, and pedestrian crossings. It is applied cold and takes less time for drying, allowing for early completion of work.



The Europe road marking materials market is segmented into Germany, the UK, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe.Rest of Europe held the largest share of the Europe road marking materials market, followed by Germany and France, in 2018.



Germany is often considered a key customer market in the European region with high purchasing power.In December 2011, the German Automobile Club ADAC published a report that represents the rising need for well-maintained and visible edge road markings on rural roads in Germany.



However, it was also found out that 85% of road markings are worn out or non-reflective, which may increase fatalities.This has generated greater need for better road marking system in Germany.



Nevertheless, the government in the country is actively involved in developing advanced road infrastructural facilities. Further, the presence of several manufacturers, such as SWARCO and Hoffmann GmbH, are strongly supporting the growth of the market through better product offerings.



The 3M Company, Aximum SA, Ennis-Flint, Inc, Geveko Markings Inc., SealMaster, SWARCO AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Helios Group, Evonik Industries AG, and Asian Paints Limited are among the major players in the Europe road marking materials market.



The overall Europe road marking materials market size has been derived on the back of both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe road marking materials market.

