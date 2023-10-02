Europe to rip up Ryder Cup captain rules to boost Luke Donald hopes – and freeze out LIV rebels

Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald enjoys the morning newspapers at his Rome hotel – alongside the trophy – the day after his victory - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

The Europe Ryder Cup overlords are ready to rip up the captaincy selection process, making it easier for Luke Donald to be reappointed for the next match in New York – and harder for LIV rebels to ever find their way into the hot seat.

The overhaul will likely occur in the next few months, and although it might cause controversy among those who fear the new mechanism will see them overlooked, the DP World Tour believes any backlash will easily be outweighed by the positives.

Not only would the current selection panel – featuring past captains – be scrapped, but also the application and interview procedure.

Sources insist that the decision had already been made before the match in Rome, but the 16½- 11½ defeat of the Americans and the resulting call from the players for Donald to stay on for the 2025 match at Bethpage has strengthened the conviction to change. As has the realisation that it will severely diminish the chances of the likes of Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia from fulfilling their dream to lead the continent.

Telegraph Sports understands that Donald was not keen on having to go through the cumbersome process again, believing that his performance as captain at Marco Simone was the ideal interview.

As it stands he would have to go up against other candidates who applied and explain to a panel including Padraig Harrington – who presided over the record 19-9 defeat in 2021 and Thomas Bjorn, the 2018 skipper who was one of Donald’s assistants in the Italian captain – as well as Tour chief executive Keith Pelley why he should be handed the post.

Donald admitted on Monday that he will ‘consider’ stepping up again for 2025, but insiders indicate he would prefer to be invited. Last March, the Englishman was originally overlooked by the panel for Henrik Stenson and only landed the position when the Swede was stripped for breaking a contract he signed by joining LIV in a £30 million deal.

Donald was disappointed by the rejection and understandably does not want to expose himself to the same formula. The scenario would also be complicated by the fact that, under the present policy, Donald would be on the selection panel himself as one of the most recent three captains.

Sergio Garcia is one of the LIV rebels who might apply for the Ryder Cup captaincy under the existing rules - USA TODAY Sports/Jamie Sabau

“It’s all fair enough,” the source said. “The chances are that if he says he’s up for it then nobody else would apply. But there are a few characters who want a chance and if the deal with LIV goes through the rebels might become available and they could throw their hats into the ring.

“They would be interviewed by friends, who might find it awkward to turn them down, considering their Ryder Cup reputations. The Tour is looking for a way to make it much less formalised and simpler. There were doubts over Henrik’s commitment from the start and maybe with another system, Luke would have had the benefit of a full term.”

Adopting the PGA of America’s process is one option. Seth Waugh, the CEO of the governing body which oversees the American arm of the Ryder Cup, takes soundings of former captains and vice-captains and players and then presents a suggestion to the board, that gets voted through. It guards against embarrassment for those not selected and gives the PGA of America overall control.

With the antiquated system abandoned, Donald would feel free to become the first European since Bernard Gallagher 28 years agi to retain the captaincy – so long as his wife, Diane, agrees.

“I’ll obviously consider it. I’ve certainly not given it any thought at the moment,” he said at the team hotel on Monday. “I want to enjoy it right now. Look, it’s not an easy job. It took a lot of time. It took a lot of effort, a lot of thinking. So I would have to seriously sit down and consider that with my wife and my family.”

Donald knows what he will be risking if he returns. “Right now I can walk away and think I’ve done an amazing job this week,” he said. “The players are really happy and we won, and I could leave that as my legacy.”

There is no doubt that despite this resounding win, Europe will be huge underdogs in New York. By the time of the 45th Ryder Cup, they will have won once on away soil in 21 years and the Bethpage Black atmosphere is predicted to be one of the most hostile on record. Indeed, such is the frankly petrifying potential of that week, that Harrington told Telegraph Sport, “I am honestly not sure if anyone will want that job”.

Donald is not so pessimistic. “Without thinking too far ahead, New York is an interesting place,” he said. “The fans are very passionate, very loud and very boisterous. The energy will be there and you need to turn that energy to your side. How do you do that? I know how to create a culture where the team gets unified, but it’s about blocking out that noise.”

There is a huge upside if Donald does resume the role and triumphs once more to become the first Europe captain to win in back-to-back Ryder Cups since Tony Jacklin in 1987.

“It’s always easier to win at home whether you are a US or Europe captain,” he said. “To win in America is special. [Bernard] Langer has done it. Jose Maria [Olazabal] has done it. It’s an extra feather in the cap if you can win away.”