Europe should prepare for millions of Ukrainian refugees, EU official warns

Refugees at the Polish-Ukrainian border Omar Marques/Getty Images

European Union Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said Sunday that "around 300,000 Ukrainian" refugees have already "come to the EU member states" and that the EU "should be prepared for millions," CNN reports.

Already, the crisis has met with an outpouring of support.

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted Saturday that he and his wife, Accepted actress Blake Lively, would match up to $1 million in donations to the United Nations refugee agency.

In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.⬇️ https://t.co/xCFL1Lptuw https://t.co/CHp48E1KLQ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 26, 2022

Celebrity chef José Andrés has "set up mobile kitchens at the Ukraine-Poland border" to feed refugees fleeing Ukraine, The Daily Beast reported.

Governments have also offered relief funds. The Globe and Mail reported Thursday that the Canadian government will match all donations to the Canadian Red Cross by individual Canadians up to $100,000.

According to CNN, Japan has pledged around $200 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

On Friday, the White House asked Congress to approve an aid bill for Ukraine that would include $2.9 billion in "security and humanitarian assistance," according to Reuters.

You may also like

The Day After, all over again

Biden should have picked bipartisanship. Instead, he picked Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Live stream of planes landing at Heathrow Airport during storm draws surprisingly big online crowd