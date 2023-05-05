EUROPE POWER-Spots untraded as renewable supply, demand seen down

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - European wholesale power for Monday delivery was untraded on Friday with a wide bid-ask range as both renewable supply and demand is expected to drop.

On Monday, renewables are set to decrease substantially, with German consumption and the residual loads of the main neighbouring countries following suit, offsetting the bullish signal to some degree, Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload power for Monday was at a bid-ask range between 75 and 101.50 euros ($111.90) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0910 GMT after the price for Friday closed at 91 euros.

The equivalent French contract was also untraded, with a bid ask range between 80 and 100 euros/MWh.

German wind power output is forecast to drop 4.6 gigawatts (GW) to 12.8 GW on Monday, while wind supply in France is seen edging up 570 megawatts (MW) to 3.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is also seen falling 2.5 GW to 8.8 GW.

On the demand side, power consumption in France is forecast to fall by 5.9 GW from Friday to 37.2 GW on Monday, while German power consumption is projected to fall by 930 MW to 54.3 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity, while the restart of the Chooz 1 reactor was delayed one day to May 7.

Uniper's new 300 MW Irsching 6 gas-fired plant in Germany synchronised with the grid on May 4. It is now running tests ahead of a trial run, with a view to providing grid stability services on demand, probably from the third quarter onwards.

German 2024 baseload was down 0.1% at 143.50 euros, while the equivalent French position was untraded after closing at 194 euros on Thursday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry rose 2% to 86.50 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Mark Potter)