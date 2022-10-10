EUROPE POWER-Spot prices up as German wind supply falls by more than half

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts rose on Monday as wind supply is expected to fall by more than half in Germany and demand is seen rising throughout the region.

"Tomorrow's outlook is bullish, mainly led by a significant decrease in wind and solar power production," Refinitiv analysts said, adding that a decrease in lignite availability is offset by increased coal and gas availabilities.

The German baseload for Tuesday was at 242.05 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1033 GMT, up 15.3% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract gained 20% to 252 euros/MWh.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to plummet 8.2 gigawatts (GW) to 7.7 GW on Tuesday, while that in France is seen shedding 350 megawatts (MW) to 2.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability rose 4 percentage points to 51% of available capacity as five reactors totalling 6.1 GW returned online while the Cruas 4 outage was extended to Wednesday.

Demand was forecast to add 1.9 GW in Germany to 59.5 GW on Tuesday after the holiday and rise by 1.6 GW to 50.9 GW in France, the data showed.

The German baseload for 2023 delivery fell 0.7% to 424 euros/MWh, tracking lower gas prices and carbon permits.

The equivalent French position was untraded after closing at 530 euros on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry fell 3% to 67.72 euros a tonne.

Strike action that has hit French oil refineries and storage sites has continued, with workers sticking to their positions as petrol stations run dry throughout the country.

Germany's gas commission has proposed a two-stage plan to ease the impact of high gas prices on consumers while the French gas network operator said that technical problems affecting plans to send gas from France to Germany via a pipeline have been solved. ($1 = 1.0306 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by David Evans)