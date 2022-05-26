Europe Power Rental Market Report 2021-2028: Analysis of Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts & Market Trends

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 European Power Rental Market with COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on the overall European power rental market with a detailed analysis of the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, the Nordics, and the rest of Europe. For purposes of this research, power rental is defined as generator sets rental that run on either gas, diesel, or any other fuel. These generator sets can be set up as transactional power or power projects that utilize fuel for power generation. This study does not include other rental equipment used for compression, cooling, heating, or others. The base year for the study is 2021.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact on revenues for power rental companies in 2020 and 2021. Most companies have been affected by lower demand and supply chain constraints. However, some companies have offset their losses by catering to the demand from data centers, healthcare facilities, and weather-related emergencies. Moreover, companies have strategically focused on reducing capital expenditure and operating costs and increasing liquidity to strengthen their financial health during the pandemic.

The United Kingdom (U.K.) emerged as the leading power rental market in Europe in 2021. The country will continue to lead the market until 2028. The power rental market in Benelux is expected to become the second largest power rental market in Western Europe by 2028, closely followed by Germany and France. The rest of Europe, Germany, and the U.K. are likely to increase their market share during the forecast period, while the Nordic region is projected to lose the most market share during the forecast period.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the European Power Rental Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2021. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the generator power rental market in Europe. The base year for the study is 2021 and the forecast period is from 2021 until 2028. Several global and regional power rental companies have a significant presence in the market. This study captures the following information on the European power rental market:

  • Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)

  • Growth Drivers & Restraints

  • Market Trends

  • Market Landscape

  • Supplier Landscape

  • Strategic Recommendations

  • Quotes by Industry Participants

Companies Mentioned

  • Aggreko plc

  • Ashtead Plant Hire Co. Ltd. (Sunbelt Rentals)

  • Atlas Copco Rental Europe

  • Boels Rental

  • Brendenoord B.V.

  • Bruno SrL

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • CGT Edilizia SpA

  • Commercial De Maquinaria Morillo S.A.

  • General De Alquiler De Maquinaria S.A

  • Generator Power Ltd.

  • HKL Baumaschinen GmbH

  • HSS Hire Group plc

  • Kiloutou S.A.S.

  • LOXAM Group

  • Medipower SrL

  • MT Milantractor SpA

  • Power Electrics Generators Ltd.

  • Red-D-Arc Inc.

  • Renta AS

  • Speedy Hire plc

  • United Rentals Inc.

  • Visa SpA

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope, Methodology, Definition.

II. Segmentation by equipment output range, end user and application

III. Executive Summary
a. Revenues by end user
b. Major data points
c. Revenues
d. Major trends
e. Market drivers
f. Market restraints
g. Main market participants

IV. Market Drivers

V. Market Restraints

VI. Market Trends
a. Construction growth
b. Data Centers: Power Limitations
c. Decarbonization
d. Fuel & hybrid technology
e. Alternative technologies
f. Strategies: Distribution and depot restructuring
g. Strategies: Partnerships and acquisitions
h. Telematics

VII. Market Data
a. Total market revenue forecast
b. Market share by business model
c. Market share by end user
d. Market share by fuel
e. Market share by output

VIII. Competitive Landscape
a. Market share by company
b. Competitive factors

IX. United Kingdom
a. United Kingdom market revenue forecast
b. Market share by end user
c. Market share by fuel
d. Market share by output
e. Market share by application
f. Market share by company

X. Germany
a. Germany market revenue forecast
b. Market share by end user
c. Market share by fuel
d. Market share by output
e. Market share by application
f. Market share by company

XI. France
a. France market revenue forecast
b. Market share by end user
c. Market share by fuel
d. Market share by output
e. Market share by application
f. Market share by company

XII. Benelux
a. Benelux market revenue forecast
b. Market share by end user
c. Market share by fuel
d. Market share by output
e. Market share by application
f. Market share by company

XIV. Nordics
a. Nordics market revenue forecast
b. Market share by end user
c. Market share by fuel
d. Market share by output
e. Market share by application
f. Market share by company

XV. Spain
a. Spain market revenue forecast
b. Market share by end user
c. Market share by fuel
d. Market share by output
e. Market share by application
f. Market share by company

XVI. Italy
a. Italy market revenue forecast
b. Market share by end user
c. Market share by fuel
d. Market share by output
e. Market share by application
f. Market share by company

XVII. Rest of Europe
a. Rest of Europe market revenue forecast
b. Market share by end user
c. Market share by fuel
d. Market share by output
e. Market share by application
f. Market share by company


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fym4ff

