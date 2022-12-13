EUROPE POWER-Mixed demand pushes German spot up, French down

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices were mixed on Tuesday with those in Germany rising on higher demand and those in France falling as consumption was forecast to drop with an increase in temperature.

French baseload for the day-ahead traded at 444 euros ($467.62) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1010 GMT, down 1.3%, while German Wednesday delivery was 5.3% higher at 437 euros .

Refinitiv Eikon data showed power usage was likely to gain 500 MW day on day in Germany to reach 64.4 gigawatts (GW) but fall sharply in France - by 3.6 GW to 70.8 GW - due to an expected 2.4 degree Celsius increase in temperature to 4.5 degrees.

French nuclear availability was steady at 68% of installed capacity.

On Monday, France, which relies largely on electric heating, had battled sub-zero temperatures with a ramp-up in nuclear and hydro power and strong imports, prompting it to send less to undersupplied neighbours.

Elsewhere, German wind power supply is expected to be broadly stable at 7.7 GW on Wednesday.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload was down 0.5% at 347 euros/MWh and the equivalent French contract was untraded after a close at 391 euros.

The European Union has enough gas for this winter but could face a shortage next year if Russia cuts supplies further, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said, urging governments to act faster to save energy and expand renewables.

The bloc on Tuesday struck a deal to impose a carbon dioxide emissions tariff on imports of polluting goods while talks to break a months-long impasse on a gas price cap were still deadlocked.

Swiss utility Axpo in monthly market research noted that European power systems have shown themselves to be exposed to winter temperatures, renewable output and uncertain supply of coal and gas.

Also, December is a busy month for regulators, it said, adding the disputes in Brussels might lead to unintended consequences for power adequacy, price signals, and economic growth. ($1 = 0.9495 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsten Donovan)