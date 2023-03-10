EUROPE POWER-Front-year prices surge on French nuclear fleet worries

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - European front-year electricity prices for 2024 delivery jumped on Friday following news that new cracks were detected in the piping of some French nuclear reactors and that operator EDF is set to review a new nuclear repair strategy Friday.

The problems at the French nuclear fleet causing the rebound in front-year prices can be supported by the much larger growth in recent days on the French contract, Rystad analyst Fabian Ronningen said.

Last year, the French front-year contract carried a sizeable premium over the similar German contract due to stress corrosion problems identified in the nuclear fleet. The premium had shrunk in recent months.

Since EDF was asked to identify all similar cases on other reactors and repair any issues, some market participants may be worried that this could lead to higher unavailability long-term, Ronningen added.

Current French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity.

The weld problems at the Chooz 2 reactor were fixed and the and the reactor is expected back on the grid Friday, an EDF spokesperson told Reuters.

The German front-year baseload power price jumped 12.2% to 150.50 euros ($159.48) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1141 GMT.

The equivalent French contract rose 7% to 190 eur/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry rose 1.1% to 99.54 euros a tonne.

On the spot side, the French and German Monday delivery contracts were untraded while renewable power supply was seen increasing in both countries Monday.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to jump 17.7 gigawatts (GW) to 39 GW while French output was projected to rise by 950 megawatts (MW) to 13.7 GW, Eikon data showed.

German and French solar power supply are also seen rising 900 MW to 4.8 GW and 750 MW to 2.3 GW respectively.

German power consumption was set to drop 2.1 GW to 57.4 GW on Monday, while demand in France is expected to sink by 6.8 GW to 48 GW. ($1 = 0.9437 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)