Europe Plant-based Food Market Report 2022: Increasing Incidence of Animal Protein Intolerance Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Plant-based Food Market by Type, Source, Distribution Channel- Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Plant-based Food Market is expected to reach $16.70 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

This market is driven by growing vegetarianism, declining meat consumption, increasing preference for plant food, and increasing venture capital investment in animal alternatives. However, the comparatively higher price range for plant-based food products and significant preference for animal-based products are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

The European plant-based food market is mainly segmented by type [dairy alternatives (milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, ice cream, creamer, and others), meat substitutes (tofu, TVP, burger patties, tempeh, hot dogs and sausages, seitan, meatballs, ground meat, nuggets, crumbles, shreds, and others), meals, baked goods, confectionery, RTD beverages, egg substitutes, seafood substitutes, and others)], source (soy, almond, wheat, pea, rice, and others), distribution channel [B2B and B2C (modern groceries, convenience store, specialty store, online retail, and others)], and country (Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Portugal, and RoE).

Based on type, the dairy alternatives segment is expected to hold the largest share of the plant-based food market in Europe in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to increased demand for dairy alternatives from the lactose intolerant population. Due to the issues like lactose intolerance and milk allergy arising from the consumption of cow's milk, there has been an increased demand for plant-based alternative milk in Europe. However, the seafood substitute segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on source, the soy segment is expected to account for the largest share of the plant-based food market in Europe in 2022. The dominant position of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for soy ingredients due to their easy availability, high quality, cost-effectiveness, wider application areas, and higher consumer acceptance for soy-based food products. However, the pea segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the B2C segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the plant-based food market in Europe in 2022. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to increased shelf space for plant-based products in modern groceries, increased retail sales of plant-based food in supermarkets & hypermarkets, growing preference for shopping from brick-and-mortar grocers due to easy access & availability, and increasing consumer acceptance for vegan & vegetarian food products. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By country, Germany is expected to account for the major share of the plant-based food market in Europe in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the growing vegetarian population, increased consumer awareness, increasing concern about animal welfare, and growth in vegan and vegetarian restaurants. Veganism in Germany is becoming a popular trend. Vegans have doubled from 1.3 million in 2016 to 2.6 million in 2020. Almost 75% of German households would like to see a larger variety of vegetarian products in supermarkets. Less than two-thirds buy such products intentionally.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Incidence of Animal Protein Intolerance

  • Rising Popularity of Vegan and Vegetarian Diets

  • Increasing Venture Investments in Companies Offering Plant-based Foods

  • Innovation in Food Technologies

Restraints

  • Higher Prices of Plant-based Foods

  • Significant Preference for Animal-based Products

Opportunities

  • Product Launches by Plant-based Foods & Protein Alternatives Manufacturers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Europe Plant-based Food Market

6. Europe Plant-based Food Market, by Type

7. Europe Plant-based Food Market, by Source

8. Europe Plant-based Food Market, by Distribution Channel

9. Europe Plant-based Food Market, by Geography

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

12. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Beyond Meat Inc. (U.S.)

  • Danone S.A. (France)

  • Amy's Kitchen Inc. (U.S.)

  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.)

  • Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)

  • Marlow Foods Ltd. (U.K.)

  • Taifun -Tofu GmbH (Germany)

  • Vbite Food Ltd (U.K.)

  • Plamil Foods Ltd (U.K.)

  • Plant & Bean Ltd (U.K.)

  • Unilever PLC (U.K.)

  • Berief Food GmbH (Germany)

  • Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

  • The Meatless Farm (U.K.)

  • Veganz Group AG (Germany).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eudaiu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Collaros, Demski and Thurman named CFL's top performers for September

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Nic Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman were named the CFL's top performers for September on Wednesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, was named the top performer after completing 73-of-108 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 TD passes in four games. Collaros leads the CFL in passing yards (3,874) and touchdowns (32) Demski claimed second performer honours after accumulating 346 yards

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice for Jets in 5-3 pre-season win over Flames

    CALGARY — The Winnipeg Jets capped their pre-season Friday with a second straight decisive win over the Calgary Flames. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a pair of first-period goals in a 5-3 victory at the Saddledome after the Jets blanked the visiting Flames 5-0 on Wednesday. Kyle Conner had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele scored short-handed and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets in the final tune-up for both teams ahead of their 2022-23 NHL regular seasons. "Starting to come together," Sc

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh