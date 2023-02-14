Europe Pet Care Market Outlook Report 2022-2027: A $40+ Billion Market - Focus on Food, Grooming, Accessories, and Healthcare

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Pet Care (Food Grooming Accessories & Healthcare) Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe pet care market had a size of above USD 40 billion. Further, the market is projected to expand at more than 6% CAGR during 2022-2027



A large share of the European population owns pets and considers them their best friends and beloved members of the family. The number of households owning at least one pet animal has increased, and consumers are spending more and more on their pets, thus boosting the turnover of the pet food products industry. With the increase in the adoption rate and humanization of pets, the industry continues to see an increment in the pet care market.

About 80 million households in Europe own at least one pet, which has given rise to the demand for pet care products and services. Even as the per-household expenditure in Europe remains low as compared to other developed countries, pet parents are willing to buy premium products for their pets. Pet food is considered a premium product in the pet care industry, whose production is very high in the countries of Europe. As a basic requirement for pets, owners are willing to pay a premium for high-quality, nutritious food.



The pet care market in Europe is being viewed as one of the most prominent markets globally. Thus, it seems that the market will achieve a considerable height in the next few years. The primary economies of the European continent are Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Hence, the markets of these countries contribute decisively to the overall market formation.

The region generates the highest revenue from the pet food segment. The major pet food products demanded in the European market currently are grain-free, organic, and natural food products. The region's pet food growth has been highly supported by dry pet food and snacks & treats.



Apart from the highly dominated pet food products, services for pets, including mobile grooming services, are gaining consumer attraction. Europe's pet health care services for pets are the second biggest market globally. It is one of the prime regions in the world with a world-class facility.

Moreover, countries such as Italy and France have classic medical facilities in world comparison. Pet accessories have become a rapidly growing market, where pet bedding and housing products are popular in developed regions of Europe. This has led the manufacturers to come up with new innovative products to help pet owners adopt a convenient pet lifestyle for their pets.

Among the products in this pet service segment, pet grooming has registered the fastest growth, which has grown with a CAGR of above 5% historically. The pet grooming market is expanding swiftly with the convenience of the mobile grooming facility. In Europe, it is cheaper, more efficient, and saves time as compared to grooming salons, which is likely to drive the pet grooming market over the forecast period.



Further, growing demand for protein in animal food across Europe will positively impact the market growth. Proteins are required in the diets of all pets, including dogs and cats. That is leading pet parents to prefer pet food integrated with proteins. The European region has set strict rules governing the use of ingredients to ensure the quality and safety of pet food products.

In addition, the Pet Food Manufacturers Association (PFMA) members are engaged in manufacturing products with the FEDIAF (European Pet Food Federation) following Nutritional Guidelines for Cats and Dogs that include protein. Therefore, the supply of protein-integrated pet food is significantly increasing, contributing to the rising demand for pet food products in the region.



Europeans are not only adopting more pets but also seeking nutritionally dense premium pet foods with functional properties. All these factors are driving pet food consumption in the European region. While the demand for pet food has been stagnant in most EU countries, the pet food market in the Eastern European region is undeveloped. The consumption of commercial pet food has been growing steadily in Eastern Europe, which is driving the European pet food market.



COVID-19 Impacts:



European pet parents increasingly favoured online shopping for pet products during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The trend of shifting from traditional stores to e-retailers was already emerging. However, it witnessed a significant boost during the pandemic.

Although the year 2020 was not found to be very promising for all the other industries, in the case of the pet care market, it was a boon, as due to repeated lockdowns, people stayed mostly at home and took good care of their pets. This stimulated the demand for pet services and products and encouraged significant growth in the pet care market.

