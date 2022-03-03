Europe oil trade slows amid signs of demand destruction

Noah Browning, Alex Lawler and Julia Payne
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Oil barrels are pictured at the site of Canadian group Vermilion Energy in Parentis-en-Born

By Noah Browning, Alex Lawler and Julia Payne

LONDON (Reuters) - The European and Atlantic physical crude market has been brought to a near standstill by a jump in prices and differentials as well as extreme volatility, trading sources said, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Many European buyers have avoided Russian oil due to the fear of potential future Western sanctions but they haven't rushed to buy alternative grades because they have become overly expensive.

The development - often referred to as demand destruction - brings new complexity to the crude market which has already suffered from major disruptions of Russian oil exports due to measures enacted in retaliation against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

In a sign the market is struggling, the Chinese state oil refiner Unipec this week put Angolan crude back on the market and was offering five cargoes, traders said. While Unipec does sometimes resell barrels, it is usually a top buyer of Angolan crude.

The move to resell comes as the Brent-Dubai spread hit over $13 - the highest on record - while the surging price of prompt oil relative to later supply - a phenomenon known as backwardation - has made Atlantic basin crude grades uneconomic.

"Angolan crude is not moving," a trader of West African crude said "The market is slow. If the West starts to buy that's a different story."

The spread between the first- and second-month Brent futures has surged to a record high of almost $6 a barrel, while the dated Brent curve used to price physical crude deals is also in steep backwardation.

Unipec, traders said, re-offered the entire slate of Angolan crude it had been allocated on a term basis for April by state oil company Sonangol plus one extra, making five in total. It was one of the largest offerings by the company in years.

The Chinese company had bought two cargoes of Ghanaian Jubilee crude as well as between five to six VLCCs of Brazilian crude in recent days - some likely before Russia's invasion of Ukraine – and therefore found itself with sweet crude to spare.

With offer prices of Angolan and other non-Russian physical oil beginning to tick up, traders said Unipec could be well placed to profit from its excess supply as European buying appetite improves but that it could struggle to sell the oil at multi-year highs.

"They will not find much demand in Europe at those levels," a European refining source warned.

NORTH SEA ALSO SLOW

In the North Sea crude market, asking prices for cargoes are at record highs. BP on Wednesday offered a cargo of Ekofisk crude at dated Brent plus $5.00 - a record high asking price according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

"It's a difficult market for all sides," said a North Sea trader. "If you need crude for a refinery, it's a tough choice whether to pay up."

Some sellers have been running tenders for North Sea crude, a rare development, given uncertainty around buyers' appetite due to surging prices, traders said.

JP Morgan said that lower demand as a result of the jump in prices was the only viable immediate way to bring the market into balance.

"Given the supply shock and barring a breakthrough in peace negotiations, an immediate demand destruction is the only way to rebalance the market in the short term," the bank said in a report.

(Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Elaine Hardcastle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Andy Serkis Revives Gollum to Slam Vladimir Putin and Condemn Ukraine Invasion

    Andy Serkis resurrected Gollum for a brief moment this week on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Although Serkis was on the late night show to promote his role as Alfred Pennyworth in “The Batman,” “Lord of the Rings” super-fan Colbert quickly pivoted the conversation to all things Middle Earth. Serkis told Colbert that he […]

  • Ukraine’s top diplomat in Havana: Cuba’s vote at the U.N. ‘gives us cautious hope’

    The top Ukrainian diplomat in Havana said Cuba’s refusal to join Russia and vote against a United Nations resolution condemning the ongoing invasion of Ukraine is a sign that pressure works and a development that gives him “cautious hope” that the island’s government, a staunch Russian ally, would do more diplomatically to stop the war.

  • Is Standing on a Vibrating Platform a Replacement for Exercise?

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAs we get older, many of us find we can’t walk or move the way we used to. While this can be partly explained as an inevitable symptom of aging, a range of diseases—including Parkinson’s disease, sarcopenia and osteoporosis—can also make it more difficult for us to move.Rather paradoxically, people with these conditions are often told they should exercise as it can strengthen their muscles and bones. But for someone who already finds

  • Accenture to suspend business in Russia

    The company said it will be extending support to its staff in Russia, where it has nearly 2,300 employees. It does not have operations in Ukraine. The firm's move comes as other IT and software players including Oracle Corp and SAP SE have either suspended or paused all operations in Russia.

  • Ukraine says talks with Russia agreed on humanitarian corridors

    Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the two sides envisaged a possible temporary ceasefire to allow for the evacuation of civilians. "That is, not everywhere, but only in those places where the humanitarian corridors themselves will be located, it will be possible to cease fire for the duration of the evacuation," he said. They had also reached an understanding on the delivery of medicines and food to the places where the fiercest fighting was taking place.

  • Sweet Relief! Bear Uses Tree to Scratch an Itch at New York Sanctuary

    A rescue bear used a tree’s trunk as his own personal back scratcher at a New York sanctuary recently.The footage, shared to YouTube on February 17 by the Orphaned Wildlife Center, located in Otisville, captured resident bear Randy scratching an itch on a tree at the property.Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center nurtures its animal residents, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.