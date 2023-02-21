Europe, North America and Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry Report 2022: Installed Capacity and CapE) of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026

Company Logo

The "Europe, North America and Former Soviet Union (FSU) Underground Gas Storage Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026" report



As of September 2022, North America had 464 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 5,805 billion cubic feet (bcf). The region's share in the global working gas capacity is 37.3%.

Europe had 151 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 4,257 bcf. The region's share in the global working gas capacity is 27.3%.

The Former Soviet Union had 49 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 3,479 bcf. The region's share in the global working gas capacity is 22.3%.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Market Definition



2. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry

2.1. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Overview of Active Underground Gas Storage Data

2.2. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Working Gas Capacity by Type

2.3. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites

2.4. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, United States

2.5. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Canada



3. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry

3.1. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Overview of Active Underground Gas Storage Data

3.2. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Working Gas Capacity by Type

3.3. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites

3.4. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Germany

3.5. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Italy

3.6. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Netherlands

3.7. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, France

3.8. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Austria

3.9. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Hungary

3.10. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Czech Republic

3.11. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Poland

3.12. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Slovakia

3.13. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Romania

3.14. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Spain

3.15. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, United Kingdom

3.16. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Denmark

3.17. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Belgium

3.18. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Portugal

3.19. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Bulgaria

3.20. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Croatia

3.21. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Serbia

3.22. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Sweden



4. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry

4.1. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Overview of Active Underground Gas Storage Data

4.2. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Working Gas Capacity by Type

4.3. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites

4.4. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Russia

4.5. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Ukraine

4.6. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Kazakhstan

4.7. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Uzbekistan

4.8. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Azerbaijan

4.9. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Latvia

4.10. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Belarus

4.11. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Armenia



5. Underground Gas Storage Industry, Recent News and Contracts

5.1. Recent Developments

5.2. Recent Contracts



6. Appendix



