Europe, North America and Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry Report 2022: Installed Capacity and CapE) of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe, North America and Former Soviet Union (FSU) Underground Gas Storage Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As of September 2022, North America had 464 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 5,805 billion cubic feet (bcf). The region's share in the global working gas capacity is 37.3%.

Europe had 151 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 4,257 bcf. The region's share in the global working gas capacity is 27.3%.

The Former Soviet Union had 49 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 3,479 bcf. The region's share in the global working gas capacity is 22.3%.

Scope

  • Updated information on active, planned, and announced underground gas storage sites in North America, Europe, and the Former Soviet Union

  • Provides key details such as site name, operator name, type, start year, total storage capacity, working gas capacity, and maximum withdrawal rate for all active, planned, and announced underground gas storage sites in North America, Europe, and the Former Soviet Union

  • Provides capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries for planned and announced underground gas storage sites in North America, Europe, and the Former Soviet Union for the period 2022-2026

  • Latest developments and contracts related to the underground gas storage industry in these three regions, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

  • Obtain the most up-to-date information available on active, planned, and announced gas storage sites in North America, Europe, and the Former Soviet Union

  • Identify growth segments and opportunities in the underground gas storage industry

  • Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

  • Assess your competitor's key gas storage sites portfolio

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. What is this Report About?
1.2. Market Definition

2. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry
2.1. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Overview of Active Underground Gas Storage Data
2.2. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Working Gas Capacity by Type
2.3. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites
2.4. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, United States
2.5. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry, Canada

3. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry
3.1. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Overview of Active Underground Gas Storage Data
3.2. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Working Gas Capacity by Type
3.3. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites
3.4. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Germany
3.5. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Italy
3.6. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Netherlands
3.7. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, France
3.8. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Austria
3.9. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Hungary
3.10. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Czech Republic
3.11. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Poland
3.12. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Slovakia
3.13. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Romania
3.14. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Spain
3.15. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, United Kingdom
3.16. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Denmark
3.17. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Belgium
3.18. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Portugal
3.19. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Bulgaria
3.20. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Croatia
3.21. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Serbia
3.22. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Sweden

4. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry
4.1. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Overview of Active Underground Gas Storage Data
4.2. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Working Gas Capacity by Type
4.3. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Planned and Announced Gas Storage Sites
4.4. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Russia
4.5. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Ukraine
4.6. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Kazakhstan
4.7. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Uzbekistan
4.8. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Azerbaijan
4.9. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Latvia
4.10. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Belarus
4.11. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry, Armenia

5. Underground Gas Storage Industry, Recent News and Contracts
5.1. Recent Developments
5.2. Recent Contracts

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8c93o5-north?w=12

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Airbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions

    Slow German government export approvals are holding up Airbus Defence & Space defence exports worth several billions of euros, the company's chief executive said on Sunday, urging Berlin to speed up the process. He was referring to a 100-billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund set up last year to bring the military back up to scratch after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "Zeitenwende" or sea change in security policy days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Airbus blames Germany for delaying exports of Eurofighter jets

    Plans to ramp up production of Eurofighter jets have been held back by German foot-dragging on defence spending, the chief of Airbus has said.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • Rogers-Shaw lawyers could nab bigger share of C$100 million-plus fee jackpot

    TORONTO (Reuters) -As Rogers Communications' long-delayed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc nears its final hurdle, bankers, lawyers and shareholder advisors are preparing to finally pocket a C$100 million-plus ($75 million) fee from the bitterly contested deal. The C$20 billion deal, which will create Canada's No. 2 telecoms operator, has passed all legal hurdles after the Competition Tribunal objected on concerns that included the merger would raise wireless fees in Canada, already the highest in the world. Rogers and Shaw estimated in April 2021 that the transaction would cost C$100 million in total fees, but some bankers and lawyers now expect the payout to be higher due to the lengthy court battle.

  • Russian Oil Exports Surge With Days to Go Until Cuts Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports jumped last week, with just days to go before the world's third-largest producer is due to cut output.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaThe country exported 3.6 million barrels a da

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • Judge to hear final arguments in trial over Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay

    Lawyers for Elon Musk and a Tesla Inc investor will make closing arguments on Tuesday in a trial over his $56 billion pay package and whether it fueled the electric carmaker's growth or improperly subsidized Musk's dream of one day traveling to Mars. The arguments follow a five-day trial in November that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve and accurately described to investors. Richard Tornetta, a small Tesla investor, sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove Musk coerced compliant directors into providing a package of his design, which is many times larger than the combined pay of the next 200 highest-paid CEOs.

  • At job fairs in China, lower pay and fewer openings

    STORY: China is one of the world's last countries to return to something like a pre-COVID way of life...and one sign things are shifting are the hundreds of job fairs like this one in Beijing, many set to take place this month.It's a welcome sight for China's leaders after the economy saw its weakest performance in half a century last year... and bruising youth unemployment neared a peak of 20%.Job fairs are an efficient way for employers to reach out in China, where 1.4 billion people live.But some attendees weren't brimming with confidence about what's on offer.This 24-year-old, who was looking for a job in a hotel or property management, said he only hopes for a stable job and not high pay.One recruitment manager at the fair said competition for jobs was tough."We haven't met any job seekers who are demanding a lot in salary. Our main focus here today is to find those living nearby for some of the positions. And we’ll also try to match those who live nearby with some positions. There are a lot of people who are out of work due to the epidemic."Employment anxiety is also widespread.A survey of about 50,000 white-collar workers published on Thursday by Zhaopin, one of China's biggest recruiting firms, showed more than 47% of them were worried they may lose their jobs this year.Those working in consumer-facing jobs had higher job confidence than those in the manufacturing,which has been hit by sputtering demand for what China makes overseas... and a property market slump.After a disappointing report card last year......the outlook for China's economy in the year ahead isn't much better...... with the pain from stringent COVID rules lingering.Policymakers are expected to only aim for growth of about 5%, still below the blistering pre-pandemic pace China once enjoyed.

  • China's new rules for offshore listings spark concern about lengthy approval process

    New rules laying out how Chinese companies can list outside mainland China will often mean getting a nod from several domestic government agencies, potentially making for a lengthy approval process, investment bankers say. On one hand, the rules provide clarity after a regulatory crackdown by Beijing since mid-2021 that has slowed U.S. listings by Chinese firms to a trickle. But where once - before the crackdown - there was very little in the way of regulatory requirements, there are now more hoops for companies to jump through.

  • Mastercard and Visa to be hit with £7.5bn compensation claim

    The global payment giants Mastercard and Visa are facing the latest in a string of multibillion-pound competition lawsuits with the launch of a potentially vast class action claim on behalf of British companies. Sky News has learnt that Harcus Parker, a London-based commercial litigation law firm, is close to filing what it believes will be among the biggest competition compensation claims in UK history. The filing, at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), will allege that Mastercard and Visa overcharged businesses for so-called multilateral interchange fees (MIFs), which are paid by businesses to their banks to accept payment by credit or debit card.

  • Why This 'Guaranteed' Retirement Income Product May Be Too Good to Be True

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Volkswagen faces possible recalls after environmental NGO wins emissions software lawsuit

    A German court on Monday ruled in favour of an environmental NGO's lawsuit against the federal motor authority for releasing cars with software on exhaust gas recirculation it argues is illegal, in a judgement which could lead to a wave of recalls. The NGO, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, is calling for Volkswagen Golf vehicles to be recalled because of software manipulation to emissions mechanisms, alleging the KBA authority should never have allowed these vehicles to be released to the market. The DUH is planning further cases against the KBA involving BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles which, if successful, could mean up to ten million cars which KBA authorised would need to be recalled, the NGO said.

  • Quebec should legislate right to disconnect, young lawyers association says

    An association of young lawyers from the Capitale-Nationale and Chaudière-Appalaches regions is asking the province to legislate so that Quebecers can have the right to disconnect from work when they're not on the clock. The Jeune Barreau de Québec, a non-profit that represents 1,600 members, conducted a survey among 968 young lawyers from across the province. Seven out of 10 respondents said they would be in favour of the government passing a law to regulate the right to disconnect, said Chloé

  • Crude oil rises on heighten political tensions, supply concerns

    Oil prices traded higher Monday, recouping some of last week’s heavy losses on heightened geopolitical tensions and concerns over the future supply outlook. By 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.9% higher at $77.23 a barrel, while the Brent contract rose 1% to $83.81 a barrel.

  • Two-Tone Paint May Add a Year to a Volkswagen ID Buzz Order

    Lead times on new ID Buzz orders in Europe can reach 18 months, but choosing to avoid two-tone paint could cut 11 months off your wait.

  • Funding woes inspire $25,000 pitching competition for Black entrepreneurs

    VANCOUVER, Wash. — After immigrating to Canada from Kenya with dreams of starting her own business, entrepreneur Jackee Kasandy soon concluded that Canadian banks weren't keen on opening their vaults to folks like her. Kasandy, founder of the non-profit Black Entrepreneurs and Businesses of Canada Society, said she faced many roadblocks from Canadian lending institutions as she sought funding. Now, Kasandy wants other Black entrepreneurs to have a leg up when starting out, holding a contest with

  • Latin America Looks To Capitalize On Soaring Lithium Demand

    Latin America holds as much as 55.5% of global lithium reserves, making it a key region in global lithium supply chains

  • Nike, Adidas shoe supplier Pou Chen to slash 6,000 jobs in Vietnam -sources

    HANOI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Pou Chen Corp, the world's largest maker of branded sports footwear, plans to cut around 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant in Vietnam due to weak demand, two local officials familiar with the company's plans said on Tuesday. The firm's Pouyuen Vietnam factory will cut 3,000 jobs this month and not extend labour contracts for another 3,000 workers later this year, the officials said, declining to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media. The Pouyen Vietnam factory supplies global companies such as Nike Inc. and Adidas AG and is one the biggest employers in Ho Chi Minh City, with 50,500 workers.

  • U.S. Supreme Court mulls challenge to internet firms' legal shield

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday will consider a bid to weaken a legal shield that protects internet companies from a wide array of lawsuits in a major case involving an American student fatally shot in a 2015 rampage by Islamist militants in Paris. The justices are due to hear arguments in an appeal by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old student at California State University, Long Beach who was studying in France, of a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit against Google LLC-owned YouTube. Google and YouTube are part of Alphabet Inc.

  • UPDATE 1-Nike, Adidas shoe supplier Pou Chen to slash 6,000 jobs in Vietnam -sources

    Taiwan's Pou Chen Corp , the world's largest maker of branded sports footwear, plans to cut around 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant in Vietnam due to weak demand, two local officials familiar with the company's plans said on Tuesday. The firm's Pouyuen Vietnam factory will cut 3,000 jobs this month and not extend labour contracts for another 3,000 workers later this year, the officials said, declining to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media. The Pouyen Vietnam factory supplies global companies such as Nike Inc. and Adidas AG and is one the biggest employers in Ho Chi Minh City, with 50,500 workers.