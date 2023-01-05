Europe NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook Report 2022: 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels 2019-2028

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NFT industry in Europe is forecast to grow by 46.8% on an annual basis to reach US$13353.4 million in 2022.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.4% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$13353.4 million in 2022 to reach US$68558.5 million by 2028.

In Europe, the NFT market witnessed significant growth recently. The NFT market is booming since NFTs are an innovation that establishes property rights in the digital zone for the first time, and this uniqueness is driving the value of NFTs and hence, the European market.

The NFTs have become prominent across Europe, including in some of the countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy. Every industry finds an innovative NFT use case, from sports to real estate to entertainment. This NFT uses cases to support the market's growth in the country. Moreover, as NFT startups continue to innovate and develop differentiated NFT products, these startups are also raising funding rounds in the country to further accelerate their growth.

The United Kingdom NFT industry is also getting support from the government

Notably, the support from the government towards the development of the NFT industry is a testament to the high growth potential of the NFT market in the United Kingdom. With the NFT market just starting in the country, the publisher expects the industry to record strong growth over the next three to four years.

NFT marketplaces are raising funding rounds to drive their growth in the NFT industry

The global NFT industry is expected to record strong growth over three to four years. In the growing prominence and popularity of the NFT market in the United Kingdom, NFT startups are raising funding rounds to further accelerate the growth of their marketplaces.

Venture Capital investment firm acquires 50% stake in the UK-based NFT startup

With the NFT market expected to record strong growth over the next three to four years, venture capital firms are increasing their stake in NFT startups in the United Kingdom to get a major market share.

NFT platform that allows social media users to connect their profile to blockchain and create NFTs launched in the United Kingdom

Millions of social media users have looking for ways to monetize their content online. Targeting such users, NFT startups are creating innovative products which allow social media users to create NFTs and monetize their content.

In Germany, NFTs are mainly used in digital trading cards, game characters, virtual lands in virtual worlds, or crypto art. As per a novel crypto exchange aggregator, Coincub, Germany had outrun Singapore as the most crypto-friendly country. Germany adopted blockchain technology long back in 2019, boosting digital transformation. This further made the country an attractive hub for developing blockchain, NFT, Web3, and metaverse applications which are further leveraged in fintech, climate tech, and businesses, including Germany's digital identities project.

Since the country started to allow crypto investments in long-term domestic savings, the country turned out to be the most suitable for crypto investments. Therefore, the publisher anticipates that in a country such as Germany, where the government's policies are smart and sharp and are much ahead of time, the country is likely to witness substantial growth over the next three to four years.

NFT popularity has surged significantly in France

Globally, brands are finding innovative use cases of NFT. From using NFT to raise funding for charity organizations to use them for driving brand awareness, innovation is driving the market growth.

Similar trends are visible in France, where startups enter the NFT space to drive brand awareness and consumer engagement. Notably, the presence of these players and their NFT trading platforms have made it easier for the general public to buy and sell their collections in the country.

The NFT popularity has surged significantly globally over the last 12 months. One of the major reasons behind the growing popularity of NFTs is the rising number of celebrities entering the space. The trends are similar in France as well.

Auction houses are conducting NFT auctions in France

With the growing popularity of NFTs in the digital art segment, many auction houses in the country are seeking to conduct an auction of virtual works in France.

This is a bundled offering, combining 14 reports, covering regional insights along with data centric analysis at regional and country level:

1. Europe NFT Insight Market Brief
2. Europe NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
3. Austria NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
4. Belgium NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
5. Denmark NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
6. Finland NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
7. France NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
8. Germany NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
9. Italy NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
10. Poland NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
11. Russia NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
12. Spain NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
13. Switzerland NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
14. United Kingdom NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

Scope

NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2019-2028

  • Collectibles and Art

  • Real Estate

  • Sports

  • Gaming

  • Utility

  • Fashion & Luxury

  • Other

NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key NFT Collectible Assets, 2019-2028

  • Digital Art

  • Music & Sound Clip

  • Videos

  • Memes & Gif

  • Other

NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency, 2019-2028

  • Ethereum

  • Solana

  • Avalanche

  • Polygon

  • BSC

  • Flow

  • Wax

  • Ronin

  • Other

NFT Market Size and Forecast by Sales Channels, 2019-2028

  • Primary

  • Secondary

User Statistics, 2019-2028

ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


