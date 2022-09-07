Europe’s metal industry on brink of collapse from surging power prices

Metal Industry Energy Bills

Europe’s metal industry faces an “existential threat” from soaring energy bills which have already forced swathes of smelters to cut production or even close altogether, bosses have warned Brussels.

Most aluminium producers have reduced output or even shut down completely in the face of eye-watering costs while every single zinc smelter has done the same, the chiefs of Eurometaux, which represents 49 industrial titans and business groups from across the continent, said.

Their warning comes as EU energy ministers prepare to discuss price caps at a summit on Friday.

The result could be “permanent deindustrialisation from spiralling electricity and gas prices” without “emergency EU action” to save the day, Guy Thiran, the group’s director general, warned in a letter to Ursula Von Der Leyen and other EU leaders.

The letter written by Mr Thiran and Eurometaux president Mikael Staffas said: “The winter ahead could deliver a decisive blow to many of our operations, and we call on EU and Member State leaders to take emergency action to preserve their strategic electricity-intensive industries and prevent permanent job losses.

“In the last month, several companies have had to announce indefinite closures and many more are on the brink ahead of a life-or-death winter for many operations. Producers face electricity and gas costs over ten times higher than last year, far exceeding the sales price for their products.”

The expense of reopening means that “once a plant is closed it very often becomes a permanent situation,” they warned.

Potential solutions would include reducing the price of energy from fossil fuel-powered generators, loosening the state aid subsidy rules to support struggling companies, boosting renewable energy supplies and capping taxes and charges on energy, the industry group said.

The meeting was called by the Czech government, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

Jozef Sikela, the country's industry minister, said he does not want the European Commission’s proposed cap on Russian energy prices to be on the agenda.

He said: “It is not a constructive proposal.

“It is another way to sanction Russia than an actual solution to the energy crisis in Europe.”

Alternatives could include charging less for electricity generated by power plants which do not use gas, to pass on those lower generation costs to consumers and businesses.