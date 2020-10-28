Europe Liposome Drug Delivery Market to 2027- Covid-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product ; Technology ; Application and Country

The Europe liposome drug delivery market was valued at US$ 1,164. 54 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,160. 12 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8. 2% during the forecast period.

The growing R&D expenditure on drug delivery, growing demand for non-invasive drug delivery devices. and the development of new lipid composition for stability and optimization of drugs are the major factors propelling the growth of the Europe liposome drug delivery market during the forecast period. High costs of R&D and impact of COVID-19 pandemic are likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Liposomes are a novel drug delivery system (NDDS) with a vesicular structure consisting of bilayers that is used to deliver drugs or genetic material into a cell.The aim of NDDS is to deliver the drug at a rate directed by the needs of the body during the period of treatment.



Thus, companies in the liposome drug delivery market are capitalizing on this opportunity to increase their research in nanomaterials such as nanospheres, liposomes, and nanoparticles that are active antiviral agents. Liposome drug delivery is being leveraged with increased in vivo and in vitro drug activities for routine clinical practices.



The governments in European countries are encouraging the acceptance and adoption of liposomal drug deliver with an aim to streamline and improvise the process of drug delivery.It also provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners, and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered in application of amniotic membrane.



Companies in the liposome drug delivery market are increasing their focus on drug delivery nanosystems involving major antiviral classes and their transport across specific barriers at a cellular and intracellular level. Thus, liposomes hold promising potentials in ongoing research studies being carried out by healthcare companies for the treatment of COVID-19.



Though, the major operations are badly hampered by the viral outbreak, some market players involved in the Europe liposome drug delivery market are coming forward to test the efficacy of liposome drug delivery against COVID-19. In the upcoming years, the research activities are expected to accelerate owing to their potential in treating wide range of diseases.



Based on the product, the Europe liposome drug delivery market was segmented into liposomal doxorubicin, liposomal paclitaxel, liposomal amphotericin B, and others. In 2019, the liposomal doxorubicin segment held the highest share of the market, whereas, liposomal amphotericin B segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Based on technology, the Europe liposome drug delivery market was segmented into stealth liposome technology, non-pegylated liposome technology, and depoFoam liposome technology. In 2019, stealth liposome technology segment held the largest share of the market and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Based on application, the Europe liposome drug delivery market was segmented into fungal diseases, pain management, cancer therapy, viral vaccines, and photo-dynamic therapy. In 2019, cancer therapy segment held the largest share of the market and the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Some of the significant secondary sources for included in the report are European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP), Europa Bio, European Federation of Biotechnology (EFB), and Celsion Corporation.

