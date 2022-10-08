Europe’s new ‘Iron Lady’ Kaja Kallas says the West mustn’t negotiate with Putin

Kaja Kallas - Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Kaja Kallas’s mother was just six months old when Soviet Union guards loaded her onto a cattle car and deported her to a prison camp in Siberia. She would not return home to Estonia until she was ten years old.

Today, her daughter is the prime minister of Estonia and Europe’s strongest voice against any appeasement of Vladimir Putin, who she calls a “terrorist” and a “criminal” who must face justice for war crimes in international courts.

She was the first leader to congratulate Ukraine on the destruction of a key bridge linking Russian and the annexed region of Crimea on Saturday and did so even though Kyiv had not claimed responsibility for the strike.

“Ukraine must win this war,” Ms Kallas told The Telegraph in Prague, Czech Republic during a European summit where she renewed her demands for more sanctions on Moscow and more weapons for Kyiv

No other country in the world has sent more military equipment to Ukraine as a proportion of GDP per capita than Estonia – a small Baltic nation of just 1.3m people, that borders Russia and only emerged from behind the Iron Curtain to independence in 1991.

Estonia, which has a smaller population than Leeds, was also one of the few nations to send arms to Kyiv before Putin’s illegal invasion on February 24.

It is for good reason that Estonia’s first female prime minister, who calls cold warrior Margaret Thatcher “an inspiration”, has been dubbed Europe’s new “iron lady”.

She has warned Russians fleeing Putin’s draft in Ukraine that Estonia will reject their claims for asylum. Instead, they should stay home and topple their president, she says.

She wants the EU to ban Russian tourists and Ukraine to be given Nato membership. She is ploughing investment into Estonia’s army and for more weapons for Kyiv.

Ms Kallas, a 45-year-old mother of three, stood out in her blue dress among the gathering of 44 of Europe’s, mostly male, biggest political beasts for the first-ever European Political Community meeting in Prague on Thursday.

“Russia is terrorising us so that we will back away from our decisions,” she said, referring to Putin’s threats of nuclear war.

“When it comes to Putin then, of course he is a war criminal and must be prosecuted for the crimes of aggression he has committed,” she said in the immaculate gardens of Prague Castle during a break in the talks.

“And you shouldn't be negotiating with terrorists because it pays off for them. We will pay a higher price in the long term.”

Ms Kallas had criticised France and Germany for pressing for an early peace deal earlier in the conflict.

She admits she is still “worried” that Ukraine could be pushed into “some premature peace that they are not really ready to go into” by Western allies.

The West had a “very different understanding” of what peace can mean to the former Iron Curtain countries, she said.

“For half of Europe, the end of the Second World War meant peace, meant prosperity,” she said, “On the other side of Europe, peace meant atrocities, torture and mass deportations.”

As of August, Estonia has sent €250 million (£220 million) in military aid, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank mines, grenade launchers, ammunition and vehicles to Kyiv.

Ms Kallas said: “It is clear that Ukraine is dependent on our help. We are here in a small country of 1.3 million and looking to our warehouses - what more can we send?

“I believe that the bigger countries, that have much bigger warehouses, can also find something that they can give because the only way to stop this war is for Ukraine to win.”

“The dictator only understands strength,” she said, “These are the lessons we have learned from our history and what we are seeing unfolding right now.”

Ms Kallas – whose first name means “echo” – is keenly aware of Estonia’s painful past of Russian oppression which lasted until 1991 after it was annexed by the Soviet Union in 1940.

The Soviet Union ordered two mass deportations in 1941 and 1949 when Ms Kallas’ mother Kristi was deported with her mother and grandparents. At the same time, Russians were imported to Estonia.

In 1922, the Russian percentage of the population in Estonia was 2.6 per cent. By the end of the occupation in 1991, it was more than 30 per cent.

“Every family in Estonia has a similar history,” Ms Kallas said. “The only unique thing about this story is that all my family members actually survived and were returned to Estonia.”

Ms Kallas has told Russia’s fleeing conscripts not to come to Estonia in case any increase in the Russian population gives Putin a pretext to invade, despite France and Germany arguing the EU should not rule out giving them refuge.

“Mobilisation as such is not the basis for granting asylum,” she said, before urging them to stay in Russia and fight Putin and warning they could be a security risk.

The Russian community in Estonia was mostly “with us”. “They see how much worse life is on the Russian side,” she said.

“They also understand very well that if Russia comes to ‘liberate’ Estonia, their homes are the first ones to be erased or destroyed.”

Ms Kallas was 11 years old when her father Siim took her to East Berlin and the Brandenburg Gate in 1988, a year before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“My dad told me, ‘breathe it in deeply, that’s the air of freedom that comes from the other side’,” she said.

Three years after the trip to Berlin, Estonia declared independence for the second time.

Siim, a member of the Supreme Council of the Soviet Union, would later become the 14th prime minister of Estonia and later a European Commission vice-president.

Siim founded the liberal and free market Estonian Reform Party which his daughter, who speaks fluent English, Russian and French, now leads.

“I was born under Soviet occupation. I remember the Soviet times. I was a generation that was living without freedom. So I am not taking it for granted and I understand its value,” Ms Kallas said.

She added “Russians haven’t changed their ways. The same playbook that they had here in Estonia in the 1940s, they are playing in Ukraine. No country, no nation, not any people should go through that.”

Ms Kallas spearheads a coalition of EU members, including the Baltic nations, Poland and now Ireland, urging the West not to give an inch to the despot in Moscow.

My warm wishes on #German Unity Day.



In 1988 at Brandenburg Gate my dad told me: "Breathe in deeply, that’s the air of freedom that comes from the other side." I didn't know what freedom was.



German reunification was part of a wind of change that brought freedom back to Europe. pic.twitter.com/xsgJRayf18 — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 3, 2022

The EU hit Russia with unprecedented economic sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine but the latest tranche, rubber-stamped in Prague, was more difficult to agree on, with countries demanding carve-outs and exceptions from the measures.

Viktor Orban, Hungary’s prime minister, rails against the “economic self-harm” of the sanctions, while elections in Italy in September have brought two Putin apologists in Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini close to power in Georgia Meloni’s expected coalition.

Ms Kallas blames “the fatigue of the war” and “domestic problems kicking in” for making it “harder and harder to keep the unity” over sanctions.

“It's becoming more and more difficult to put the sanctions in place, And there are not many elements left that we can sanction. That’s the problem,” she said.

Ms Kallas became Estonia’s first female prime minister in January 2021, part of a wave of electoral successes that returned female leaders in Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania and Iceland.

“In politics, they ask about your gender all the time, but this does not define me when I talk about the issues that I talk about,” she said pointing out her success as a lawyer was because she was good, not because she was a woman.

But, when asked about the gender balance at the European Political Community, she added, “I counted. Out of 44 leaders, only eight were women. That is not so much.”

Ms Kallas was seated next to Liz Truss at the three-course summit dinner of seabass, venison backstrap with a confit of calves’ shank, meringue and ice cream, washed down with a Czech chardonnay and a 2019 vintage Frankovka red wine.

“I think we have similar views; that the only way to end this is that Ukraine wins and Russia is pushed back to its borders,” she said.

Must Putin fall for there to be peace in Europe?

“It is up to people in Russia to really put the pressure on and say whether he falls or not,” she said.

1,700 British soldiers are deployed in Estonia, where they lead the Nato defence of the country.

But there is disquiet in Tallinn that a temporary doubling of troops, agreed earlier in the Ukraine conflict, is now being allowed to lapse by Britain.

“It gives a very, very bad message to our population,” said Ms Kallas, who brought the issue up with the Prime Minister.

Estonia is boosting defence spending to four per cent of its GDP. While it is not dependent on Russian energy, the country is facing huge inflation because of the war.

“The majority of people understand that inflation is like a war tax. So we pay this in euros whereas the Ukrainians are paying in human lives,” she said.

Ms Kallas’ transformation from the schoolgirl looking from East to West to stateswoman, is mirrored in her country’s 2004 transformation from Soviet satellite to EU and Nato member state.

She studied law because no one else in her family did. At the time the young nation was “like a start-up”, she said.

“We built our country from scratch, and I was very young, doing extremely interesting big privatisation projects which people in their forties could only dream about elsewhere in Europe.”

In 2002, she married for the first time and had a son but divorced in 2014. She returned to Tallinn in 2018 after four years as a member of the European Parliament in Brussels to successfully run for the leadership of the Reform Party. The same year she married Arvo Hallik, a venture capitalist, who has two children from a previous marriage.

They now have a “blended” family, which she juggles with her demanding work life with occasionally mixed results with the prime minister recently returning home exhausted to find a kitchen “full of dirty dishes”.

She laughed, “I asked the teenagers why they hadn’t unloaded the dishwasher. ‘Yeah, we don’t have time’,” they said.

She never planned to become prime minister. “You have ideas that you support and you think that should be done in the society and you fight for them. But it's not because of the position really,” she said.

In August, Estonia repelled the largest cyber attack by its belligerent neighbour since 2007.

But Ms Kallas insists Estonia would be in Putin’s firing line even if she was “quiet” about Ukraine.

“After Ukraine, he has eyes on Moldova. He has eyes on Georgia, he has eyes on the Baltic states. He has been very open about this. The only way to stop this is to help Ukraine win this war.”

“Volodymyr Zelensky is a wartime leader,” she said. “In a sense, we are all in this war but I hope I don't have to be a real wartime leader like him.”